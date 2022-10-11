Read full article on original website
The Lady Bulldogs raised their District 13-4A record to 6-0 after the win Tuesday over Lincoln. The Lady Bulldogs wore special T-shirts in honor of Cancer Awareness Month. North Dallas continued its winning ways in District 13-4A play with a 3-0 win over Lincoln on Tuesday at Forester Fieldhouse. The Lady Bulldogs won by scores of 25-13, 26-24, and 25-11.
North Dallas High School Principal Katherine Eska welcomed all the Bulldogs and guests at the North Dallas 100 Celebration on Oct. 1 inside the new athletic facility. At the North Dallas 100 Celebration on Oct. 1, North Dallas Principal Katherine Eska read a proclamation from Eric Johnson, the mayor of Dallas, that proclaimed Oct. 1 as North Dallas High School Bulldog Day. Here is what the proclamation said:
