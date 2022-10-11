ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacifica, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state

OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Almost 3/4 of litter on Peninsula beaches was from one thing

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – San Mateo County’s public health department announced the top items collected during coastal cleanup. The stats show that by far, there’s one culprit for the most litter on the Peninsula’s beaches: cigarettes. In fact, 71% of all the “items collected” were cigarette butts. Rounding out the top 10 were: […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pacifica, CA
City
Half Moon Bay, CA
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Half Moon Bay, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Nelson
theluxurytravelexpert.com

Review: Lodge at the Presidio (San Francisco, USA)

Wednesday newsletters always feature a hotel or flight review. Today: Review of the Lodge at the Presidio (San Francisco, USA) Opened on June 28, 2018, the Lodge at the Presidio is one of San Francisco’s most charming boutique hotels. Enjoying a stunning setting in the Presidio National Park on the northern top of the San Francisco Peninsula, the historic property is San Francisco’s closest lodging to the Golden Gate Bridge. The 42-room, three-story hotel is housed in former USA army barracks, built between 1895-97 and exemplifies the highest standards of sustainability. The majority of the guestrooms feature stunning views of the San Francisco Bay, the city skyline, the Golden Gate Bridge, or a combination thereof. The beautiful and historic lodge is the sister property to the Inn at the Presidio which opened in 2012.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surfers#Breaking Wave#Hmb#Norcal Surf Shop#Hawaiian
Half Moon Bay Review

Supervisor candidates tout their experience

After representing District 3 in San Mateo County for 12 years, Supervisor Don Horsley will step down at the end of the year. Voters will choose between San Carlos City Councilwoman Laura Parmer-Lohan and Menlo Park City Councilman Ray Mueller to replace Horsley. The sprawling district includes the coast from...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
marinmagazine.com

What’s New in Town This November: Mamita Cocina Mexicana Brings Oaxacan Cuisine to Novato, Local Kitchens Opens a Mill Valley Outpost and More

Owners Shah Bahreyni, Peter Paul and executive chef Partner Bernardo Robles, who also own Novato and Corte Madera locations of Boca Pizzeria, pivoted Novato’s Crave space in late September to focus on the cuisine of Oaxaca. Chilies and spices imported from Oaxaca make their way into chicken enchiladas with mole coloradito and cauliflower al pastor with achiote and chipotle aioli. The built-in oak wood grill will roast chilies and veggies for salsas plus carne asada and chicken for the Mexican tortas. Heirloom corm masa is made in-house, a fine underpinning for quesabirria tacos at lunch and dinner and chilaquiles at breakfast. A tequila cart will transport some of the 60+ tequilas and margaritas from the bar straight to your table. Bahreyni, who has called San Rafael home for over 26 years, is planning on having a live DJ for smooth salsa nights on Thursdays on the patio. “It’s an authentic taste of the soul food of Oaxaca and Puebla,” Bahreyni says.
NOVATO, CA
Half Moon Bay Review

Do pumpkins cause hurricanes in Marin County?

Far be it from me to mock a fellow newspaper columnist. Well, maybe not that far, when the topic is pumpkins. An opinion columnist with the Marin Independent Journal recently published an op-ed piece, “We may need to rethink holidays.” The piece makes this remarkable statement: “After watching the devastation Hurricane Ian wreaked on Florida — the kind of hurricane that scientists say we should expect to see more of, thanks to climate change — it’s hard not to think about pumpkins.”
MARIN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Barber Shop Hit by Thieves Twice in Four Days

South Bay barber shop owners said they are literally scraping along after surviving a pandemic, a fire, and now back-to-back break-ins. The latest snags, two in the last four days, were caught on camera and it cost them thousands of dollars. “We finally make it through the pandemic. Boom! Next...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy