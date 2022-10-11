ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cordova, CA

Government Technology

The Modernization Imperative: Illinois Undertakes Enterprise HCM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the secretary and CIO of the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology, Jennifer Ricker is modernizing large-scale systems that have tremendous impact on the state. We talked to Ricker this week at the NASCIO Annual Conference, where she outlined an ambitious agenda. "What we've been...
ILLINOIS STATE
Government Technology

Cal State’s New CIO to Tackle Online Learning, Equity

Longtime Minnesota higher ed IT leader Ed Clark is the new chief information officer for the California State University (CSU) system, replacing Michael Berman following his recent retirement, a university announcement said. According to the university, Clark brings more than 25 years of IT management experience to the role. He...
MINNESOTA STATE
Government Technology

Washington State Modernizes Data, Expands Analytics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Public-sector organizations collect a massive amount of data, but figuring out how to harness all of it to drive decision-making, identify trends and improve government services can be a challenge. “We talk a lot about systems modernization, but we also need to modernize our data,” said...
WASHINGTON STATE
Government Technology

State CISO Panych Wins National Leadership Award

California's chief information security officer, Vitaliy Panych, was honored this week with a national award for cybersecurity leadership....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Government Technology

Massachusetts Takes a Broad, Enterprise View of Risk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A growing number of states in the past few years are framing their cybersecurity efforts in terms of risk. North Carolina, for example, has a chief risk officer, Rob Main, who serves as that state's equivalent of a CISO. Using the "risk" terminology could imply a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Government Technology

Cybersecurity Company Names Oxman to Direct U.S. SLED

Technology veteran Zach Oxman has been named director of the state, local and education (SLED) market in the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Government Technology

Bringing in the Next Generation of IT Talent in Georgia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Getting younger talent into the public-sector workforce isn’t a matter of making a good sales pitch, Georgia CIO Shawnzia Thomas told GovTech at the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) Annual Conference this week. “You’ve got to bring them in and show them,” she said.
GEORGIA STATE
Government Technology

Salesforce Names New Regional VP for State, Northwest

Salesforce has named a new regional vice president to serve California state government as well as select enterprise...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Government Technology

Notes from Brock Long and Mike Sprayberry

Again, I’m at the Idaho Emergency Management Conference and they had a 90 minute session with Brock Long and Mike Sprayberry, both with Hagerty Consulting now and previously with FEMA and North Carolina, respectively, in the past. Here are just a few tidbits mentioned that put the accent on...
IDAHO STATE
Government Technology

Hawaii Airport Websites Join List of Those Impacted by Hackers

(TNS) — Killnet claimed responsibility for a number of cyber attacks on U.S. airport websites Monday. The Hawaii Office of Homeland Security and the Office of Enterprise Technology Services are responding to a hacking incident on the websites of Hawaii airports that is "possibly linked to similar incidents across the country " carried out by the-based hacker group Killnet, officials said Tuesday.
HAWAII STATE
Government Technology

Putting the Heat on California's Ability to Account for Heat-Related Deaths

A Los Angeles Times article lays out the issues California is having with tracking heat-related deaths, "California Doesn’t Know How Many Died in Record Heat Wave." We already know that when it comes to weather-related disasters, it is heat that is killing the most people. Hurricane Ian, as bad as it was, killed some 100-plus people. Hundreds more deaths were recorded in Oregon in their June 2021 heat emergency.
CALIFORNIA STATE

