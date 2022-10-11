Read full article on original website
Government Technology
State Agencies Recruiting for Leadership Roles
Government Technology
Cybersecurity Company Names Oxman to Direct U.S. SLED
Government Technology
State CISO Panych Wins National Leadership Award
Government Technology
Putting the Heat on California's Ability to Account for Heat-Related Deaths
A Los Angeles Times article lays out the issues California is having with tracking heat-related deaths, "California Doesn’t Know How Many Died in Record Heat Wave." We already know that when it comes to weather-related disasters, it is heat that is killing the most people. Hurricane Ian, as bad as it was, killed some 100-plus people. Hundreds more deaths were recorded in Oregon in their June 2021 heat emergency.
Government Technology
Newly Signed Bills Update Health, Broadband, Security
Government Technology
Cal State’s New CIO to Tackle Online Learning, Equity
Longtime Minnesota higher ed IT leader Ed Clark is the new chief information officer for the California State University (CSU) system, replacing Michael Berman following his recent retirement, a university announcement said. According to the university, Clark brings more than 25 years of IT management experience to the role. He...
Government Technology
Massachusetts Takes a Broad, Enterprise View of Risk
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A growing number of states in the past few years are framing their cybersecurity efforts in terms of risk. North Carolina, for example, has a chief risk officer, Rob Main, who serves as that state's equivalent of a CISO. Using the "risk" terminology could imply a...
Government Technology
Hawaii Airport Websites Join List of Those Impacted by Hackers
(TNS) — Killnet claimed responsibility for a number of cyber attacks on U.S. airport websites Monday. The Hawaii Office of Homeland Security and the Office of Enterprise Technology Services are responding to a hacking incident on the websites of Hawaii airports that is "possibly linked to similar incidents across the country " carried out by the-based hacker group Killnet, officials said Tuesday.
Government Technology
North Dakota CIO Shawn Riley Announces Forthcoming Departure
North Dakota CIO Shawn Riley has announced his forthcoming departure from his role, which will be effective after his final day on Dec. 2, 2022. As stated in the announcement from Gov. Doug Burgum, Riley’s resignation after nearly six years of service with the state will open the door for him to take on a role in the private sector as the new CEO of American operations with Bitzero International.
Government Technology
Notes from Brock Long and Mike Sprayberry
Again, I’m at the Idaho Emergency Management Conference and they had a 90 minute session with Brock Long and Mike Sprayberry, both with Hagerty Consulting now and previously with FEMA and North Carolina, respectively, in the past. Here are just a few tidbits mentioned that put the accent on...
Government Technology
The Modernization Imperative: Illinois Undertakes Enterprise HCM
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the secretary and CIO of the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology, Jennifer Ricker is modernizing large-scale systems that have tremendous impact on the state. We talked to Ricker this week at the NASCIO Annual Conference, where she outlined an ambitious agenda. "What we've been...
Government Technology
Bringing in the Next Generation of IT Talent in Georgia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Getting younger talent into the public-sector workforce isn’t a matter of making a good sales pitch, Georgia CIO Shawnzia Thomas told GovTech at the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) Annual Conference this week. “You’ve got to bring them in and show them,” she said.
Government Technology
Flooding, Not Wind, Poses the Most Risk from Hurricanes
Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 storm that planted itself over Florida and graced the state with as much as 20 inches of rain. More than 100 people lost their lives, and Ian’s effects will be felt until at least Thanksgiving as flooding continues. The storm surge was as...
Government Technology
Pennsylvania School Districts Partner for Virtual Option
(TNS) — Four of the region's school districts have collaborated to develop a new virtual instruction program for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. The Alle-Kiski Academy of Excellence offers students, from any district, the opportunity to learn in a synchronous manner from the comfort of their own homes.
