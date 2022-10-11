Atlanta’s Lil Baby surprised just about everybody with his sophomore album My Turn, a 2020 project that revealed an artist with more nuance than his hits would have you believe. Since then, he’s built up more acclaim through his collaboration with Lil Durk, The Voice of the Heroes; secured three Grammy nominations and one win (Best Melodic Rap Performance for Kanye West’s “Hurricane”); and appeared on songs with Drake, Nicki Minaj, and many more. It’s Only Me was preceded by “Heyy“ and the non-album single “Detox.”

