Read full article on original website
Related
klfdradio.com
Stolen Semi Stopped in Stearns County
On Thursday afternoon at 12:19, a white semi-tractor pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer with a blue Moffit forklift on the back was reported stolen out of Fridley, and the owner was following it. As information continued to be received, and the semi-tractor and trailer was reported to be in the Stearns County jurisdiction, the Avon Police Department, along with other area agencies, located the vehicle on I-94 near County Road 2 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
klfdradio.com
Meeker Area Ministries Continuing its Mission Helping the Homeless
Meeker Area Ministries is continuing its mission of helping homeless people in Meeker County. A fundraising sing-along event is scheduled for December 1st at the Litchfield Opera House, and donations to the organization are welcome any time. Board member Julie Rae Pennertz says the organization began in 2010 as an...
klfdradio.com
Semi Hauling Sugar Beets Rolls Over on Side Injuring Driver
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Wednesday night involving a semi that was hauling sugar beets. It occurred at 9:36 p.m. at the intersection of the Kandi-Chippewa Line Road and 75th Avenue Southwest. A 1998 International semi and a loaded trailer of sugar beets, driven...
Comments / 0