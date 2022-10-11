ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

Natick, MA
Natick, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Route 9 Starbucks Temporarily Closed

FRAMINGHAM – The new Starbucks on Route 9 East, next to Whole Food is temporarily closed this morning, October 14. It may re-open this afternoon, but may not open until Saturday, October 15, said an employee. There is a sewer pipe problem outside the building. Until the repair is...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Southborough Safe Places & Edwards Church Hosting Voices Carry Gallery Exhibit October 15 Only

FRAMINGHAM – Southborough Safe Spaces and All Things Sparkley Photography brings their Voices Carry photography exhibit to Edwards Church in Framingham on October 15. For A One Night Special Showing come and experience the second gallery opening of the LGBTQIA+ community photos taken by photographer Chelsea Bradway of All Things Sparkley Photography. from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 15.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mall#The Natick Mall#The Infinity Pool Court
FraminghamSOURCE

Shayne M. LaFrance, 43

FRAMINGHAM – Shayne M. LaFrance, 43, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Born in Framingham, he was the son of Sandra L. Rego & her husband Manuel of Conway, SC, and the late Maynard LaFrance. Since he was a young boy, Shayne loved...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Mass State Police Adds Its First Female Chaplin

In full transparency, the press release and photo are from the Massachusetts State Police, which has its headquarters in Framingham. Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason on Wednesday, October 12, welcomed Reverend Dr. Kate Galop as a new member of the Department’s Chaplain Corps. Reverend Galop, the MSP’s first...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Business Association Meeting Monday Evening

FRAMINGHAM – The next meeting of the Framingham Business Association will be held on Monday evening, October 17. The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Framingham Station restaurant, located at 417 Waverely Street in Framingham. The guest speaker will David Zamarin, who founded Detrapel. A Shark Tank...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Window Smashed at Hospital Parking Lot

FRAMINGHAM – Police were called to MetroWest Medical Center for a report of vandalism on October 12. The call came into police at 11:21 a.m. for 115 Lincoln Street in Framingham. “A vehicle parked in the lot had the window smashed,” said the Framingham Police spokespersn. Nothing was...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

