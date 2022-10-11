Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Art Laboe, longtime oldies DJ credited with helping end segregation in SoCal, dead at 97
Art Laboe, the pioneering radio DJ credited with helping end segregation in Southern California, has died. He was 97.Laboe died Friday night after catching pneumonia, said Joanna Morones, a spokesperson for Laboe's production company, Dart Entertainment.His final show was produced last week and broadcast Sunday night.Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted white, Black and Latino listeners who danced to rock-n-roll — and shocked an older generation still listening to Frank Sinatra and Big Band music.The DJ is also credited with coining the phrase "oldies, but goodies."...
Art Laboe dies; his 'Oldies but Goodies' show ruled the L.A. airwaves
Art Laboe filled the Southern California's airwaves for more than 70 years
Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch
Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
The Old Man review – Jeff Bridges can barely put his socks on, but he sure can shoot
Bridges plays an ex-CIA agent who has been in hiding for decades. Now, he’s paranoid old enemies are out to get him. Are they? Of course!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Tumultuous Life
He was a handsome, talented, and successful actor. But he was also an abusive, self-destructive individual who drank too much and eventually killed himself after he murdered his wife.
California woman, 61, dies after getting trapped in clothing donation box
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — A California woman was found dead and partially trapped in the door of a clothing donation box in suburban Los Angeles early Thursday, authorities said. Authorities responded to the scene in Santa Clarita at about 9:58 a.m. PDT and found the woman, the Los Angeles...
Kristen Wiig pushes Carol Burnett's wheelchair on a boat as they film Mrs. American Pie in LA with Leslie Bibb
SNL alum Kristen Wiig and the legendary Carol Burnett did their best early seventies glam as they filmed a boat scene for Apple TV+ comedy Mrs. American Pie on Thursday. The 49-year-old Oscar-nominated screenwriter is executive producing and starring as Maxine Simmons, a woman trying to join Palm Beach high society.
Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97
Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Adult performer breaks back jumping into foam pit at San Diego streamer convention
A prominent Twitch streamer and adult film star said she broke her back in several places over the weekend after she jumped into a foam pit during a streaming convention at the San Diego Convention Center. Adriana Chechik, who has more than 3.8 million followers on Instagram and over 800,000 followers on Twitch, was one […]
Tamera Mowry-Housley Honors Niece Who Died in Thousand Oaks Shooting in Memoir: 'It Still Hurts A Lot'
"I learned that day how much love can hurt," the Sister, Sister star writes of losing her niece Alaina in a mass shooting in an exclusive excerpt from her new memoir, You Should Sit Down for This In November 2018, Tamera Mowry-Housley's life was forever changed when she was woken up to a call with unimaginable news. The actress and former talk show host learned that her 18-year-old niece Alaina Housley — who she often referred to as her "favorite Housley" — had been killed in a...
soultracks.com
Singer and actress Marva Hicks dies
(September 18, 2022) She was a multi-talented performer who won over fans on both stage and screen. We are sad to report the passing of singer and actress Marva Hicks. The cause of Ms. Hicks death is unknown. Hicks' husband, Akwasi Taha, issued the following statement: “It is with heavy...
Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall
Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Southern California cities ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task. Finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for […]
Austin Stoker dies age 92: The actor - who is best known for his role in John Carpenter's action thriller Assault On Precinct 13 - passes away in LA
Austin Stoker has died aged 92. The actor - who is best known for his role in John Carpenter's action thriller Assault on Precinct 13 - passed away on Friday of renal failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. Robin Stoker - his wife of 43 years -...
AOL Corp
'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider marries fiancée Genevieve Davis: 'I’m so lucky to share my life with her'
Jeopardy! star Amy Schneider announced that she and her fiancée Genevieve Davis are officially married. The Jeopardy! champion, 43, took to social media on Tuesday to announce that she and Davis tied the knot on May 9 after nearly three months of being engaged. "A year ago today, I...
Eater
After 65 Years, a Santa Monica Burger Icon Closes Next Week
Ever since the owners of Big Jo’s announced on Instagram a week ago that they’d be permanently closing due to leasing and rent-hike issues, there have been long lines out the door of the 65-year-old burger restaurant. They’ve been selling out every day, says co-owner Joy Lee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFGate
Fault along California coast could unleash earthquake on scale of San Andreas, study shows
LOS ANGELES — A fault system running nearly 70 miles along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties has the potential to trigger a magnitude 7.8 earthquake, according to a new study that is the latest to highlight the seismic threats facing Southern California. Known as the Palos...
Comments / 0