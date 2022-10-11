Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state
OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
VIDEO: Redwood City woman captures mountain lion dragging giant buck in her driveway
The homeowner looked through her Ring video and discovered something shocking: a mountain lion dragging the buck down her driveway.
KTLA.com
3 California spots land on list of world’s ‘coolest neighborhoods’
(NEXSTAR) – No need to book a flight to a far-flung locale. Some of the world’s coolest places to explore are here in California, according to Time Out. The site compiled a list of the 51 “coolest neighborhoods” around the world, three of which can be found in the Golden State, from San Francisco to San Diego.
Almost 3/4 of litter on Peninsula beaches was from one thing
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – San Mateo County’s public health department announced the top items collected during coastal cleanup. The stats show that by far, there’s one culprit for the most litter on the Peninsula’s beaches: cigarettes. In fact, 71% of all the “items collected” were cigarette butts. Rounding out the top 10 were: […]
This is California’s safest city, and it’s in the Bay Area
Safety is a key factor for many people when it comes to choosing a place to live, and according to a new study from Wallet Hub, a city in the Bay Area is one of the safest in the nation.
Supervisor says Blue Angels 'should not be allowed to fly over SF'
A San Francisco City Supervisor made a controversial tweet over the weekend, decrying one of the Bay Area’s favorite traditions. “The Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over San Francisco,” SF District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston wrote.
'Birdseed Lady' linked to growing rat problem in San Francisco neighborhood
Hundreds, possibly thousands of pounds of birdseed have been dumped around Glen Park over the past two years by the "Birdseed Lady." The excessive birdseed has attracted rodents and caused thousands in damage to local business owners - who even tried to take matters into their own hands.
Tree trimmer who died falling into wood chipper in Menlo Park ID'd; Cal/OSHA investigating
The man was identified as Jesus Contreras-Benitez. He was 47 years old and resided in Redwood City, according to the San Mateo County Coroner's Office.
Paradise Lost: The Flame Out of Napa Valley’s Iconic Wine Country
Beset by climate change and billionaire carpetbaggers, Napa Valley, California’s legendary wine-making eden, braces for an uncertain future The post Paradise Lost: The Flame Out of Napa Valley’s Iconic Wine Country appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
theluxurytravelexpert.com
Review: Lodge at the Presidio (San Francisco, USA)
Wednesday newsletters always feature a hotel or flight review. Today: Review of the Lodge at the Presidio (San Francisco, USA) Opened on June 28, 2018, the Lodge at the Presidio is one of San Francisco’s most charming boutique hotels. Enjoying a stunning setting in the Presidio National Park on the northern top of the San Francisco Peninsula, the historic property is San Francisco’s closest lodging to the Golden Gate Bridge. The 42-room, three-story hotel is housed in former USA army barracks, built between 1895-97 and exemplifies the highest standards of sustainability. The majority of the guestrooms feature stunning views of the San Francisco Bay, the city skyline, the Golden Gate Bridge, or a combination thereof. The beautiful and historic lodge is the sister property to the Inn at the Presidio which opened in 2012.
Bay Area city blasted for celebrating Columbus Day
Campbell city leaders apologized on Tuesday for the city celebrating Columbus Day by illuminating a water tower with red, white, and blue lights.
Bay Area school shooter hoax: Swatting can leave psychological trauma for everyone, experts say
Various Bay Area police departments received false calls Wednesday that reported an active shooter at schools -- which turned out to be incidents of swatting. This is a trend nationwide, and many mental health experts say it can cause some serious problems.
Half Moon Bay Review
Supervisor candidates tout their experience
After representing District 3 in San Mateo County for 12 years, Supervisor Don Horsley will step down at the end of the year. Voters will choose between San Carlos City Councilwoman Laura Parmer-Lohan and Menlo Park City Councilman Ray Mueller to replace Horsley. The sprawling district includes the coast from...
marinmagazine.com
What’s New in Town This November: Mamita Cocina Mexicana Brings Oaxacan Cuisine to Novato, Local Kitchens Opens a Mill Valley Outpost and More
Owners Shah Bahreyni, Peter Paul and executive chef Partner Bernardo Robles, who also own Novato and Corte Madera locations of Boca Pizzeria, pivoted Novato’s Crave space in late September to focus on the cuisine of Oaxaca. Chilies and spices imported from Oaxaca make their way into chicken enchiladas with mole coloradito and cauliflower al pastor with achiote and chipotle aioli. The built-in oak wood grill will roast chilies and veggies for salsas plus carne asada and chicken for the Mexican tortas. Heirloom corm masa is made in-house, a fine underpinning for quesabirria tacos at lunch and dinner and chilaquiles at breakfast. A tequila cart will transport some of the 60+ tequilas and margaritas from the bar straight to your table. Bahreyni, who has called San Rafael home for over 26 years, is planning on having a live DJ for smooth salsa nights on Thursdays on the patio. “It’s an authentic taste of the soul food of Oaxaca and Puebla,” Bahreyni says.
Half Moon Bay Review
Do pumpkins cause hurricanes in Marin County?
Far be it from me to mock a fellow newspaper columnist. Well, maybe not that far, when the topic is pumpkins. An opinion columnist with the Marin Independent Journal recently published an op-ed piece, “We may need to rethink holidays.” The piece makes this remarkable statement: “After watching the devastation Hurricane Ian wreaked on Florida — the kind of hurricane that scientists say we should expect to see more of, thanks to climate change — it’s hard not to think about pumpkins.”
LIST: Halloween 2022 events happening in SF Bay Area
Looking for something spooky to do this Halloween with all your favorite ghouls and ghosts? We have you covered.
Bay Area tree trimmer falls into wood chipper and dies
The Menlo Park Police Department said it responded to a report of the incident in the 900 block of Peggy Lane at 12:53 p.m.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Barber Shop Hit by Thieves Twice in Four Days
South Bay barber shop owners said they are literally scraping along after surviving a pandemic, a fire, and now back-to-back break-ins. The latest snags, two in the last four days, were caught on camera and it cost them thousands of dollars. “We finally make it through the pandemic. Boom! Next...
Blink-182 release crude video announcing reunion tour coming to Bay Area
"Well, I guess this is growing up."
These three California cities are the most unsafe, study says
Three California cities are considered some of the most dangerous in the United States, and one of them is right here in the Bay Area, according to a new study from WalletHub.
