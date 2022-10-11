Read full article on original website
How to find ammo in Scorn
After going through two Kickstarter campaigns, Scorn is finally here. The survival-horror FPS game has been under development for almost eight years and adopts a more gory style in terms of environments and gameplay. Horror games generally require players to be mindful of their resources since losing track of supplies...
Riot is bringing back a popular VALORANT skin
VALORANT will be getting a follow-up to the Ion weapon skins with the last act of episode five. The Ion weapon skin bundle was one of the first collections to release after VALORANT came out in June 2020. Released on Nov. 10 of that same year, the Ion skins quickly became a favorite among players. The Sheriff and Phantom skins were the most popular from the bundle, featured in multiple professional players’ loadouts. Its futuristic white and blue color scheme is something that Riot Games hasn’t replicated—until now. The VALORANT store will receive the Ion 2.0 weapon skin bundle alongside the new act.
Does Overwatch 2 Competitive have crossplay?
One of the biggest themes of Overwatch 2 seems to be unification. Before the game’s launch, developer Blizzard Entertainment announced an account merge process for those with multiple accounts across platforms in order to support cross-progression. Crossplay is also supported in Quick Play, meaning players can party up and play with their friends on any platform.
How to fix Overwatch 2 lag and rubberbanding problems
Overwatch 2 released with a myriad of issues preventing players from accessing the game and severely hindering players’ quality of life once finally in-game. DDoS attacks, long queue times, and several in-game bugs led to a chaotic launch that left many still lingering issues for Overwatch 2 players. Rubberbanding and major lag issues are particular an issue that still plague Overwatch 2 players, as any multiplayer game that works on servers requires constant upkeep.
Overwatch 2 patch notes finally give players an explanation for their low ranking in Competitive
Many people jumping into Overwatch 2 for the first time are jumping straight into Competitive play, and now with the new rating system in the game, they’re also being placed pretty low. Some of this was intended, but with today’s patch notes, it seems not all of it was planned.
Thousands of cheaters banned in Modern Warfare 2 beta as RICOCHET hammer swings again
The Call of Duty developers have taken the next step in ensuring users’ gameplay is cheater free, with their RICOCHET Anti-Cheat being implemented into upcoming CoD titles. The kernel-level driver that’s being implemented will block out any unwanted drivers running from running or loading on your PC. The RICOCHET anti-cheat will scan your PC, ensuring users don’t have any naughty applications present. The anti-cheating software will run while users are playing Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.
What is orange essence and how to get it in League of Legends
League of Legends is packed with various skins, ward skins, emotes, and icons that serve no functional purpose, but rather give you exciting festive tools to either celebrate a real-life event like Chinese New Year, or a League-specific lore event like Spirit Blossom. Although Riot Games loves to keep content tied to events by earning and spending tokens, skins and other cosmetics can normally be bought in the shop for Riot Points, or RP for short.
What nationality is Harbor in VALORANT? | All Harbor background & heritage details
The newest member of the VALORANT agents roster is Harbor, and even with a series of leaks detailing all the ins and outs of the character’s abilities, not much is known about his history. Each agent in VALORANT has a backstory, with RIot developing a layered story underneath each...
What is the ‘Error Starting Game’ bug in Overwatch 2 and how to fix it
Overwatch 2 has had a series of unfortunate bugs that have absolutely ruined the title’s launch. The sequel to Blizzard’s beloved Overwatch is drowning in a collection of extreme queues, game crashes, and locked heroes. The devs have given fans updates and even cosmetics to help ease the...
All new VALORANT UI changes for Patch 5.08
The upcoming patch for the last act of episode five is giving the VALORANT user interface a whole new look. From changing the victory screen to the home screen, Riot Games has made sure the client feels as flawless as possible. Here are all the UI changes arriving with Patch...
How to fix Overwatch 2 voice chat not working
Overwatch 2 has been plagued with a series of issues that have almost made the game unplayable. The last thing you want is for your microphone to be a part of the problem too. Microphones can be fiddly at the best of times and sifting through your computer’s settings can be a pain. But sometimes you have to bite the bullet and fix the issue because this is probably the only issue you can fix on Overwatch 2.
Respawn introduces fix for one of Apex Legends’ most annoying bugs
Fixing bugs is always welcome, and Apex Legends just shipped a hotfix today to a bug that’s become one of the biggest complaints for players over the last season or so: map visibility when outside the ring. When players are outside of the ring, they take damage over time,...
One fell swoop: DWG KIA eliminate G2, Evil Geniuses from Worlds 2022 quarterfinals contention in same game
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. DWG KIA may have been the last team in Group B to take the stage at...
Fortnitemares 2022 Concept Royale skins will release soon, per interview
Fortnite owes its continued longevity to the community that continues to log in and interact with the world as time goes on. Epic Games often rewards those players who put in the time, whether it be content creators with an Icon Series skin or allowing concept artists to create their own. This past March, players submitted new skins for the 2022 Fortnitemares event, and they’re coming soon.
All current Overwatch 2 hero win rates confirmed by Blizzard
It’s been over a week since the release of Overwatch 2. Fans are transitioning quickly into the new systems and game modes, with a collection of new heroes to pilot in their ranked adventures. Every player wants to figure out what characters will make it into the meta, but...
Rogue stole the show in Group C of Worlds 2022. Can any of their opponents fight back in the second round-robin?
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Every group at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship main event has had some surprises...
All maps available in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 brought a mountain of new content for players to try out, including three new heroes, several new maps, and the brand-new Push mode. All of the first game’s heroes are also present in the sequel to the groundbreaking Overwatch, as are many of players’ favorite maps and modes from previous games. Overwatch 2 is all about mixing the old with the new, and the perfect place to see that in action is in its maps, many of which have been tweaked and restyled from their initial appearance.
How to play Harbor in VALORANT: Ultimate, abilities, and tips
After well over a year, VALORANT has added a new controller to its diverse field of somehow always attractive agents. Joining the roster as the 21st agent is Harbor, a water-bending controller hailing from India who has the potential to take control of the entire map. Like any controller, Harbor’s...
BeryL’s Heimerdinger puts Rogue’s Nasus on a leash, helps DRX inch closer to Worlds 2022 knockouts
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. If you’ve been itching for some spicy picks at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship,...
Destiny 2 PvP kings No Time To Explain and Jade Rabbit get nerfed next week
Lists of the most used weapons in each Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris weekend this season have put a pretty clear pattern on display, and Bungie is doing something about it in a mid-season balance patch dropping next week. Two Exotics, the No Time To Explain pulse rifle and the scout rifle Jade Rabbit, will both be receiving nerfs aimed at curbing their PvP dominance.
