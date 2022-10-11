On Thursday afternoon at 12:19, a white semi-tractor pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer with a blue Moffit forklift on the back was reported stolen out of Fridley, and the owner was following it. As information continued to be received, and the semi-tractor and trailer was reported to be in the Stearns County jurisdiction, the Avon Police Department, along with other area agencies, located the vehicle on I-94 near County Road 2 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

