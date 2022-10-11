ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams reportedly listening to trade offers for RB Cam Akers

Cam Akers' time with the Los Angeles Rams appears to be over. The Rams are listening to trade offers for the young running back, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, after Akers reportedly had "philosophical and football-related differences" with head coach Sean McVay. This stems from Friday's news where McVay announced Akers would miss the team's Week 6 match against the Carolina Panthers while Akers and the team are "working through some different things."
What channel is Patriots vs. Browns on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 6 game

Two struggling AFC teams clash in Week 6 as Bill Belichick and the Patriots head to Cleveland to take on Kevin Stefanski and the Browns. New England is coming off of its most dominant win of the season: a 29-0 destruction of the Detroit Lions. But the victory moved the team to just 2-3 on the year after a disappointing start to the campaign.
Where did Jalen Hurts go to college? Eagles QB has a Alabama vs. Oklahoma dilemma for 'Sunday Night Football' intro

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will make the third and final college announcement of his playing career when Philadelphia takes on the Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football." The first came in June 2015, when Hurts — then a Channelview (Texas) High School standout — named Alabama as his college destination. The second came three seasons later, when he announced a decision to transfer to Oklahoma for his final college football season.
Is CeeDee Lamb playing Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Cowboys-Eagles Sunday Night Football

CeeDee Lamb popped up on the Cowboys' injury report late last week and forced fantasy football owners to furiously check for injury updates throughout the day on Sunday. He's back at it again this week, officially being listed as "questionable" for Dallas' Week 6 showdown against the Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Start 'em, sit 'em decisions and potential late-minute waiver-wire runs depend on whether Lamb is playing, so let's break down what we know.
What channel is Bears vs. Commanders on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 6

The Commanders pay a visit to Soldier Field on Thursday night. Both Chicago and Washington have gotten off to inauspicious starts (to put it lightly) to the 2022 NFL season. The Commanders are fresh off a tough loss to the Titans, leading to coach Ron Rivera uttering some backhanded compliments about his starting quarterback, Carson Wentz.
Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 7 on ESPN

One of the most storied rivalries in the history of the SEC and college football in general will make its debut on "College GameDay" this week. Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Lee Corso will head to Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., for the first show's first-ever feature of Alabama and Tennessee's "Third Saturday in October" rivalry.
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 7 underdogs with the best odds to win

We love our upsets here at the Underdog Challenge. Mild upsets, landscape-altering upsets, hot-seat-creating upsets — we love ‘em all. So which team has been the master of the money-line thus far this year? Yep, those lovable Kansas Jayhawks, who have three already this season, more than any other team. Big 12 brother Baylor pulled off five upsets in 2021, second only to Utah State, so maybe it has something to do with a conference that stretches 1,466 miles from Morgantown, W.V., to Lubbock, Texas.
Fantasy basketball 2022: Is there a case for anyone besides Nikola Jokic with No. 1 pick?

The 2022-23 NBA season is almost here, which means fantasy basketball is right around the corner. For all you fantasy junkies who are still knee-deep in fantasy football, it may catch you by surprise that basketball has come this quickly. The Sporting News has you covered with all things fantasy hoops as you prepare for your draft, from top 200 player rankings and the top 20 players at each position to one sleeper for all 30 NBA teams heading into the new season.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Kyle Pitts, Pat Freiermuth, Dawson Knox, more TEs affecting Week 6 start 'em, sit 'em decisions

Tight end has been rough for fantasy football owners this year, and this week, we are keeping an eye on four talented tight ends (Kyle Pitts, Pat Freiermuth, Dawson Knox, and Dalton Schultz) who are dealing with injuries and figure to be "questionable" or "out" for Week 6, prompting all sorts of dilemmas for Week 6 start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Anyone up for last-second waiver wire pickups at a position where the talent drop-off from starter to streamer can be significant?
NFL schedule Week 6: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today

And just like that, it's Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. After Thursday night's prime-time meeting between the Commanders and Bears, the action continues with a number of intriguing matchups on Sunday afternoon and two prime-time divisional showdowns to wrap things up. Things get underway with eight games during...
The 11 longest extra-inning games in MLB postseason, World Series history

“It’s the mathematical potential for a single game to last forever, in a suspended world where no clock rules the day, that aligns baseball as much with the dead as the living.”. Bill Vaughn is right. Mathematically, it is possible for a single game to last forever. Some might...
