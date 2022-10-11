200 jobs, $265M in revenue: New solar farm expects local growth, clean energy
A North Carolina company is estimating it will invest hundreds of millions in Denton and Wise counties with a new solar farm project breaking ground this month.
Porter Solar, one of the first Texas projects by national renewable energy company Pine Gate Renewables, will bring about 200 jobs to the area for the erection of the 245-megawatt solar farm. The 1,700-acre project will represent a roughly $265 million investment in Denton and Wise counties, in the form of construction jobs, building materials from local suppliers and taxes over the life of the project.
