ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Fortnitemares 2022 Concept Royale skins will release soon, per interview

Fortnite owes its continued longevity to the community that continues to log in and interact with the world as time goes on. Epic Games often rewards those players who put in the time, whether it be content creators with an Icon Series skin or allowing concept artists to create their own. This past March, players submitted new skins for the 2022 Fortnitemares event, and they’re coming soon.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Respawn introduces fix for one of Apex Legends’ most annoying bugs

Fixing bugs is always welcome, and Apex Legends just shipped a hotfix today to a bug that’s become one of the biggest complaints for players over the last season or so: map visibility when outside the ring. When players are outside of the ring, they take damage over time,...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The best agents to play alongside Harbor in VALORANT

VALORANT’s latest agent as of Episode Five, Act Three is the water-bending India-born controller Harbor, and his kit gives him the opportunity to be a very impactful agent in the game’s meta. Harbor’s signature ability is one of his most valuable, a wall of water that’s direction can...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fortnite#Launch Pad#Rave#Video Game#The Launch Pads#The Explosive Goo Gun
dotesports.com

How to fix Overwatch 2 voice chat not working

Overwatch 2 has been plagued with a series of issues that have almost made the game unplayable. The last thing you want is for your microphone to be a part of the problem too. Microphones can be fiddly at the best of times and sifting through your computer’s settings can be a pain. But sometimes you have to bite the bullet and fix the issue because this is probably the only issue you can fix on Overwatch 2.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When will Bastion be back in Overwatch 2 and why is he missing?

One of the best parts of Overwatch 2 is undoubtedly its character roster. Developer Blizzard Entertainment made a point of bringing back all of the first Overwatch‘s heroes to make the new game feel like a fluid continuation of the previous one. More than a few heroes also received reworks or small ability changes, particularly tanks, who had to be adjusted the most to fit the new five-vs-five match structure.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

100 Thieves parts ways with Warzone pro, former CDL pro Tommey

100 Thieves has parted ways with Tommey, the highest earning Call of Duty: Warzone pro, the team announced on Twitter today. The team did not give a reason for the departure, although it’s likely just the contract between two parties coming to an end. Tommey is now free to sign with other organizations or continue his successful Twitch stream on his own.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to fix Overwatch 2 lag and rubberbanding problems

Overwatch 2 released with a myriad of issues preventing players from accessing the game and severely hindering players’ quality of life once finally in-game. DDoS attacks, long queue times, and several in-game bugs led to a chaotic launch that left many still lingering issues for Overwatch 2 players. Rubberbanding and major lag issues are particular an issue that still plague Overwatch 2 players, as any multiplayer game that works on servers requires constant upkeep.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
dotesports.com

How to show FPS in Overwatch 2

Players are finally starting to really get into playing a lot of Overwatch 2 games after a tumultuous release on Oct. 4. Now that the server is more stable and people are getting online to play, they’re starting to find that some of their settings from Overwatch 1 didn’t carry over.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What is orange essence and how to get it in League of Legends

League of Legends is packed with various skins, ward skins, emotes, and icons that serve no functional purpose, but rather give you exciting festive tools to either celebrate a real-life event like Chinese New Year, or a League-specific lore event like Spirit Blossom. Although Riot Games loves to keep content tied to events by earning and spending tokens, skins and other cosmetics can normally be bought in the shop for Riot Points, or RP for short.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to play Harbor in VALORANT: Ultimate, abilities, and tips

After well over a year, VALORANT has added a new controller to its diverse field of somehow always attractive agents. Joining the roster as the 21st agent is Harbor, a water-bending controller hailing from India who has the potential to take control of the entire map. Like any controller, Harbor’s...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Riot is bringing back a popular VALORANT skin

VALORANT will be getting a follow-up to the Ion weapon skins with the last act of episode five. The Ion weapon skin bundle was one of the first collections to release after VALORANT came out in June 2020. Released on Nov. 10 of that same year, the Ion skins quickly became a favorite among players. The Sheriff and Phantom skins were the most popular from the bundle, featured in multiple professional players’ loadouts. Its futuristic white and blue color scheme is something that Riot Games hasn’t replicated—until now. The VALORANT store will receive the Ion 2.0 weapon skin bundle alongside the new act.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Will Scorn be on PS5? Answered

If you’ve always wanted to wander around in a repulsive, fleshy biomechanical hellscape of mystery, then Scorn is probably the game for you. Taking cues from the artwork of H.R. Giger, who is probably best known for creating the original design for the xenomorphs of the Alien film franchise), Scorn drops players into a horrific but intriguing pit of… something. Is it a factory? Is it a living being? It’s difficult to tell exactly what the player is supposed to be or where they are, and that’s the whole draw of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

‘No cares’: Draskyl teaches Grubby how to play carry like Arteezy

36-year-old Warcraft III pro player Manuel Schenkhuizen, better known as Grubby, is currently at the tail end of his A to Z challenge and is slowly climbing up the ranked ladder. His infectiously positive personality and affinity towards the game have led him to be noticed by several Dota 2 pro players and personalities alike.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

New Dragon’s Blood: TI11 is showcasing the next generation of Dota 2

The International is the most prestigious event in the Dota 2 competitive calendar. While the event has seen its fair share of new talent over the years, Dota 2 fans got used to seeing familiar faces every year, as skills also need to be backed up by experience to perform at the top. TI11 is a little bit different, however. 36 players out of the tournament’s 100 are attending their first TI this year, making it one of the most rookie-dominant iterations of the event.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy