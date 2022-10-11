ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieFoxx Calls Out Twitch Following Multiple Ban Appeals

Indiefoxx is one of the most controversial content creators to stream on Twitch. The streamer skyrocketed in popularity in 2021 with her streams in the ASMR and Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches categories awarding her over 2 million followers. However, things kept getting worse for Indiefoxx on Twitch, as the streamer was banned five times over six months. The length of the bans ranged from 24 hours to three days.
50 Cent Seemingly Responds To Marquise’s $6700 Offer For Quality Time

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has seemingly responded to his eldest son, Marquise Jackson, and his sarcastic offer of paying $6700 to spend some quality time with him. After Marquise uploaded an Instagram post of himself sitting in front of the spelled-out word, “Entitled,” social media had a ton of criticism for his gesture. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending An "Olive Branch" To Dad 50 Cent50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise's Child Support Remarks: "You're 25 years old!"BET+ Greenlights 50 Cent's Animated Series 'Trill League' BMF star and son of Detroit kingpin Big Meech, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., made a...
Zonnique Goes Off On The Internet For Criticizing Brother King Harris

Zonnique says it would be boring if one of her siblings weren’t the wild card. T.I. & Tiny’s son, King Harris, has gotten in a heap of trouble this year alone. Thousands of people watched him grow up on the family reality television show, but they were utterly shocked by his behavior in recent months.
Pusha T Gives Fan Drug Dealing Advice After Copping Their 'First Brick'

Pusha T knows a thing or two about flipping kilograms of cocaine, so when it comes to those looking to move weight, there are few better suited to offer advice. On Sunday (October 9), Pyrex P shared some of his dope boy wisdom with a fan that purportedly purchased their “first brick.” The fan was so excited about the saran-wrapped package that they tagged the Virginia Beach native on Twitter and credited him with inspiring the investment.
Michael Rapaport Responds To Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks In Heated Video

Michael Rapaport had some choice words for Ye. The list of people Kanye West has angered with his recent bigoted rants is long, and seems to be growing by the minute. Meek Mill called Ye’s actions “crazy and lame,” Justin Bieber has distanced himself from the rapper, and Yung Miami labeled him a “lunatic.” Disavowals continue to pour in.
Amouranth fans asked her to step on them at TwitchCon

TwitchCon, an official convention organised by Twitch to focus on gaming and livestreaming culture, came to a close yesterday, after a full weekend of fan meet and greets. Loads of famous creators attended the event, and as you can imagine, even more fans were there to say hi and get pictures with their favourites.
TikToker pleads for money after accidentally buying a $100,000 couch

A TikToker cried and pleaded for donations in a viral video, after claiming that she accidentally bought a couch costing $100,000. Content creator Quenlin Blackwell, who has almost 8 million followers, shared a clip of her uncontrollably sobbing in her car. In between tears, she explained her story. “I’m going...
YK Osiris Confronted Outside Cardi B Party, Security Steps In

YK Osiris made a potentially poor choice to engage in a fight with a man looking to knock his head off, but his security guards realized that probably wasn't a great idea. The "Worth It" singer left Cardi B's star-studded party Tuesday night in WeHo and got in his ride, but a clearly irate man walked over to the Lamborghini Urus, and started screaming all sorts of obscenities at YK. Something about cats ... you get it.
Fallout devs shoot down New Vegas 2 rumors with cheeky message

Obsidian Entertainment, the developers behind 2010’s Fallout: New Vegas, shoot down rumors it is developing a sequel. October 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of the Fallout series, and Bethesda is planning to celebrate the milestone in various ways, including giveaways, sales, and more throughout the month. However, news on...
Twitch boss explains why they can’t offer 70/30 sub-revenue split

In a recent interview, Twitch VP of monetization Mike Minton explained why they can’t offer streamers the 70/30 sub-revenue split that everyone has been asking for. Back on September 21, Twitch published a blog post detailing that they would not offer the highly sought-after 70/30 sub-revenue split due to the “high costs” of running the platform.
Starfield dev update leaves Fallout fans jealous with 250,000 voice lines

Starfield will have over 250,000 lines of dialog, over double what Bethesda Games Studio’s last game Fallout 4 had. Behind every classic Bethesda RPG are thousands of lines of dialog spoken by some of the best voice actors in all of gaming and entertainment. Dialog often serves as the backbone of the company’s immensely popular games, and for Starfield, arguably the most anticipated game in all of 2023, nothing is changing there.
