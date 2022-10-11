Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Fishtown Pickle Project Partners with Preston Elliot of WMMR’s Preston & Steve Show on Limited-Edition PicklesMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Crunch Cravings at Café SohoJ.M. LesinskiPhiladelphia, PA
Chef Christopher Kearse Rolls Out A Cornucopia of Fall Flavors at ForsythiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Catholic League teams no longer block WPIAL’s path to PIAA basketball finals
The marquee matchup of state championship weekend became an all-Philadelphia Catholic League affair when Roman Catholic and Archbishop Wood met in Hershey last winter for the Class 6A boys basketball final. It was the third time in eight years that the PIAA’s big-school boys championship included two teams from District...
vuhoops.com
Villanova Basketball 2022-23 player preview: Cam Whitmore
Villanova secured another major win over North Carolina when five-star recruit Cam Whitmore chose Villanova over the fellow blue blood. Whitmore enters his freshman season at Villanova with more hype than any freshman in the last few years. Unfortunately, Whitmore suffered a thumb injury in practice which required surgery. Whitmore had surgery on Oct. 11 and will be re-evaluated in early November.
WGAL
Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame inducts five new members
On Wednesday, the Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame inducted five new members including:. John Noel - Lancaster Catholic wrestler. Mike Vogel - Won nine state titles as Hempfield's volleyball coach. Kim Glass - Conestoga Valley grad who played volleyball in the Olympics. Warren Goodling - Winningest basketball coach in...
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Former Middletown QB Bamm Appleby talks transition to Steel-High, new team role
This week on the Pa. High School Football Report, PennLive’s Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas spoke with former Middletown quarterback Bamm Appleby about his transition to Steel-High— following the cancellation of Middletown’s football season due to incidents of hazing— and how things are going for him at his new school.
NJ Star Athlete Found Dead In Central PA Dorm Room
A 21-year-old star athlete from New Jersey was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to York College of Pennsylvania school officials. Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, of Mullica Hill, "was found unresponsive in his residence hall room earlier today and was later deemed deceased," Richard T. Satterlee, Ph.D, Dean of Student Development and Campus Life told Daily Voice in an email on Monday, Oct. 10.
FOX43.com
High School Football: A look at the District 3 power rankings heading into Week 8
YORK, Pa. — With three games left in the regular season, here's a look at the District 3 power rankings, which are used to fill out the playoff brackets for each of the district's six classifications. On the outside: Dallastown (3-4), Carlisle (3-4), Central Dauphin (2-5), Cedar Crest (3-4)
Woman Who Spent Elementary Years in Wayne Now Leads Admissions Team at University of Pennsylvania
Whitney Soule.Image via Jessica Griffin, Philadelphia Inquirer. Since becoming vice provost and admissions dean at the University of Pennsylvania a little over a year ago, Whitney Soule, who spent her elementary years in Wayne, has already started making changes in the application process which is one of the most competitive in the country, writes Susan Snyder for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
This Bucks County High School Golf Team Just Made History During a Major Tournament
A Bucks County high school golf team recently made their mark on the sport in a major tournament that took place this week. Staff writers at Suburban One Sports wrote about the recent victory by the local team. The Bensalem Owl’s gold team, featuring four players fro Bensalem High School...
chestercounty.com
Oxford Area High School’s newest Distinguished Alumni award recipients encourage students to follow their dreams
Dr. Allison Henry Longenberger and Kyara Gray Uqdah were recognized as Oxford Area High School Distinguished Alumni during an assembly at the school on Sept. 23. Distinguished Alumni awards were first presented in 2006 and continued through 2019. After a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the program resumed this year. Students get to see examples of Oxford High School graduates who have gone on to enjoy successful careers, and hear some of their personal experiences that relate to their years at Oxford.
With Fall Enrollment Wrapped Up, See How Local Colleges and Universities Did in Attracting New Students
Lincoln University.Image via Lincoln University. Chester County colleges and universities released reports about fall enrollment numbers, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
ghfalcon.com
Marching Band Places Fifth at Bands of America Competition
Yet again, the Green Hope Marching Band proved itself successful through hard word and determination. On October 8th, Green Hope’s band members traveled to Delaware to participate in the Bands of America (BOA) Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship Competition. As the band’s philosophy of having a growth mindset continues, their team dynamic is paying off.
Meet Delaware County’s Power Women of 2022
Diana Perez-Rodgers founded Radnor RISE to implement diversity, equity and inclusion communities in her children's schools.Image via Diana Perez-Rodgers, Main Line Today. Main Line Today has selected women across the Main Line and Philadelphia suburbs as the Power Women of 2022. Ten of the honorees on the extensive list of accomplished women hail from Delaware County.
Montgomery County Leadership: Daylin Leach, Former State Senator, and Representative
Daylin Leach, former State Senator, and Representative, spoke to MONTCO Today about the lessons he learned from his tumultuous childhood – he went to eight different elementary schools — and how he became interested in politics and law early on. Daylin described how another former Senator and Representative,...
North Penn School District Willing to Embrace Propane for More Than Just Grilling
North Penn School District has received a new grant of almost $200,000 to convert additional seven school buses from diesel to propane, writes Dan Sokil for The Reporter Online. The grant, announced by district officials and State Rep. Steve Malagari, will help the district’s bus fleet — which already has...
PhillyBite
Where to Eat in West Chester PA
Chester County, PA - Home of West Chester University and the County Seat, West Chester, Pennsylvania, has been long known for its vibrant downtown restaurant and bar scene. This small college town offers a wide range of dining options from Barbeque to Fine Dining restaurants. Listed below are just a few of our favorite spots to Eat in West Chester.
Chester County ‘Comes Out’ to LGBTQ Events Despite Initial Backlash
Katrina Nolan, left, and her daughter, Juliet, at West Chester's Outfest.Image via Tyger Williams, The Philadelphia Inquirer. October’s West Chester Outfest drew 500 people despite what officials refer to as “vitriolic opposition.” In Phoenixville, one thousand attendees came out to Chester County’s fifth Pride fest. These events are part of a large rise in LGBTQ festivals in the county and greater Philadelphia area, writes Erin McCarthy for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
chescotimes.com
Volunteers sought for West Chester Christmas Parade
The Greater West Chester Chamber of Commerce is offering up a unique opportunity for inside access to Chester County’s most popular hometown Christmas parade. Organizers of the West Chester Christmas Parade need almost 90 Parade Marshals, and all get the closest front-row seats available as they line the eight-block parade route on Friday, December 2.
WFMZ-TV Online
70-year-old man groped students at Palisades football game, officials say
NOCKAMIXON TWP., Pa. - Officials in Bucks County are investigating what they say was "reprehensible" behavior at a high school football game. In an email to the community, the superintendent of the Palisades School District says a 70-year-old man from Pen Argyl groped and behaved inappropriately toward several female students during Friday night's homecoming game.
4 Things You (Maybe) Didn't Know About Lancaster, PA
We all know Lancaster has great food and lots of family-friendly places to explore within the city. We also know that if you're driving on the roads on a Sunday, you'll likely pass (or drive behind) an Amish horse and buggy. Beyond that, how much do you know about the history of Lancaster?
Delco steak shop Phil & Jim's wins 'Best Hoagie on Earth'
Phil & Jim's Steak and Hoagies in Delaware County, Pa wins 'Best Hoagie on Earth' for their signature hoagie: The Italian Special
