Johnny Depp is sporting a new look! The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 59, was seen stepping out with a clean-shaven look this week. Johnny was nearly unrecognizable with a completely shaved chin, as he had sheared off his goatee and all facial hair for the New York City outing on Wednesday, October 12. He wore blue tinted sunglasses and a matching newsboy cap and drew his hands together in his signature “praying” gesture as he smiled for photographers. The Sleepy Hollow star, who won millions in his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, 36, in June, also rocked jeans, black shoes, and a casual leather bomber jacket with a checkered scarf. He finished his look with several chunky rings and heavy bracelets.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 24 MINUTES AGO