Friends of the Framingham Public Library October Book Sale Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – The Friends of the Framingham Public Library’s monthly book sale is tomorrow, October 15. The sale is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the main Framingham Public Library at 49 Lexington Street. Members may shop starting at 9:30 a.m. Cash and personal check only. Visit...
HOME OF THE WEEK: 5-Bedroom Colonial in Framingham Priced at $769,900
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a 5-bedroom Colonial home in Framingham,. The 108 Indian Head Road property is priced at $769,900. Built in 1967, the property has 2,473 square feet of living space, and sits on just less than a half acre lot.
Framingham Firefighters Local 1652 Hosting Halloween Mini Golf Event Saturday
FRAMINGHAM _ The Framingham Firefighters Local 1652 will hold a Halloween-themed mini golf event on Saturday, October 22. The event will be held at Putts & More at 750 Concord Street in Holliston from 3 to 6 p.m. The event is open to the public. No need to pre-register, you...
VIDEO & SLIDESHOW: Ashland’s First-Ever Hometown Parade
ASHLAND – Saturday was the first-ever Ashland Hometown Parade. The parade began off Pleasant Street near the MBTA parking lot. It ventured down a sparse crowd on Pleasant Street, down Tilton & Cherry Street, and eventually to Stone Park, where there was a bigger crowd. There were more than...
Route 9 Starbucks Temporarily Closed
FRAMINGHAM – The new Starbucks on Route 9 East, next to Whole Food is temporarily closed this morning, October 14. It may re-open this afternoon, but may not open until Saturday, October 15, said an employee. There is a sewer pipe problem outside the building. Until the repair is...
Southborough Safe Places & Edwards Church Hosting Voices Carry Gallery Exhibit October 15 Only
FRAMINGHAM – Southborough Safe Spaces and All Things Sparkley Photography brings their Voices Carry photography exhibit to Edwards Church in Framingham on October 15. For A One Night Special Showing come and experience the second gallery opening of the LGBTQIA+ community photos taken by photographer Chelsea Bradway of All Things Sparkley Photography. from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 15.
VIDEO: Merry Go Round Fun at Hoops & Homework 10th Anniversary Celebration
FRAMINGHAM – Hoops & Homework had a 10th anniversary open house today, October 11 at its Interfaith Terrace location in Framingham. Hoops and Homework is an afterschool program for kids ages 5-14 where they engage in physical activities and academic enrichment time. The program’s founder is Herb Chasan.
Energize Framingham Hosting Table To Farm Coffee & Dessert on Sunday To Discuss Organic Recycling Efforts
FRAMINGHAM – The organization Energize Framingham will hold a table to farm coffee and dessert on Sunday, October 16, to discuss the benefits of organic recycling,. The event will be held at the home of Nanette and David Magnani from 11 a.m. to 12:30 pm. To attend RSVP at...
Shayne M. LaFrance, 43
FRAMINGHAM – Shayne M. LaFrance, 43, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Born in Framingham, he was the son of Sandra L. Rego & her husband Manuel of Conway, SC, and the late Maynard LaFrance. Since he was a young boy, Shayne loved...
Exhibit ‘A’ Hosting Oddities Market Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company will host an Oddities Market at its outdoor Beer Garden on Saturday, October 15. The event is weather permitting from 2 to 7 p.m. at 81 Morton Street in Framingham. It is a free all ages event in the garden, but...
Hopkinton Library Holding Launch Event For New Library of Things on October 22
HOPKINTON — Town Manager Norman Khumalo and Library Director Nanci Milone-Hill announced the launch of the Hopkinton Public Library’s new Library of Things. The Library of Things official launch, “Meet the Things,” will take place at the Hopkinton Public Library on Saturday, october 22 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Mass State Police Adds Its First Female Chaplin
In full transparency, the press release and photo are from the Massachusetts State Police, which has its headquarters in Framingham. Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason on Wednesday, October 12, welcomed Reverend Dr. Kate Galop as a new member of the Department’s Chaplain Corps. Reverend Galop, the MSP’s first...
BJ’s Wholesale Club Completes Move To New Corporate Headquarters in Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – BJ’s Wholesale Club, an operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced this week, it has completed the move of its headquarters to its new Club Support Center located at 350 Campus Drive in Marlborough, Massachusetts. The New England-based Club Support Center is...
Two Former eBay Employees Sentenced for Aggressive Cyberstalking Campaign Against Natick Couple
BOSTON – Two former employees of eBay, Inc. were sentenced today, October 11, for their roles in a cyberstalking campaign targeting the editor and publisher of a newsletter that eBay executives viewed as critical of the company. Stephanie Popp, 34, of Louisville, Ky., eBay’s former Senior Manager of Global...
Massachusetts Senior Softball Team Wins 65 AAA Tournament at the 2022 SSUSA World Championship
WAYLAND – Deep Purple, a team of 14 senior softball players from three leagues across Eastern Massachusetts, won the 65 AAA tournament at the 2022 Senior Softball USA (SSUSA) World Championships held in Las Vegas in September. Two Natick residents were on the team. Over 660 teams competed in...
Framingham Police: Individual Pays For Dog But Never Delivered
FRAMINGHAM – A person paid for a puppy via an “app,” but the puppy was never delivered. The incident was reported to Framingham Police on Sunday, October 9 at 6:56 p.m. A man saw an ad on facebook for a company LLOEZ selling Yorkshire-Terrier mix puppies, said police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Business Association Meeting Monday Evening
FRAMINGHAM – The next meeting of the Framingham Business Association will be held on Monday evening, October 17. The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Framingham Station restaurant, located at 417 Waverely Street in Framingham. The guest speaker will David Zamarin, who founded Detrapel. A Shark Tank...
Police: Car Strikes Framingham House at 5 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – A car struck a house at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12. There was damage to the vehicle and the front of the house at the single-vehicle crash at 22 Walnut Street at 5:19 a.m., said Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The male driver of the vehicle...
Police: Window Smashed at Hospital Parking Lot
FRAMINGHAM – Police were called to MetroWest Medical Center for a report of vandalism on October 12. The call came into police at 11:21 a.m. for 115 Lincoln Street in Framingham. “A vehicle parked in the lot had the window smashed,” said the Framingham Police spokespersn. Nothing was...
Framingham High Class of 1992 Reunion November 12
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High Class of 1992 will hold its 30th reunion on Saturday, November 12, 2022. The event will take place at Owen O’Leary’s at 50 Turnpike Road in Southborough from 6 p.m. to midnight. The DJ will be 1992 graduate Felix Quinones. Send any...
