Read full article on original website
Related
What Time Does ‘The Winchesters’ Premiere on The CW?
The prequel to famed series Supernatural is finally — almost — here! Set decades before Sam and Dean Winchester were hunting monsters throughout America, The Winchesters focuses on how John Winchester met demon hunter Mary. And more importantly: how babies are made. Just kidding, you probably won’t find...
Quantum Leap Boss Promises NBC Reboot Will Address Sam Beckett's Leap Into Magic From Original Series
Does Quantum Leap’s Herbert “Magic” Williams (played by Ernie Hudson) remember Sam Beckett (played in the original series by Scott Bakula) jumping into him? NBC’s continuation of the time-travel series will provide an answer in the coming weeks. Episode 4 will address the leap in question, which occurred in a Season 3 episode of the original series featuring Christopher Kirby as a young Magic, showrunner Martin Gero tells TVLine. “[Magic] does explain, from his point of view, that leap,” Gero hints. “Ernie [Hudson] gives this phenomenal monologue. It’s so beautiful. It might be my favorite scene of this first chunk [of episodes]....
msn.com
Supernatural's Jensen Ackles plans to bring co-stars into Winchesters spinoff
Supernatural star Jensen Ackles wants to bring back some of his old co-stars for his new spin-off show The Winchesters, which takes place in the 1970s. The prequel series will tell the love story of John Winchester (Drake Rodgers) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly). In a new interview with EW,...
TV Fanatic
The Winchesters: Tom Welling Joins Supernatural Spinoff
Tom Welling will be pulling double duty on The CW this fall. News broke Sunday during the New York Comic Con panel for The Winchesters that Welling had booked a role on the forthcoming Supernatural spinoff. Welling is best known for playing Clark Kent on The WB/CW's Smallville. According to...
RELATED PEOPLE
tvinsider.com
‘The Winchesters’: Jensen & Danneel Ackles Tease Dean’s Voice Isn’t the Only We’ll Hear (VIDEO)
The story of Supernatural and the Winchesters continues in the upcoming CW prequel, premiering on October 11. And there is plenty for fans of the original series to enjoy as The Winchesters tells the beginnings of John (Drake Rodger) and Mary’s (Meg Donnelly) love story. For example, Jensen Ackles...
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Scott Bakula on ‘Very Difficult’ Decision to Pass on ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot
Scott Bakula won’t be joining the cast of the upcoming Quantum Leap reboot and is opening up about passing on it. Fans eager for a follow-up to the original series were hoping Bakula would at least make an appearance. Thirty years have passed since Sam Beckett leaped into the...
Michael Callan Dies: ‘Cat Ballou’ Star, Riff In Original ‘West Side Story’ On Broadway Was 86
Michael Callan, the versatile actor who appeared in everything from broad comedies such as Cat Ballou to the original Broadway production of West Side Story to frothy romances like Gidget Goes Hawaiian and virtually every hit TV show of the ’70s and ’80s has died, according to a Deadline source. He was 86. Callan may be most recognizable for his work as Clay Boone in Cat Ballou opposite Jane Fonda and Lee Marvin, who won an Oscar for his work in the film. In it, Callan plays and accused cattle rustler and the romantic lead opposite Fonda. On Broadway, Callan played Riff in...
Lena Headey Marries Ozark's Marc Menchaca in Italy with Game of Thrones Stars in Attendance
Lena Headey married Marc Menchaca last Thursday in Italy, and some of her wedding guests have already shared photos of the event Lena Headey has said "I do" to Marc Menchaca! The Game of Thrones alum and the Ozark actor tied the knot in Italy last Thursday, Wiki of Thrones first reported. Photos shared by a guest show Headey, 49, who played Cersei Lannister on the HBO series, in a simple, white gown with spaghetti straps, a veil and two roses — one pink, one white — in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eileen Ryan, Actress and Mother of Sean Penn, Dies at 94
The wife of late actor-director Leo Penn, she worked on Broadway and guest-starred on episodes of 'The Twilight Zone' and 'Bonanza.'. Eileen Ryan, an actress who appeared on Broadway and in films and TV shows in collaborations with her late husband, actor-director Leo Penn, and her two-time Oscar-winning son, Sean Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu, a publicist announced. She was 94.
ETOnline.com
Jimmy Kimmel Shares Update on 5-Year-Old Son Billy After Open-Heart Surgery (Exclusive)
Jimmy Kimmel is sharing an update on his five-year-old son, Billy, following his two open-heart surgeries. ET spoke to Kimmel at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala, where he advocated for the work the hospital is doing and what's new with his son amid his ongoing heart condition. "Billy's doing...
