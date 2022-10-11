ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downingtown, PA

Villanova Basketball 2022-23 player preview: Cam Whitmore

Villanova secured another major win over North Carolina when five-star recruit Cam Whitmore chose Villanova over the fellow blue blood. Whitmore enters his freshman season at Villanova with more hype than any freshman in the last few years. Unfortunately, Whitmore suffered a thumb injury in practice which required surgery. Whitmore had surgery on Oct. 11 and will be re-evaluated in early November.
VILLANOVA, PA
Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame inducts five new members

On Wednesday, the Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame inducted five new members including:. John Noel - Lancaster Catholic wrestler. Mike Vogel - Won nine state titles as Hempfield's volleyball coach. Kim Glass - Conestoga Valley grad who played volleyball in the Olympics. Warren Goodling - Winningest basketball coach in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NJ Star Athlete Found Dead In Central PA Dorm Room

A 21-year-old star athlete from New Jersey was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to York College of Pennsylvania school officials. Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, of Mullica Hill, "was found unresponsive in his residence hall room earlier today and was later deemed deceased," Richard T. Satterlee, Ph.D, Dean of Student Development and Campus Life told Daily Voice in an email on Monday, Oct. 10.
YORK, PA
Woman Who Spent Elementary Years in Wayne Now Leads Admissions Team at University of Pennsylvania

Whitney Soule.Image via Jessica Griffin, Philadelphia Inquirer. Since becoming vice provost and admissions dean at the University of Pennsylvania a little over a year ago, Whitney Soule, who spent her elementary years in Wayne, has already started making changes in the application process which is one of the most competitive in the country, writes Susan Snyder for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Oxford Area High School’s newest Distinguished Alumni award recipients encourage students to follow their dreams

Dr. Allison Henry Longenberger and Kyara Gray Uqdah were recognized as Oxford Area High School Distinguished Alumni during an assembly at the school on Sept. 23. Distinguished Alumni awards were first presented in 2006 and continued through 2019. After a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the program resumed this year. Students get to see examples of Oxford High School graduates who have gone on to enjoy successful careers, and hear some of their personal experiences that relate to their years at Oxford.
OXFORD, PA
Marching Band Places Fifth at Bands of America Competition

Yet again, the Green Hope Marching Band proved itself successful through hard word and determination. On October 8th, Green Hope’s band members traveled to Delaware to participate in the Bands of America (BOA) Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship Competition. As the band’s philosophy of having a growth mindset continues, their team dynamic is paying off.
NEWARK, DE
Meet Delaware County’s Power Women of 2022

Diana Perez-Rodgers founded Radnor RISE to implement diversity, equity and inclusion communities in her children's schools.Image via Diana Perez-Rodgers, Main Line Today. Main Line Today has selected women across the Main Line and Philadelphia suburbs as the Power Women of 2022. Ten of the honorees on the extensive list of accomplished women hail from Delaware County.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Where to Eat in West Chester PA

Chester County, PA - Home of West Chester University and the County Seat, West Chester, Pennsylvania, has been long known for its vibrant downtown restaurant and bar scene. This small college town offers a wide range of dining options from Barbeque to Fine Dining restaurants. Listed below are just a few of our favorite spots to Eat in West Chester.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Chester County ‘Comes Out’ to LGBTQ Events Despite Initial Backlash

Katrina Nolan, left, and her daughter, Juliet, at West Chester's Outfest.Image via Tyger Williams, The Philadelphia Inquirer. October’s West Chester Outfest drew 500 people despite what officials refer to as “vitriolic opposition.” In Phoenixville, one thousand attendees came out to Chester County’s fifth Pride fest. These events are part of a large rise in LGBTQ festivals in the county and greater Philadelphia area, writes Erin McCarthy for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Volunteers sought for West Chester Christmas Parade

The Greater West Chester Chamber of Commerce is offering up a unique opportunity for inside access to Chester County’s most popular hometown Christmas parade. Organizers of the West Chester Christmas Parade need almost 90 Parade Marshals, and all get the closest front-row seats available as they line the eight-block parade route on Friday, December 2.
WEST CHESTER, PA
70-year-old man groped students at Palisades football game, officials say

NOCKAMIXON TWP., Pa. - Officials in Bucks County are investigating what they say was "reprehensible" behavior at a high school football game. In an email to the community, the superintendent of the Palisades School District says a 70-year-old man from Pen Argyl groped and behaved inappropriately toward several female students during Friday night's homecoming game.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

