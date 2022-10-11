What We Know So Far About the Menards Black Friday Sale, Plus the Best Home Improvement Deals to Shop Today!

Read full article on original website
Target Deal Days sale: Shop 3 days of Black Friday deals
Target Deal Days (opens in new tab) starts now with 3-days of early Black Friday deals. And what's more, Target offers a holiday price match guarantee on purchases made between Oct. 6 and Dec. 24. Like just about every other retailer this year, Target is putting their best holiday deals out early.
Walmart challenges Amazon with Pre-Black Friday sales event
Walmart confirms Rollback Savings event for the same week as Prime Early Access sale
Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals Sale Ends Tonight: Shop the Best Early Black Friday Furniture and Home Deals
It's happened all too quickly, but the holiday season is right around the corner. Major retailers are offering stellar deals before Thanksgiving, like Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale and Walmart's Rollbacks & More sale, all at the prices you've previously only found during Black Friday. The Wayfair 5 Days of Deals sale is kicking off the holiday season early with steep furniture and bedding discounts — but not for much longer!
Shop the 10 best deals from Pottery Barn's Warehouse Sale ahead of Black Friday
Save big on furniture and decor from Pottery Barn during this pre-Black Friday sale that's competing with Amazon's October Prime Day event.
DeWalt’s Entire Lineup is Deeply Discounted For Prime’s Early Access Sale
The Drive - Robert BaconOne of the most popular tool brands is having a huge sale. You’d be crazy to miss out.
Major stores announce Thanksgiving hours ahead of Black Friday shopping rush
As Thanksgiving — and the biggest shopping day of the year, Black Friday — approach, major stores are announcing their holiday hours. There are two common approaches: stay closed for the holiday, or open early for Black Friday crowds. Kohl's announced on Tuesday that all of its stores...
2 more major retailers closing on Thanksgiving: What about Walmart?
Two more major retailers have announced plans to once again close for Thanksgiving day. Best Buy and Target are joining Kohl’s in closing on Thanksgiving day (Thursday, Nov. 24). Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, has not announced its Thanksgiving plans but has also closed for the holiday in recent years.
You Won't Find Black Friday Sales at REI This Year or Ever
REI claims it is quitting Black Friday the way millennials quit JNCO jeans in the 90s. Permanently. Probably. REI has kept out of the Black Friday frenzy for the last seven years, opting to give employees the day after Thanksgiving off. It has now announced that it will annually close all of its business, including 178 stores, distribution locations, headquarters, and call centers. It will "instead pay its more than 16,000 employees to enjoy time outside," it said in an announcement. The day off will becoming an "ongoing, permanent, employee benefit."
Kohl's, Target, Best Buy and more stores will close on Thanksgiving
BOSTON - It's almost time for the holiday shopping season to kick into high-gear. But instead of getting an early start on Black Friday sales, several big-name stores are announcing they'll be closed on Thanksgiving.In Massachusetts, "Blue Laws" prevent most retailers from opening on the Thursday holiday. And it looks like it will be tougher for those in New Hampshire and elsewhere to do some shopping after feasting on turkey.Kohl's announced Monday that all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, just as it did for the past two years. According to CBS News, many retailers started closing on...
The best deals on furniture during Amazon's Prime Day like sale: Save at Amazon, Wayfair and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you've been thinking about redecorating your home for the holidays, you're in luck -- there are tons of deals...
A $39 Black and Decker Drill + 15 Other Tools Being Offered at Steep Discounts During Prime Day
This is not a drill! JK, it actually is a drill — a top-rated Black and Decker Drill — selling for just $39 during Amazon’s Early Access Prime Day event. That’s right you guys. Right now, Prime Members can get the Black + Decker 20V Max Powerconnect Cordless Drill/Driver + 30-piece kit for less than $40. SPY editors have been hard at work, scouring over 130,000+ Amazon Prime Deals deals to bring you the best brands at their lowest prices, and this is one product we couldn’t wait to share. Originally priced at $99, this cordless Black + Decker drill set is at...
75+ best last-chance Walmart deals that rival Prime Day deals—shop tonight only
These epic Walmart rollbacks rival Amazon Prime deals—but they're only available through tonight. Save on home, tech and fashion before Black Friday 2022.