Nikki Finke, Veteran Entertainment Journalist and Deadline Founder, Dies at 68
Her in-your-face reporting style impressed and incensed Hollywood. Nikki Finke, the polarizing entertainment journalist who founded the website Deadline and wielded immense power by focusing an acerbic and unrelenting lens on Hollywood, has died. She was 68. Finke died Sunday in Boca Raton, Florida, following a prolonged illness, a family...
‘Yellowstone’: Season 5 Trailer Shatters Streaming Records; More Than 14 Million Watch John Dutton Swear In As Governor
EXCLUSIVE: When a network starts releasing the statistics on views for a trailer, then you know anticipation for a show is pretty freaking big. That’s what the Paramount Network experienced with the release of the season 5 teaser for Yellowstone, which begins with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in as Montana’s governor. Watch it above. Paramount reports the trailer shattered records with 14.4 million views and 1.7 million engagements within the first 24 hours of its Sept. 29 release. That’s three times as many organic views and six times more organic engagements versus the trailer for Season 4. There was also...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TVGuide.com
The Winchesters: Latest News, Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything Else to Know
After more than a year since it was first announced, The Winchesters is finally about to hit our screens. Supernatural fans have patiently waited for this prequel series that will tell the origin story of how Dean and Sam's parents — John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and met Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) — met and fell in love. The show will be narrated by Jensen Ackles' Dean Winchester himself, and Ackles is also producing the show along with his wife Danneel and Supernatural alum Robbie Thompson.
Clayton News Daily
Win ‘Supernatural’ Collector’s Issue Signed by Jensen Ackles: Take Our ‘Winchesters’ Quiz!
How well do you know Supernatural after 15 seasons? Well, if you know it really well, you might be rewarded with a copy of the Supernatural Expanded Collector’s Issue signed by Jensen Ackles!. Ahead of the premiere of the prequel from Jensen and Danneel Ackles, The Winchesters, which is...
Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Baby Girl with Tom Pelphrey: 'Beyond Blessed'
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey made their public debut as a couple in March 2022, a month after meeting at the Ozark premiere Kaley Cuoco is going to be a mom! The Flight Attendant actress, 36, is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with actor boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, the couple announced in separate Instagram posts on Tuesday. Cuoco shared a series of sweet photos with Pelphrey on her page, including photos of an inside of a cake with pink frosting to reveal they are expecting a baby girl. She also featured pictures of...
‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Casts ‘The Strain’ Star Kevin Durand (Exclusive)
Kevin Durand is the latest actor joining the growing cast of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, 20th Century’s continuation of the long-running property. Durand joins a cast that includes Owen Teague, Freya Allen, Peter Macon and Eka Darville. The film picks up many years after the conclusion of the previous trilogy, which starred Andy Serkis as ape leader Caesar and ended with 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. That film followed Caesar as he led his people to the promised land after much turmoil.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Casts 'Jessica Jones'...
AOL Corp
'Jeopardy!' co-host Ken Jennings says he started to cry when he walked out to a studio audience for season premiere: 'People just went bonkers'
There have been a lot of show tapings in the many seasons that Jeopardy! has been on the air, but the premiere of Season 39 that co-host Ken Jennings filmed this year (and aired last month) was different. A studio audience, which had been banished because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was back.
TechRadar
14 new movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more in October 2022
Spooky season has arrived. That's right, the month of October has muscled September out of the way and, with it, comes a slew of Halloween-inspired content on the world's biggest streamers. From new Netflix movies to highly anticipated Disney Plus shows, there's plenty to get excited about in October 2022....
AOL Corp
Lizzo says treatment of Black women in the U.S. makes 'me feel very hopeless'
Lizzo is addressing controversies and criticisms she's faced as she blazes her own path to musical stardom. "My job as someone who has a platform is to reshape history," the "Good as Hell" singer said in Vanity Fair's November cover story. That's no small feat, but she seems up for the challenge, using the interview to get candid on a range of topics, including politics, abortion rights, race and, on the lighter side, her romance with "life mate" Myke Wright.
Polygon
Barbarian will soon stream on HBO Max
Zach Cregger’s horror film Barbarian is coming to streaming services just in time for Halloween. The movie will be released on Oct. 25 on HBO Max. The digital release will happen alongside a 4k Ultra HD release, which will include bonus scenes, behind-the-scenes footage, and additional commentary, per Variety.
Comments / 0