Sacramento, CA

Government Technology

Meet Fortinet at the California Cybersecurity Education Summit

Business Hall Hours: Thursday, October 20, 8 am – 4:30 pm. Fortinet Booth: #48, Grand Nave Foyer, Sheraton Grand Hotel, 1230 J Street, Sacramento. Fortinet is pleased to participate in the California Cybersecurity Education Summit 2022. As an Anchor Sponsor, we invite you to our booth to learn more about:
SACRAMENTO, CA
Government Technology

Salesforce Names New Regional VP for State, Northwest

This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Salesforce has named a new regional vice president to serve California state government as well as select enterprise...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lookout Santa Cruz

We need to restore balance, accountability to Sacramento; I'm not a career politician

California's State Assembly District 28 splits between Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties and includes most of the city of Santa Cruz. It's a new district configuration, hammered out to take effect in 2022, and is 50% Democratic and 19% Republican. Lookout asked the candidates running in this race — Liz Lawler, a Republican from Monte Sereno, and Gail Pellerin, a Democrat from Santa Cruz — to submit answers to two questions. Liz Lawler's answers are below.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Former Natomas hotel converted to housing community for the homeless

NATOMAS — A former North Natomas hotel will now put a roof over homeless families. Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby unveiled the new housing project called "Vista Nueva" in what used to be Staybridge Suites. The permanent housing community, created in partnership with Jamboree Housing Corporation and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, will soon be home to over 100 Sacramento families. "Vista Nueva" means "new view" or "new perspective" in Spanish. For those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, the converted hotel could be the answer. "Folks cannot find housing," Jamboree CEO Laura Archuleta said. "If you earn $25,000 a year...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

UC Davis hit with a string of on-campus crimes

UC DAVIS (CBS13) - A string of crimes at UC Davis is causing concerns on campus.The crimes include two burglaries. Now, students are wondering if the crimes are all connected and who's involved."It's something UC Davis needs to put more manpower into," said UC Davis freshman Matthew Pulanco.The UC Davis Police Department says between October 9 and 10, three different crimes occurred on campus grounds."They need a lot more campus officers," says Pulanco.The first crime on Saturday was a residential burglary in the West Village area."The suspect or suspects entered through an unlocked door," says UC Davis police Lieutenant Doug...
DAVIS, CA
ABC10

Amazon Fresh in Elk Grove begins hiring process

ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Amazon spokesperson confirmed that the company will be opening an Amazon Fresh grocery store in Elk Grove, however, details about the store are still few and far between. An opening date for the future store is still to be determined. Back in April, the...
ELK GROVE, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Sky River Casino to expand parking

Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino will have a new, 250,000-square-foot parking area before Oct. 31. This new, $1.6 million parking lot is being constructed by the 26-year-old Sacramento business, Martin Brothers Construction, which is owned by Elk Grove resident Felipe Martin. He is also a candidate for the Elk...
ELK GROVE, CA
Sacramento Observer

Hemmed In And Shut Out

To most, Coko Marie’s apartment complex looks fairly mundane. Litter dots the green spaces and things are a bit rundown. To Marie, the apartment is nearly a miracle. The single mother of four, with another child on the way, lives in an affordable housing complex in Sacramento. Just months ago, the family lived in a one-bedroom unit at a different complex.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Community Updates, Wednesday Oct. 12 – Thursday Oct. 13

The SMUD Policy Committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m. View the agenda here. The meeting can be viewed online. Join the meeting via Zoom. The Elk Grove City Council is scheduled to meet Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. View the agenda. The meeting can...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

‘Dragons’ from around the world to be on display at the Sacramento Zoo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Zoo will have dragon figures that are observed in regions around the world on display for several months starting in October. Zoo administrators announced that the Dragon Discovery event will begin on Oct. 28 and continue until early 2023. “From the fire-breathing dragons of Europe to the silent killers […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentocityexpress.com

These streets in Sacramento are closing for IRONMAN California

Thousands of athletes are expected to participate in the 2022 IRONMAN California race in Sacramento on Sunday, Oct. 23. The triathlon competition will temporarily close several streets in downtown and midtown Sacramento. The Oct. 23 event ends at the California State Capitol. Some streets will close as soon as Monday,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Kennedy High School student attacked by group of adults and kids inside a classroom

SACRAMENTO —  Sacramento City Unified School District leaders say a female student was attacked after a group of six non-students came into John F. Kennedy High School without permission and pepper-sprayed her. How the six alleged suspects were able to get on campus Thursday is not yet clear. At least two of the group members entered the girl's classroom around 2:30 p.m. and attacked her using pepper spray. The victim required medical attention on the scene. A staff member was also pepper-sprayed while trying to help the student and break up the fight. A student who spoke with CBS13 described a scary scene,...
SACRAMENTO, CA

