Halloween Light List from Joplin News First
JOPLIN AREA — CLICK 👉🏽 EACH LOCATION FOR GOOGLE MAPS DIRECTIONS FROM WHERE YOU ARE 🎃 Halloween Light List with directions for 2022 . Be sure to subscribe to our email list and/or mark our page with a bookmark so you don’t miss a story or post! Remember most will turn off lights at 9:00 PM. On wet or windy nights they might be turned off due to weather.
SOUTHWEST JOPLIN
- Drachenmoor, Crow Road & McClelland, Joplin 👉🏽 Directions – 2333 Crow Rd
- 3720 Arbor Road , Joplin Directions
- Annie Baxter Ave & 21st , Joplin 👉🏽 Directions
NORTH JOPLIN
- Kent Drive & North St. Louis , Joplin👉🏽 Directions Donate to St Jude’s
- 1774 Boyer Place , Webb City 👉🏽 Directions
- 1847 12th , Webb City 👉🏽 Directions
- Travis Acres & East Gerbitz Road , Joplin 👉🏽 Directions
WEST OF JOPLIN
- Short Street & West 19th , Galena, Kan.👉🏽 Directions
- 327 East 6th , Baxter Springs, Kan.👉🏽 Directions
- 200 block South Elm , Commerce, Okla.👉🏽 Directions
