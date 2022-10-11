Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
Lectron’s New CCS Adapter For Tesla DC Charging Undercuts Tesla’s Price By $51
Lectron has just introduced a new adapter that allows Tesla owners to charge at DC fast charging locations. Here are the details. Lectron has just announced that it now offers a CCS charging adapter so that Tesla owners can plug into non-Tesla DC fast chargers (DCFCs). This adapter will allow Tesla owners to enjoy charging at thousands of public DCFCs across America.
The Automotive Space Is Poised for a Supply Chain Nightmare
A casual observer of the automotive space is likely aware that there’s an explosion of new vehicles coming to market as part of the move toward electric vehicles, but they may not fully realize the scale of this wave. Bank of America Securities puts the number of new models...
torquenews.com
Symbolic: Tesla Model Y Best-Selling Car In Germany In September 2022
The best-selling car in Germany in September 2022 was the Tesla Model Y; a headline that actually hides some half-truths, as Tesla usually accumulates deliveries in the last quarter of the year. But it is also true that the huge production ramp up at the Berlin Gigafactory is allowing that to happen, to the terror of German and other European ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) legacy manufacturers in general.
torquenews.com
Tesla Hits 52 Week Low
Tesla has hit a new 52 week low amid a lot of FUD and world-wide events. Will Tesla ever recover?. Tesla has hit a 52 week low stock price of $204.41. Is there more pain ahead for Tesla stock and should investors panic? Let's find out. Tesla has Elon Musk...
torquenews.com
Tesla Adjusted Pricing At Superchargers For Peak & Valley Time Slots In Europe
Tesla has just surpassed the symbolic figure of 10,000 Supercharger locations on the European continent, mainly in the Western area. This allows Tesla users to make long-distance trips with relatively short stops, and also allows drivers of other EV brands to do the same, as Superchargers have been opened up to others with the Tesla app.
protocol.com
The U.S. cripples China’s chips
Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
The 2023 Stock Market Collapse
Some of the most powerful people in the financial world believe the market could drop another 20%. Is that realistic?
China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'
The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
Death of the PC: Chip manufacturer Intel 'plans to lay off thousands of workers' as booming popularity of smartphones and tablets drives down demand for traditional computers
Chipmaker Intel is reportedly planning major layoffs, likely numbering in the thousands, in the face of a slowdown in the personal computer market. The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some Intel divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could be cut by up to 20 percent, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.
FTC Clears Field for Tractor Supply’s Orscheln Deal
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given Tractor Supply Company the go-ahead to close on its purchase of Orscheln Farm and Home, the rural lifestyle retailer said. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 12) news release, the Tennessee-based chain will acquire 166 stores from Orscheln for approximately $320 million, before working capital adjustments.
Moment a 100kg wheel falls off massive Boeing Dreamlifter jet
An aviation blog has captured the moment a 100kg plane wheel fell to the ground from an 180-tonne cargo jet as it took off in Italy on Tuesday.Brazilian aviation blog Aeroin posted footage of the wheel plummeting to the ground from the Boeing Dreamlifter, the world’s longest cargo aircraft, as it took off from the southern city of Tarento.“Boeing 747-400 Dreamlifter has one of its tires on fire and loses its wheel after takeoff,” the blog posted along with the video on its Twitter feed.The flight was being operated by US cargo airline Atlas Air on 11 October, with...
NASDAQ
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
When the curtain closes on 2022 in less than three months, it may well go down as one of the worst years for Wall Street in history. The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the most encompassing barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite haven't fared any better, with both indexes mired in a bear market.
Inside car graveyard as luxury vehicles totaled in Hurricane Ian’s 18-foot
SHOCKING footage has revealed how Hurricane Ian created a car graveyard full of luxury whips. We see the video’s cameraman walk around a parking lot of totaled vehicles covered in debris like seaweed and sand. Seaweed and sand trapped in a car are telltale signs of heavy flood damage.
Wind power world record broken by ‘revolutionary’ turbine
A new design of wind turbine has broken the world record for the most amount of power generated in a 24-hour period.Siemens Gamesa said its 14-222 DD offshore prototype generated 359 megawatt-hours in just one day – enough to power 18,000 households or a Tesla Model 3 for more than a million miles.The renewable energy breakthrough was achieved using a set of “revolutionary” blades that are cast in a single piece of recyclable resin.The new turbine also features an increased rotor diameter that deliver more than 25 per cent more annual energy production than turbines currently on the market.“With...
torquenews.com
You Have to See this 2023 Toyota Crown Wild New Look (with Video)
2023 Toyota Crown has a crazy new look – and a new shade. I recently had the opportunity to spend some quality time with the new Toyota Crown. In fact, I was able to review all three trim levels – XLE, Limited, and Platinum. Really impressive – modern...
Economic Outlook Goes From Bad to Worse
The economic rhetoric is getting worse — and clearer — lending an urgency to calls that the world needs to prepare for tougher times now. While the language of economics is so often inscrutable — aimed at people who spend their days poring over trade balances — increasingly blunt pronouncements from the top of the financial world are underscoring just how much risk lies in the year ahead. More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film FestivalPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, economic counsellor at the International Monetary Fund, warned on Tuesday...
torquenews.com
Truck Owners with Boats Warning by Mechanic
Here’s a very useful bit of advice for truck owners with boats by this Toyota mechanic who makes an important point about damage that may be occurring in their vehicle that should be inspected more periodically than usual. Where Did My Brakes Go?!. Many of us are guilty of...
rigzone.com
Neptune To Triple Production From Romerberg Oil Field
German authorities have approved the increase of the production limit at Neptune Energy's Romerberg oil field. — The State Mining Authority for Rhineland-Palatinate has approved the increase of the production limit at Neptune Energy's Römerberg oil field in the Rhine Valley, south-western Germany. Oil and gas company Neptune...
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Most Discounted New Cars and Trucks Right Now
Despite the vehicle shortage and inflated new car pricing, Consumer Reports’ analysts recently found 10 models that right now are now selling below their MSRP sticker price---two of which include trucks!. New Car Deals 2-7% Below MSRP. According to Consumer Reports, discounts are not a thing of the past---you...
