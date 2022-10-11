Read full article on original website
Related
Abbeville Police: Shots fired at J.H. Williams Middle School
According to the Abbeville Police Department, authorities are investigating shots fired at J.H. Williams Middle School.
Lafayette mother threatens to ‘beat up’ high school principal
A Lafayette mom threatened to 'beat up' her child's high school principal after she was asked to leave the campus.
Lafayette man arrested after a series of home burglaries
A man has been arrested after a series of residential burglaries, according to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO).
Abbeville Meridional
Abbeville police have an idea who may have fired the gunshots after the Abbeville football game
Chief Hardy and Mayor White are asking for community help. As of Saturday morning, no arrests have been made dealing with the gunshots fired after the Abbeville High homecoming football game in Abbeville. Less than two minutes after the game ended, at least five shots were fired on the streets...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kaplantoday.com
Five gun shots heard right after Abbeville High football ended; no one hit
The shooting occurred off the J.H. Williams Middle School Campus, on the side streets. The Abbeville Wildcats did not get a chance to celebrate their homecoming win over the Crowley Gents Friday night. Instead, they were lying on the ground, worried that someone was about to enter J.H. Williams Middle School Stadium with a firearm.
Lafayette Parish inmate gets caught in barbed wire trying to escape
A man awaiting extradition to Mississippi has new charges after a failed escape attempt from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
WAFB.com
Authorities: Suspect posed as nurse to steal from hospital staff
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Lafayette authorities are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they say posed as a nurse to gain access to secure areas of a hospital, then steal from hospital staff. Lafayette Crime Stoppers says the suspect stole a nurse’s wallet on Sept. 1, then used...
Mother arrested for assault of Northside teacher, tells her side of story
Logan Angelle says she went to Northside High School this week to meet with the principal and file a report on a faculty member
IN THIS ARTICLE
cenlanow.com
Lafayette police find trunk full of marijuana during early morning traffic stop
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police found a trunk full of marijuana during an early morning traffic stop on Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said officers pulled over a vehicle for improper lane usage and found 42 pounds of weed when they opened the trunk. It...
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana's Fake Nurse
A woman has stolen from multiple medical facilities in Acadiana and Mississippi.
kalb.com
Opelousas man arrested for drug possession in Creola
CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A man from Opelousas was arrested for possessing illegal narcotics during a traffic stop in Creola. The Creola Police Department said Prescott Dargin, 26, was pulled over near Highway 167 near Oak Lane on Oct. 7. CPD said they smelled the odor of marijuana during the stop. They also learned that Dargin had active warrants for his arrest out of St. Landry and Rapides Parish.
theadvocate.com
Bus driver finds four bullets on school bus seat, which leads to Acadiana High lockdown
Acadiana High School was placed on lockdown for three hours Tuesday morning, after a bus driver found four bullets to a small-caliber gun on a seat after dropping students off, according to authorities. Between Scott Police Department and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, more than 20 members of law enforcement...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Authorities find 3 bags of drugs in Louisiana man’s rectum
A Louisiana man was allegedly found with three bags of drugs in his rectum during a traffic stop.
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspected scammer wanted by authorities
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man wanted on for felony theft. Marvin Smith, 47, is believed to have scammed a victim out of $5,000, according to officials. Smith is described as 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Retired military veteran gets homecoming of a lifetime at Breaux Bridge home
After serving his country for 22 years, a military veteran is finally home for good.
lhsstatesman.com
LHS students’ worst car accidents and ticket encounters
Getting older and finally being able to have a license is a double-edged sword. This feeling of independence can be freeing and riveting, but it can also be scary and stressful. Everyone dreads seeing the flashing red and blue lights of a police car appear in their rearview mirror. The...
Franklin Teenager Busted for Shooting Up a House and a Car
A 15-year-old teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 1. Franklin Police Department Chief Morris Beverly says that around 12:45 that Saturday morning someone started firing shots. Those shots ended up in a house and vehicle. He says no one was injured.
Bullets Found on School Bus Forced School to Go Under Lockdown
We now know why Acadiana High went under lockdown Tuesday morning.
Man with autism attacked outside bar in Louisiana
Evangeline Parish Sheriff detectives are looking for the suspects who allegedly assaulted a man who has autism
theadvocate.com
DA wants 16-year-old tried as adult in carjacking, killing of Southern University student
De'Arius Ellis was eight days past his 16th birthday on March 12 when he and another teenager cruised through north Baton Rouge in a silver sedan looking for someone to terrorize, according to recently filed court documents. When the teens spotted JoVonté Barber walking to his car, they pounced, prosecutors...
Comments / 0