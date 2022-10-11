Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
What Happened to Blair Adams - His Death Remains a MysterySam H ArnoldKnoxville, TN
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
skisoutheast.com
Ober Gatlinburg Purchased By Owner Of Ole Smokey, Yee-Haw Brewing
Tennessee’s lone Ski Resort has a new owner. Ober Gatlinburg has been purchased by Sevier County native Joe Baker with the sale being completed this week. The Mountain Press reported the news on Tuesday. Baker is known for starting Ole Smoky Moonshine, and also started Yee-Haw Brewing. Per the...
WATE
Rocky Horror Picture Show time warps into East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Lets do the time warp again! The Rocky Horror Picture Show is coming to the Concourse October 15th and to the Knox Pride Center on October 22nd. The talented ensemble that will be putting the Rocky Horror Picture Show on has been together for a decade paying tribute to a show that has been successfully running for 46 years. This production welcomes everyone, priding themselves on being inclusive both in cast and in audience. One element of a live Rocky Horror Picture Show that has always captured the imagination of fans over the years is the interactive elements of the show, which can be fully enjoyed at the Concourse on October 15th. There are even prop bags or participation kits available for purchase at the show.
10About Town: Fall festivals, costume contests and 'Market Square Madness'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "Market Square Madness" is taking place at Market Square on Thursday night. Starting at 7 p.m., fans can mingle with the Vols men's and women's basketball teams. Partipcants can also take photos with Smokey and members of the Tennessee Spirit Squads. At 8 p.m., there will be a variety of entertainment options including a live DJ, face painting and fan contests. Players will compete in skill challenges and the event will conclude with a fireworks show. Admission to this event is free.
Enjoy Trick or Treating This Halloween Inside a Tennessee Cave
We don't know for sure if there are bats in the cave or not, but there definitely will be ghosts, goblins, and ghouls inside this Tennessee cavern. If you are looking for a unique and unusual way to celebrate Halloween with the kiddies this year, then you definitely want to check out the 2022 Trick Or Treat In The Cave happening just outside Knoxville, Tennessee. This family-friendly event is a wonderful way to enjoy a safe Trick or Treat experience in a fun and new way.
WYSH AM 1380
Spend a scary night ghost hunting at the Coal Creek Miners Museum
The staff at the Coal Creek Miners Museum in Rocky Top invite everyone to “A Night at the Museum: When the Normal becomes Paranormal,” on Saturday, October 29th. Join Joe Paris, paranormal expert and ghost hunter whose name you may have heard as he owns maybe the most cursed object in history, the doll known as Annabelle, and Museum Curator Lisa Pebley for a night of “sheer fright and terror of the unknown.”
Ober Gatlinburg sold to group of Sevier County natives
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Ober Gatlinburg has been sold to a group of Sevier County natives, according to an announcement from the company. The group is led by the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim and Chuck Edwards. Baker is known for starting Ole Smoky Moonshine and Yee-Haw Brewing. “Gatlinburg...
WATE
Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud brings the Axe
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud is so much more than a show, it celebrates the competitors that make lumberjack games such an exciting pastime. SeeMoreSmokies.com has great deals on attractions like this everyday, experience the adventure of the Smokies with SeeMoreSmokies.com. If you have...
WATE
Knoxville ghost tour will leave you with spooked
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Go on a haunted adventure, if you dare. The Haunted Knoxville Ghost Tours gives you an interactive experience through the city’s most historic and haunted sites. This guided tour takes you on an excursion full of history, religion, fun, and maybe even some fright.
WATE
Hear ye, Hear ye, Tennessee Medieval Faire conquers Harriman
HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – At the Tennessee Medieval Faire you will be transported back in time to the days of Arthurian legend. Witness jousting, combat chess, and enjoy over 50 authentic vendors this weekend before the faire closes for the year. The Tennessee Medieval Faire has a bit of...
YMCA of East Tennessee joins Tennova, closure of longtime North Y
Big changes are happening at YMCA of East Tennessee in the coming months with a closure of a longtime facility and the opening of its largest, new, state-of-the-art community center.
wvlt.tv
Kingston pastor credits cameras from stopping another costly church break in
McKay's workers aim to unionize, host community event to gather support. Employees at used bookstore McKay's Knoxville are working to unionize, and they are hosting a community event to gather support.
Dollywood issues new ride guidance to avoid accidental 911 calls
Dollywood officials issued new guidance for park guests that end up taking their phones on rides despite park rules, which they say should prevent accidental 911 calls on their rides.
East Tennessee areas “abnormally dry,” rain in the forecast
The dry fall weather may be finally taking a small break with rain in the forecast, however, rainfall across the region is well below average.
patricksbbqtrail.com
Preacher’s Smokehouse, Sevierville, TN
I want to tell everyone about Preacher’s Smokehouse in Sevierville, TN. Tammy and I recently took a trip to the Great Smoky Mountains for a nice vacation. We were hoping that this trip, almost 2 weeks, would give me lots of BBQ to write about but that didn’t work out. For a large portion of our trip, we were both sick and just ate because we had to. We had read about Preacher’s Smokehouse online before we went and really wanted to give them a try. So, we waited towards the end of our trip to give them a fair chance. Turns out they were our only chance for this vacation. Here’s what we found hiding in those mountains.
Bear Porch Pirates Steal ‘Sweet’ Package From Gatlinburg Porch [WATCH]
Bears are in constant search of food. When living or vacationing near places where bears live, you are urged to hide your food to avoid having an unwanted bear guest at your campsite. Bears don't care, if they smell food, especially sweets, they will do anything it takes to get to it and at it.
Two East Tennessee lakes restocked with catfish
Two lakes in East Tennessee have been stocked with catfish by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Deadly Fire Destroys Several Tennessee Businesses
"It was sad enough to know that a building burned down, but to know that somebody lost their life is really, very sad."
'We Want Queen Dolly' || UT students want Dolly Parton to be College GameDay's guest picker
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — College GameDay has yet to announce who the celebrity guest picker will be for its return to Knoxville on the Third Saturday in October, and the rumor mill is going off the rails with who it could be. If East Tennessee is ever given the option,...
Hamilton coming to Knoxville, here’s how to get tickets
Hamilton is coming to Knoxville in February as a part of the Tennessee Theatre's 2022-23 season.
wvlt.tv
Three additional victims come forward in Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
McKay’s workers aim to unionize, host community event to gather support. Employees at used bookstore McKay’s Knoxville are working to unionize, and they are hosting a community event to gather support. Dollywood baker becomes lead actress in country music video. Updated: 5 hours ago. Actress Rachel Stacy went...
