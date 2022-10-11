Read full article on original website
3 Haunted Hotels in San DiegoHotMamaTravelSan Diego, CA
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
Authentic Korean Cuisine in San Diego - WoomiokDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
dotesports.com
Alinity is not going to TwitchCon because “disappointed” in streamers’ “lack of empathy”
Popular Twitch streamer Alinity commented on her notable absence from TwitchCon, stating that she elected to skip the streaming convention due to her disappointment in streamers generally. After a nearly three-year hiatus, TwitchCon has finally returned to North America with the onset of TwitchCon San Diego 2022. Many streamers have...
Twitch streamer breaks back jumping into foam pit at San Diego streamer convention
Another streamer said she dislocated her kneecap after tumbling into the same foam pit.
Twitch Streamers Suffer Frightening Injuries During Falls At TwitchCon
“Send your support. When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now,” Adriana Chechik, a popular streamer, tweeted.
IndieFoxx Calls Out Twitch Following Multiple Ban Appeals
Indiefoxx is one of the most controversial content creators to stream on Twitch. The streamer skyrocketed in popularity in 2021 with her streams in the ASMR and Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches categories awarding her over 2 million followers. However, things kept getting worse for Indiefoxx on Twitch, as the streamer was banned five times over six months. The length of the bans ranged from 24 hours to three days.
50 Cent Seemingly Responds To Marquise’s $6700 Offer For Quality Time
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has seemingly responded to his eldest son, Marquise Jackson, and his sarcastic offer of paying $6700 to spend some quality time with him. After Marquise uploaded an Instagram post of himself sitting in front of the spelled-out word, “Entitled,” social media had a ton of criticism for his gesture. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending An "Olive Branch" To Dad 50 Cent50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise's Child Support Remarks: "You're 25 years old!"BET+ Greenlights 50 Cent's Animated Series 'Trill League' BMF star and son of Detroit kingpin Big Meech, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., made a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Zonnique Goes Off On The Internet For Criticizing Brother King Harris
Zonnique says it would be boring if one of her siblings weren’t the wild card. T.I. & Tiny’s son, King Harris, has gotten in a heap of trouble this year alone. Thousands of people watched him grow up on the family reality television show, but they were utterly shocked by his behavior in recent months.
HipHopDX.com
Pusha T Gives Fan Drug Dealing Advice After Copping Their 'First Brick'
Pusha T knows a thing or two about flipping kilograms of cocaine, so when it comes to those looking to move weight, there are few better suited to offer advice. On Sunday (October 9), Pyrex P shared some of his dope boy wisdom with a fan that purportedly purchased their “first brick.” The fan was so excited about the saran-wrapped package that they tagged the Virginia Beach native on Twitter and credited him with inspiring the investment.
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael Rapaport Responds To Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks In Heated Video
Michael Rapaport had some choice words for Ye. The list of people Kanye West has angered with his recent bigoted rants is long, and seems to be growing by the minute. Meek Mill called Ye’s actions “crazy and lame,” Justin Bieber has distanced himself from the rapper, and Yung Miami labeled him a “lunatic.” Disavowals continue to pour in.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Is a Racist "Karen," Spouts Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theories In Anti-Semitic Interview
Kanye West has a long history of making controversial statements in order provoke a reaction from the public. So fans of his might claim the rapper’s latest remarks were made in the interest of further pushing the envelope, but it appears that something much more serious is happening. As...
Everyone's making the same joke about Mark Zuckerberg's new VR avatar
Despite Meta's best efforts to make the metaverse cool, the whole thing still feels a little clunky. It doesn't help that the company's visuals have thus far have had a certain PS1 quality to them – and while this week's updates look a little better, they're still getting somewhat roasted by the internet.
Amouranth fans asked her to step on them at TwitchCon
TwitchCon, an official convention organised by Twitch to focus on gaming and livestreaming culture, came to a close yesterday, after a full weekend of fan meet and greets. Loads of famous creators attended the event, and as you can imagine, even more fans were there to say hi and get pictures with their favourites.
dexerto.com
TikToker pleads for money after accidentally buying a $100,000 couch
A TikToker cried and pleaded for donations in a viral video, after claiming that she accidentally bought a couch costing $100,000. Content creator Quenlin Blackwell, who has almost 8 million followers, shared a clip of her uncontrollably sobbing in her car. In between tears, she explained her story. “I’m going...
TMZ.com
YK Osiris Confronted Outside Cardi B Party, Security Steps In
YK Osiris made a potentially poor choice to engage in a fight with a man looking to knock his head off, but his security guards realized that probably wasn't a great idea. The "Worth It" singer left Cardi B's star-studded party Tuesday night in WeHo and got in his ride, but a clearly irate man walked over to the Lamborghini Urus, and started screaming all sorts of obscenities at YK. Something about cats ... you get it.
Gaming Streamer Dream Finally Revealed His Face, And "HES UGLY" Started Trending. He Said It Doesn’t Matter To Him.
The Minecraft YouTuber told BuzzFeed News how anonymous gaming shaped his personal life for years and how he felt when his 30 million subscribers finally saw him for the first time.
dexerto.com
Fallout devs shoot down New Vegas 2 rumors with cheeky message
Obsidian Entertainment, the developers behind 2010’s Fallout: New Vegas, shoot down rumors it is developing a sequel. October 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of the Fallout series, and Bethesda is planning to celebrate the milestone in various ways, including giveaways, sales, and more throughout the month. However, news on...
dexerto.com
Veteran Pokemon trainer celebrates first shiny encounter ever, believing they were fake
A Pokemon trainer discovered their first shiny Pokemon after fourteen years of consistently playing the game throughout its many generations. Shiny Pokemon are incredibly rare variants of normal Pokemon. The recent games are more generous with shiny rates, allowing players to manipulate the rate with items. In the older generations,...
dexerto.com
Twitch boss explains why they can’t offer 70/30 sub-revenue split
In a recent interview, Twitch VP of monetization Mike Minton explained why they can’t offer streamers the 70/30 sub-revenue split that everyone has been asking for. Back on September 21, Twitch published a blog post detailing that they would not offer the highly sought-after 70/30 sub-revenue split due to the “high costs” of running the platform.
dexerto.com
TikToker goes viral after confronting doorman who ate her UberEats order
A TikToker has gone viral after filming herself confronting her apartment doorman – for eating her delivery from UberEats. In the video, which has now amassed over 1.8 million views, content creator Vertell Davis grilled the apartment complex’s doorman who apparently ate a slice of her pizza. “I...
dexerto.com
Starfield dev update leaves Fallout fans jealous with 250,000 voice lines
Starfield will have over 250,000 lines of dialog, over double what Bethesda Games Studio’s last game Fallout 4 had. Behind every classic Bethesda RPG are thousands of lines of dialog spoken by some of the best voice actors in all of gaming and entertainment. Dialog often serves as the backbone of the company’s immensely popular games, and for Starfield, arguably the most anticipated game in all of 2023, nothing is changing there.
dexerto.com
Hololive star Usada Pekora opens up on earning a living as a VTuber
Hololive’s Usada Pekora has opened up on how she earns a living as a VTuber, saying she’s had it easy because of Hololive. However there are other creators out there who would earn more, and there’s different ways to go about it too. Usada Pekora is one...
