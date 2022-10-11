ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Graham Potter succeeds where predecessors failed as he guides Chelsea to famous Champions League victory over AC Milan

By Kealan Hughes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MJqg6_0iVERzQO00

GRAHAM POTTER is less than a month into his Chelsea reign but he has already achieved what Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel could not - a win in Italy.

Chelsea had not won in Italy for 19 years before Potter's side rocked up at the San Siro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IClps_0iVERzQO00
Graham Potter guided Chelsea to a famous win at the San Siro Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y3y7Z_0iVERzQO00
Jorginho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were the goalscorers on an historic night Credit: Getty

And the Blues had never tasted victory in the famous old ground before tonight.

But from the moment Fikayo Tomori brought down Mason Mount for a 21st-minute penalty, the result did not look in doubt.

Jorginho tucked home the spot-kick and Tomori was sent for an early bath, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang adding a second later in the first half.

Mount was the architect again but credit must go to Potter, who was questioned for resting Aubameyang and a host of other stars in the win over Wolves at the weekend.

Potter arrived at Stamford Bridge with a reputation for playing football that was easy on the eye but Brighton were criticised for lacking killer instinct.

The same cannot be said of his Chelsea side who were professional throughout and never looked like surrendering their lead with the home side registering just one shot in target.

They even kept their cool when another former Blue, Olivier Giroud, tried to provoke a reaction out of Reece James immediately after the penalty.

It is now three wins from four for Potter - a considerable turnaround given Tuchel's final game was the embarrassing 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb at the beginning of last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gx0y5_0iVERzQO00
Chelsea dominated at the San Siro

HOW TO GET FREE BETS ON FOOTBALL

Since then Potter's side have conceded just two goals and beaten Italian champions Milan twice - by an aggregate scoreline of 5-0.

That is no mean feat, particularly given Chelsea's shocking record in Italy.

Prior to tonight the Blues had gone seven games without a win in the country - last tasting victory against Lazio under Claudio Ranieri in 2001.

As reigning Champions League champions Chelsea were beaten 3-0 by Juventus in Turin in 2012 before crashing out of the group stages.

Ancelotti took his double-winning side to Inter Milan for a Round of 16 tie in February 2010 and lost 2-1 at the San Siro, having lost the first leg 1-0 at home.

Even under Italian Conte Chelsea fared no better and were thrashed 3-0 by Roma in October 2017.

Potter lacks Champions League experience - he had never even been to a game prior to the visit of RB Salzburg - but you would not think it watching his team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pz1b5_0iVERzQO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3irXY3_0iVERzQO00

Chelsea bossed possession and completed more than 700 passes and would have had a third goal had Conor Gallagher found the right side of the net after rounding goalkeeper Ciprian Tătăruşanu.

All in all, a night to remember for Potter and plenty of room for optimism for the West Londoners.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Kylian Mbappe's mum retweets a post claiming her son has been the victim of a 'SMEAR CAMPAIGN' that has forced him to leave PSG amid reports he feels 'betrayed' by the club... after she said she was 'proud' of the forward

Kylian Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari, has shared a tweet in support of her son as reports continue to emerge of problems behind the scenes at Paris Saint-Germain. French outlet L'Equipe had reported that Mbappe is at the centre of a PSG squad split and is fast losing support from his teammates, with several angry at his privileged position within the club.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Claudio Ranieri
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Olivier Giroud
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Conor Gallagher
Daily Mail

Kyrgios a changed man since settling in Sydney with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi - former Davis Cup coach Wally Masur says bad boy ready to realise his potential after 2022 Wimbledon final

Former Australian Davis Cup coach Wally Masur says he has impressed by the changes he sees in tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios, declaring his new outlook on life has him poised to finally realise his potential. Kyrgios, 27, met Costeen Hatzi last December, with the loved up pair quickly becoming...
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Shakira & Gerard Pique Have Awkward Run-In At Son’s Baseball Game After Split: Photos

Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their separation in June, had a seemingly uncomfortable run-in with each at their 9-year-old son, Milan‘s, baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend. The pair sat on opposite sides of the field during the Saturday, Sept. 24 game and did not even look each other’s way until after the game when they went to interact with both of their sons. They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Mason Mount
The US Sun

Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs for talks in restaurant

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S agent Jorge Mendes has been spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs at a restaurant in the city. Mendes is the long-time representative of the Manchester United superstar, 37, as well as City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Barcelona club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Mateu Alemany are in charge of negotiating...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Great Match Against Barcelona That We Could’ve Won, Focus On Salernitana & Fiorentina Before Viktoria Plzen”

Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team played an excellent match to grab a 3-3 draw against Barcelona in the Champions League. Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, the coach also noted that the team must immediately shift focus to their Serie A commitments rather than thinking that they have one foot in the knockout rounds.
UEFA
BBC

Champions League reaction

No Cypriot side have ever won away to an English side in Europe (D2 L6). Omonia have lost at Arsenal (1994-95) and Manchester City (2008-09). Omonia have won just two of their 36 away games in Europe - beating Rabat Ajax in 1985 and Shamrock Rovers in 1987. Cristiano Ronaldo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Real Sociedad made it four wins from four following victory over Tiraspol... while Feyenoord sit top of Group F on goal difference after drawing with Midtjylland

Sociedad made it four group wins from four as goals from Alexander Sorloth, Diego Rico and Robert Navarro secured them a 3-0 home win against Sheriff Tiraspol. While PSV Eindhoven remain two points behind the Gunners in second place after thrashing bottom side Zurich 5-0. Joey Veerman's double and further...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
818K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy