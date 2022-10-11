ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Beach, SC

Councilman, his wife and a female relative shot dead in two separate homes ‘by 25-year-old’

By Tatiana Louder
 4 days ago

A SOUTH Carolina councilman and his wife have been shot dead at their home.

Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, has been was arrested on suspicion of murdering his father, Atlantic Beach Councilman James Dewitt II, 52, and his mom Gloria, also 52, on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rfpdb_0iVEUW3e00
James Dewitt II was shot dead on Monday alongside two of his relatives. On the Atlantic Beach website, he is listed as the town's councilman Credit: Town of Atlantic Beach
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yHn64_0iVEUW3e00
25-year-old Matthew Allen Dewitt remains in custody under suspicion of the homicides of his three relatives Credit: J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nCOtc_0iVEUW3e00
Police arrived at the scene of the South Carolina home where they discovered the victims of the triple homicide Credit: NBC News

Matthew has also been tied to the death of another relative, Natasha Stevens, 52, who was killed a few hours earlier at her home along Highway 319, NBC reported.

Richland County police that officers had been responding to a welfare check at the councilman's home when they found him and his wife.

"Upon arrival, deputies found two people dead with apparent gunshot wounds," Richland County police said.

"The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims as Gloria Dewitt and James Dewitt, II, both 52, of Columbia."

Neighbors told WLTX they were stunned by the violence.

"I feel sorry for the family... that's just a terrible thing to have happen," neighbor, Rod Kent said.

Charges against suspect Matthew Dewitt have yet to be determined.

No motive has been released in the shootings.

Horry County Police and the Richard County Sheriff's Department continue the investigation into the deaths of the three family members.

Matthew Dewitt remained in custody as of Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20tgGu_0iVEUW3e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bFZwj_0iVEUW3e00

Atlantic Beach is a historical black community outside of Myrtle beach, nicknamed "The Black Pearl."

Segregation laws in the 1930s aided the growth of the town, as black civilians were prohibited from use of white beaches, hotels, nightclubs, and other public spaces.

TightenUp!
3d ago

My condolences to the family, may God give you all comfort and strength during this most difficult time 🙏🏾

WildCard...
3d ago

Sorry, but looks like he fell into that addictive, deadly substance mess. 🥀

Marc Gregory Jensen
3d ago

Motive would be a meth head wanting drug money and they wouldn’t give it to him.

