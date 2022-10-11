Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Sacramento KingsAdrian HolmanSacramento, CA
The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Related
Government Technology
Meet Fortinet at the California Cybersecurity Education Summit
Business Hall Hours: Thursday, October 20, 8 am – 4:30 pm. Fortinet Booth: #48, Grand Nave Foyer, Sheraton Grand Hotel, 1230 J Street, Sacramento. Fortinet is pleased to participate in the California Cybersecurity Education Summit 2022. As an Anchor Sponsor, we invite you to our booth to learn more about:
Government Technology
Salesforce Names New Regional VP for State, Northwest
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Salesforce has named a new regional vice president to serve California state government as well as select enterprise...
We need to restore balance, accountability to Sacramento; I'm not a career politician
California's State Assembly District 28 splits between Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties and includes most of the city of Santa Cruz. It's a new district configuration, hammered out to take effect in 2022, and is 50% Democratic and 19% Republican. Lookout asked the candidates running in this race — Liz Lawler, a Republican from Monte Sereno, and Gail Pellerin, a Democrat from Santa Cruz — to submit answers to two questions. Liz Lawler's answers are below.
Former Natomas hotel converted to housing community for the homeless
NATOMAS — A former North Natomas hotel will now put a roof over homeless families. Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby unveiled the new housing project called "Vista Nueva" in what used to be Staybridge Suites. The permanent housing community, created in partnership with Jamboree Housing Corporation and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, will soon be home to over 100 Sacramento families. "Vista Nueva" means "new view" or "new perspective" in Spanish. For those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, the converted hotel could be the answer. "Folks cannot find housing," Jamboree CEO Laura Archuleta said. "If you earn $25,000 a year...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Parental abduction in San Joaquin Co, mental health 911 alternative, social security benefits jump
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
UC Davis hit with a string of on-campus crimes
UC DAVIS (CBS13) - A string of crimes at UC Davis is causing concerns on campus.The crimes include two burglaries. Now, students are wondering if the crimes are all connected and who's involved."It's something UC Davis needs to put more manpower into," said UC Davis freshman Matthew Pulanco.The UC Davis Police Department says between October 9 and 10, three different crimes occurred on campus grounds."They need a lot more campus officers," says Pulanco.The first crime on Saturday was a residential burglary in the West Village area."The suspect or suspects entered through an unlocked door," says UC Davis police Lieutenant Doug...
Amazon Fresh in Elk Grove begins hiring process
ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Amazon spokesperson confirmed that the company will be opening an Amazon Fresh grocery store in Elk Grove, however, details about the store are still few and far between. An opening date for the future store is still to be determined. Back in April, the...
Elk Grove Citizen
Sky River Casino to expand parking
Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino will have a new, 250,000-square-foot parking area before Oct. 31. This new, $1.6 million parking lot is being constructed by the 26-year-old Sacramento business, Martin Brothers Construction, which is owned by Elk Grove resident Felipe Martin. He is also a candidate for the Elk...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: High-pitched sounds used to deter encampments, CA pot eradication effort, Sacramento Music Census
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Oct. 14-16
From the GoldenSky country music festival to the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk and the Sacramento Kings' Fan Fest, here’s a look at events in Northern California this weekend. See the video below for the Sacramento region’s weekend forecast. GoldenSky Festival. Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt, and Brothers...
Sacramento Observer
Hemmed In And Shut Out
To most, Coko Marie’s apartment complex looks fairly mundane. Litter dots the green spaces and things are a bit rundown. To Marie, the apartment is nearly a miracle. The single mother of four, with another child on the way, lives in an affordable housing complex in Sacramento. Just months ago, the family lived in a one-bedroom unit at a different complex.
Sacramento Observer
Community Updates, Wednesday Oct. 12 – Thursday Oct. 13
The SMUD Policy Committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m. View the agenda here. The meeting can be viewed online. Join the meeting via Zoom. The Elk Grove City Council is scheduled to meet Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. View the agenda. The meeting can...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
Group of adults enters classroom to attack student, Sacramento City Unified says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group of people not affiliated with John F. Kennedy High School entered a classroom to attack a student, the Sacramento City Unified School District said Thursday afternoon. About six people, which the school district said most — if not all — were adults, came onto...
Having trouble finding parking at Sacramento International Airport? You're not alone
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Travelers are starting to get concerned about parking at Sacramento International Airport (SMF) with comments on social media discussing the struggle of finding a place to park in the five major lots. A map from the airport’s web page Friday morning showed Lots 1-4 as full;...
‘Dragons’ from around the world to be on display at the Sacramento Zoo
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Zoo will have dragon figures that are observed in regions around the world on display for several months starting in October. Zoo administrators announced that the Dragon Discovery event will begin on Oct. 28 and continue until early 2023. “From the fire-breathing dragons of Europe to the silent killers […]
Granite Bay High School Site Council approves list of controversial materials
GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KTXL) — After an intense public debate in the Granite Bay High School cafeteria, the school’s site council approved a list of controversial materials for use in classrooms. Ultimately, the Granite Bay Site Council said they want to leave the power in the teachers’ hands when it comes to discussing these books, […]
sacramentocityexpress.com
These streets in Sacramento are closing for IRONMAN California
Thousands of athletes are expected to participate in the 2022 IRONMAN California race in Sacramento on Sunday, Oct. 23. The triathlon competition will temporarily close several streets in downtown and midtown Sacramento. The Oct. 23 event ends at the California State Capitol. Some streets will close as soon as Monday,...
Update on the five Northern Californians accused or convicted in the January 6 Capitol attack | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Thursday, the House Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video of close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that led to his supporters' fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Kennedy High School student attacked by group of adults and kids inside a classroom
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento City Unified School District leaders say a female student was attacked after a group of six non-students came into John F. Kennedy High School without permission and pepper-sprayed her. How the six alleged suspects were able to get on campus Thursday is not yet clear. At least two of the group members entered the girl's classroom around 2:30 p.m. and attacked her using pepper spray. The victim required medical attention on the scene. A staff member was also pepper-sprayed while trying to help the student and break up the fight. A student who spoke with CBS13 described a scary scene,...
Comments / 0