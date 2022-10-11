Read full article on original website
Watch The Terrifying Trailer For The New Horror Film ‘M3GAN’
Check out the first look of the new horror film that introduces us to the scariest toy we've seen in recent memory, M3GAN!
Collider
'Piggy' Clip Shows the Pivotal Turning Point for Laura Galán in Carlota Pereda's Horror Story [Exclusive]
Collider is thrilled to share an exclusive clip from Magnolia Pictures' upcoming horror feature film Piggy. The Spanish horror film centers around Sara (Laura Galán), a teenage girl who suffers constant bullying from her peers and family due to being overweight. After a particularly harrowing bullying session, the tables get turned when Sara sees her bullies getting kidnapped. Now, she has to make the moral choice of helping the police find them or just remaining quiet.
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
'It was tragic': Brendan Fraser laments scrapping of $100m Batgirl movie in which he co-starred - and says film's shock axe 'doesn't engender trust among filmmakers and the studio'
Brendan Fraser has lamented the 'tragic' decision to shelve the $100m Batgirl film in which he starred. The actor, 53, who is currently an awards season favourite with his role in The Whale, starred alongside lead actress Leslie Grace in the ill-fated project, playing Ted Carson/Firefly. Warner Bros scrapped the...
Marvel’s Werewolf by Night is being praised by both MCU and horror fans as "something truly special"
The horror homage is an "instant classic"
Tyler Perry Says “Amen” To Producing ‘Sister Act 3’ Starring Whoopi Goldberg
Deloris Van Cartier first sang her way into people’s hearts in 1992, a little less covertly than witness protection would advise, with Sister Act. Grossing $231 million worldwide, Sister Act became one of the most financially successful films of the ‘90s and, barring one sequel, seemed done with telling its story. However, there is officially a Sister Act 3 in production.
Jamie Foxx Tapped To Star In ‘Spawn’ Reboot
Jamie Foxx is gearing up to star in the Spawn reboot. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Foxx, 54, has been attached to the project for a while as the titular antihero. “Jamie Foxx has been with it the whole time. He’s still on board, hasn’t wavered or anything,” Todd McFarlane communicated during an interview with Q104.3 on Wednesday (Oct. 5). “He’s sort of hardcore with it.”
digitalspy.com
First look at Sydney Sweeney in Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web
A first look at Sydney Sweeney in the Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web has been unveiled. Madame Web follows Dakota Johnson as the title character, a clairvoyant who possesses psychic powers that allow her to see within the spider world. New set photos show Johnson and Sweeney filming together, along with...
‘Barbarian’ Sets HBO Max Release Date
“Barbarian” is hitting streamers just in time for your Halloween movie marathon. Zach Cregger’s bloody feature film will arrive on HBO Max on Oct. 25. Alongside a 4k Ultra HD release, the digital version will also include never-before-seen bonus scenes, behind-the-scenes footage and extra commentary. Cregger’s debut horror film (which ranked No. 2 on Variety‘s list of this year’s top horror movies) got the internet buzzing as soon as the jam-packed trailer came out in June. Since hitting theaters last month, it’s received rave reviews online, with most noting its impressive jump-scares, eerie tonal shifts and crazy plot twists. The...
Collider
‘M3GAN’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far About the Killer Doll Movie
Move aside Chucky, for M3GAN is your new competition, and she is a thousand steps ahead of you! If the whole creepy doll business with the toddling red-headed killer and Annabelle wasn’t enough, the coming year will see another, albeit more evolved toy, powered not by supernatural spirits but by advanced robotics and AI, and she is sure to scare you to the bits.
Collider
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation
Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
daystech.org
‘Eli Roth’s Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat’: Watch Trailer for Immersive Horror Starring Vanessa Hudgens Now!
This Halloween, famend horror filmmaker Eli Roth will launch Eli Roth’s Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat, the last word immersive horror VR expertise launching in Meta Horizon Worlds and Meta Quest TV. In Eli Roth’s Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat, the Dollhouse is a decrepit dwelling on the finish of the road that...
Kevin Smith Says There’s a ‘Very High’ Chance His Prince Documentary Sees the Light of Day
With the recent release of “Clerks III,” Kevin Smith finally saw one of his longest-gestating passion projects come to fruition. But the director still has plenty of other films on his bucket list and he appears to be focused on completing them. He recently expressed hope that he can make sequels to “Mallrats” and “Tusk” in the near future, and it appears that fans might get to see his long-scrapped Prince documentary soon. In his 2002 special “An Evening with Kevin Smith,” the filmmaker revealed that he had spent a week interviewing the “Purple Rain” singer for a potential documentary. While...
'Something thrilling is about to happen!' The Larkins series 2 trailer teases romance between newcomers 'dumb blonde' Reverend Ian Candy and 'really clever' Primrose Larkin
It's soon to make its highly anticipated return to screens. And, The Larkins series 2 trailer has teased a romance between newcomers 'dumb blonde' Reverend Ian Candy and 'really clever' Primrose Larkin, with the moment they meet for the first time briefly included. In the teaser clip, both the vicar,...
Everything to Know About the ‘Teen Wolf’ Revival Movie
Time to get the pack back together! Four years after Teen Wolf took its last bow on MTV, the characters will get to reunite for a revival movie. Even though it took a few years to return to the story, creator Jeff Davis has had plans to return to the Teen Wolf universe since its 2017 finale.
RLJE Films, Shudder & AMC+ Acquire Thriller ‘The Apology’ Starring Anna Gunn, Linus Roache And Janeane Garofalo
EXCLUSIVE: RLJE Films, Shudder and AMC+ have fully financed and picked up distribution rights to The Apology, a previously unannounced thriller starring Anna Gunn (Breaking Bad), Linus Roache (My Policeman) and Janeane Garofalo (Wet Hot American Summer). RLJE Films will release the pic in theaters on December 16, with the title becoming available for streaming on Shudder and AMC+ the same day. The Apology picks up with recovering alcoholic Darlene Hagen (Gunn) 20 years after the disappearance of her daughter, as she’s preparing to host her family’s Christmas celebration with her best friend Gretchen (Garofalo). Late Christmas Eve, Darlene’s estranged ex-brother-in-law...
The Classmate That Didn't Exist, "Purple Mommy," And 16 Other Creepy Childhood "Imaginary Friend" Stories
"My niece lived at my old childhood home and told me she had a 'friend' who asked why I went away. I asked who it was, and she described my old imaginary friend."
See Halle Bailey as Ariel in new 'Little Mermaid' poster
The new film hits theaters on May 26, 2023.
It's a scary time in Hollywood. But the horror studio behind hits like 'Halloween Ends' is making a killing
It's a scary time in Hollywood.
‘Beauty and the Beast’ Star Angela Lansbury Admits Mrs. Potts Role Was ‘Very Dear to My Heart’
'Beauty and the Beast's' Mrs. Potts was a role that appeared tailor made for Angela Lansbury, but the actor feared she wouldn't do the character justice ahead of saying yes to the job.
