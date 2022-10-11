If you’ve always wanted to wander around in a repulsive, fleshy biomechanical hellscape of mystery, then Scorn is probably the game for you. Taking cues from the artwork of H.R. Giger, who is probably best known for creating the original design for the xenomorphs of the Alien film franchise), Scorn drops players into a horrific but intriguing pit of… something. Is it a factory? Is it a living being? It’s difficult to tell exactly what the player is supposed to be or where they are, and that’s the whole draw of the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 HOURS AGO