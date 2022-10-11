ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ex-Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui REJECTS Wolves as club continue search for Bruno Lage replacement

By Graeme Bryce
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YT4z6_0iVEUMTc00

JULEN LOPETEGUI has turned down the chance to become Wolves boss.

The Spaniard, 56, met with chairman Jeff Shi at the weekend to discuss taking over at Molineux.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47eXwO_0iVEUMTc00
Julen Lopetegui has turned down the vacant manager's job at Wolves Credit: AP

But ex-Real Madrid boss Lopetegui has decided against a move to the Black Country, partly due to his father suffering from ill health.

He was sacked by Sevilla on Wednesday following the 4-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund and had become the clear frontrunner to succeed axed Bruno Lage.

Lopetegui almost became Wolves boss way back in 2016.

He had agreed to replace Kenny Jackett before the deal collapsed at the 11th hour after he was offered the chance to manage the Spanish national team.

However, he was dramatically sacked just before the 2018 World Cup after he agreed to take over at the Bernabeu.

Wolves will now approach other targets in the coming days.

Former Olympiacos chief Pedro Martins is the bookies' favourite now ahead of Sporting boss Ruben Amorim.

Under-18s manager Steve Davis and under-21s chief James Collins took charge of the club for their 3-0 defeat at Chelsea on Saturday.

HOW TO GET FREE BETS ON FOOTBALL

The duo are now also set to lead Wolves into their home game with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Wolves currently sit slumped in the relegation zone.

Their tally of six points from nine matches - with one win and three draws - is only better than this weekend's opponents Forest and Leicester.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Jackett
Person
Steve Davis
Person
Julen Lopetegui
Person
Bruno Lage
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Wolves#Spaniard#Molineux#The Black Country#Sevilla#Borussia Dortmund#Spanish#Under 18s#Chelsea#Nottingham Forest
The US Sun

Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate ‘huge doubt to face Man City after picking up muscle problem’ as injury crisis mounts

JURGEN KLOPP'S injury crisis has worsened even further with Ibrahima Konate a reported doubt for tomorrow's huge clash against Manchester City. The French defender missed Liverpool training on Friday. He is now a huge fitness doubt for Sunday's mouthwatering encounter, according to The Athletic. Konate, 23, is said to have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
818K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy