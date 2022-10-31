Halloween Light List from Joplin News First

JOPLIN AREA — CLICK 👉🏽 EACH LOCATION FOR GOOGLE MAPS DIRECTIONS FROM WHERE YOU ARE 🎃 Halloween Light List with directions for 2022 . Be sure to subscribe to our email list and/or mark our page with a bookmark so you don’t miss a story or post! Remember most will turn off lights at 9:00 PM. On wet or windy nights they might be turned off due to weather.

SOUTHWEST JOPLIN

NORTH JOPLIN

Kent Drive & North St. Louis , Joplin👉🏽 Directions Donate to St Jude’s

1774 Boyer Place, Webb City 👉🏽 Directions Donate to St Jude's

1847 12th, Webb City 👉🏽 Directions

Travis Acres & East Gerbitz Road, Joplin 👉🏽 Directions

WEST OF JOPLIN

Short Street & West 19th, Galena, Kan.👉🏽 Directions

327 East 6th, Baxter Springs, Kan.👉🏽 Directions

200 block South Elm, Commerce, Okla.👉🏽 Directions

