Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-20, 16-25, 25-17, 25-16

Belle Fourche def. Spearfish, 20-25, 16-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-8

Bon Homme def. Scotland, 22-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-14

Burke def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-11, 25-10, 25-8

Canton def. Parker, 25-16, 25-9, 25-13

Chester def. West Central, 25-13, 25-18, 25-15

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Potter County, 25-21, 25-15, 21-25, 25-11

Custer def. Red Cloud, 25-23, 8-25, 17-25, 27-25, 15-8

Dakota Valley def. Lennox, 25-12, 25-14, 25-13

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Centerville, 25-8, 25-12, 25-18

Deubrook def. Dell Rapids, 25-19, 25-21, 25-14

Edgemont def. Newell, 25-18, 25-15, 26-24

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deuel, 25-9, 25-16, 25-16

Faulkton def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-10, 25-22, 25-15

Flandreau def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20

Freeman def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-23, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18

Gayville-Volin def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 25-14, 26-24, 25-9

Grant County, N.D. def. Lemmon, 24-26, 25-18, 25-19, 22-25, 15-11

Gregory def. Colome, 25-22, 25-9, 25-18

Hamlin def. DeSmet, 25-22, 25-17, 25-11

Harding County def. Carter County, Mont., 25-20, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19

Harrisburg def. Pierre, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23

Hill City def. St. Thomas More, 19-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20

Howard def. Ethan, 25-15, 25-15, 25-23

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-20, 19-25, 23-25, 25-20, 16-14

Jones County def. Lyman, 25-19, 28-26, 27-25

Kadoka Area def. White River, 19-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-9

Little Wound def. Pine Ridge, 25-17, 23-25, 22-25, 25-17, 15-6

Madison def. Milbank, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22

McCook Central/Montrose def. Garretson, 17-25, 25-23, 25-27, 25-14, 15-13

Miller def. Platte-Geddes, 25-12, 27-25, 25-20

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Kimball/White Lake, 16-25, 25-23, 25-21, 23-25, 15-10

New Underwood def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-19, 25-12, 25-15

Philip def. Wall, 25-16, 25-21, 28-26

Ponca, Neb. def. Vermillion, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14

Rapid City Christian def. Hot Springs, 25-9, 25-18, 25-9

Rapid City Stevens def. Douglas, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 24-16

Sioux Falls Christian def. Tri-Valley, 25-11, 25-1, 25-10

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Mitchell, 25-23, 25-16, 25-23

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Watertown, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-15

Sioux Valley def. Arlington, 25-21, 25-23, 26-24

South Sioux City, Neb. def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-18, 25-17, 25-17

Tea Area def. Beresford, 25-12, 18-25, 25-19, 25-17

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Marty Indian, 25-3, 25-8, 25-13

Viborg-Hurley def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-15, 25-17, 25-17

Wagner def. Parkston, 25-20, 25-18, 25-21

Warner def. Redfield, 25-10, 25-3, 25-15

Webster def. Langford, 25-19, 25-14, 25-22

Wessington Springs def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-5, 25-6, 25-7

Wilmot def. Waubay/Summit, 25-20, 21-25, 25-17, 25-9

Winner def. Chamberlain, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17

Wolsey-Wessington def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-4, 25-20, 25-8

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

