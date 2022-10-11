ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

Five gun shots heard right after Abbeville High football ended; no one hit

The shooting occurred off the J.H. Williams Middle School Campus, on the side streets. The Abbeville Wildcats did not get a chance to celebrate their homecoming win over the Crowley Gents Friday night. Instead, they were lying on the ground, worried that someone was about to enter J.H. Williams Middle School Stadium with a firearm.
ABBEVILLE, LA
WAFB.com

Authorities: Suspect posed as nurse to steal from hospital staff

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Lafayette authorities are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they say posed as a nurse to gain access to secure areas of a hospital, then steal from hospital staff. Lafayette Crime Stoppers says the suspect stole a nurse’s wallet on Sept. 1, then used...
LAFAYETTE, LA
kalb.com

Opelousas man arrested for drug possession in Creola

CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A man from Opelousas was arrested for possessing illegal narcotics during a traffic stop in Creola. The Creola Police Department said Prescott Dargin, 26, was pulled over near Highway 167 near Oak Lane on Oct. 7. CPD said they smelled the odor of marijuana during the stop. They also learned that Dargin had active warrants for his arrest out of St. Landry and Rapides Parish.
OPELOUSAS, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Suspected scammer wanted by authorities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man wanted on for felony theft. Marvin Smith, 47, is believed to have scammed a victim out of $5,000, according to officials. Smith is described as 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
lhsstatesman.com

LHS students’ worst car accidents and ticket encounters

Getting older and finally being able to have a license is a double-edged sword. This feeling of independence can be freeing and riveting, but it can also be scary and stressful. Everyone dreads seeing the flashing red and blue lights of a police car appear in their rearview mirror. The...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Franklin Teenager Busted for Shooting Up a House and a Car

A 15-year-old teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 1. Franklin Police Department Chief Morris Beverly says that around 12:45 that Saturday morning someone started firing shots. Those shots ended up in a house and vehicle. He says no one was injured.
FRANKLIN, LA

