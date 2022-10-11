Dr. Allison Henry Longenberger and Kyara Gray Uqdah were recognized as Oxford Area High School Distinguished Alumni during an assembly at the school on Sept. 23. Distinguished Alumni awards were first presented in 2006 and continued through 2019. After a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the program resumed this year. Students get to see examples of Oxford High School graduates who have gone on to enjoy successful careers, and hear some of their personal experiences that relate to their years at Oxford.

OXFORD, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO