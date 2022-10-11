A Los Angeles Times article lays out the issues California is having with tracking heat-related deaths, "California Doesn’t Know How Many Died in Record Heat Wave." We already know that when it comes to weather-related disasters, it is heat that is killing the most people. Hurricane Ian, as bad as it was, killed some 100-plus people. Hundreds more deaths were recorded in Oregon in their June 2021 heat emergency.

