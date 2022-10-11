An aviation blog has captured the moment a 100kg plane wheel fell to the ground from an 180-tonne cargo jet as it took off in Italy on Tuesday.Brazilian aviation blog Aeroin posted footage of the wheel plummeting to the ground from the Boeing Dreamlifter, the world’s longest cargo aircraft, as it took off from the southern city of Tarento.“Boeing 747-400 Dreamlifter has one of its tires on fire and loses its wheel after takeoff,” the blog posted along with the video on its Twitter feed.The flight was being operated by US cargo airline Atlas Air on 11 October, with...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO