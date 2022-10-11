Read full article on original website
The Weeknd and Drake snub Grammys while Nicki Minaj slams “Super Freaky Girl” categorization
Drake and The Weeknd are continuing their boycott of the Grammy Awards with neither artist submitting their solo music for consideration for the 2023 awards, Pitchfork reports. The news arrived on the same day it was confirmed that Silk Sonic have also opted to "bow out" next year's awards. While...
Chief Keef announces Almighty So 2, shares new songs
About a month ago, Charlamagne the God was publically dragged for questioning Chief Keef‘s influence, absurdly claiming that the Chicago rapper didn’t “change the world.” Those defending Keef’s impossible-to-overstate legacy defended it on Twitter, and even exposed some new wrinkles: Lil Gnar, an artist signed to Keef’s label 43B, tweeted at the time: “im in spain rn n da biggest rappers here told me dey learned english jus to understand what chief keef says.” That’s pretty incredible!
Diddy shares “Gotta Move On” remix featuring Ashanti and Yung Miami
It's been an interesting week for Diddy. Last Saturday, Kanye West accused him in a text message of being a federal agent who was controlled by Jewish people in response Diddy's criticisms of West's "White Lives Matter" shirt. That message, which West shared on Instagram, precipitated another anti-Semetic diatribe on Twitter that led to both of his social media accounts being locked, an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News (which did not air even more anti-Jewish remarks) and a general sense that this could be the thing that finally brings Kanye West down.
Black Sherif shares “45” video
Ghanaian afrofusionist Black Sherif has shared a new visual treatment for “45” — a track from his debut album, The Villain I Never Was, released on October 6 via Blacko Management with global support from EMPIRE. The video comes courtesy of “Boy Director” TG Omori, a leading force in the visual landscape of contemporary African pop.
Lil Baby, The 1975, Mavi, and 17 more new projects you should stream right now
Atlanta’s Lil Baby surprised just about everybody with his sophomore album My Turn, a 2020 project that revealed an artist with more nuance than his hits would have you believe. Since then, he’s built up more acclaim through his collaboration with Lil Durk, The Voice of the Heroes; secured three Grammy nominations and one win (Best Melodic Rap Performance for Kanye West’s “Hurricane”); and appeared on songs with Drake, Nicki Minaj, and many more. It’s Only Me was preceded by “Heyy“ and the non-album single “Detox.”
BTS Takes Over Busan With Massive Free ‘Yet to Come’ Concert in Support of South Korea’s Bid for World Expo 2023
Approximately 55,000 fans packed into Asiad Stadium in the southeastern port city of Busan on Saturday (Oct. 15), creating havoc in South Korea’s second most populated city, to watch BTS‘ massive free “Yet to Come” concert. That number included thousands of the superstar K-pop group’s loyal fans, known as the ARMY, who wouldn’t get their hands on highly coveted free tickets to the 90-minute event. Related BTS Triumphantly Returns to the Stage at Free 'Yet to Come' Concert in Busan 10/15/2022 BTS’ Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook partnered with Weverse to livestream the festival-style show. During packed concert, the boy band...
Queen shares rediscovered track “Face It Alone” with Freddie Mercury vocals
Queen have released "Face It Alone," a previously unheard song the English rock band recorded with Freddie Mercury in 1989. The song was one of 30 tracked for The Miracle, Queen's second-to-last album with Mercury before the singer died in 1991 of AIDS complications. The band's Brian May and Roger...
Watch Omar Apollo perform “Evergreen” on Jimmy Kimmel
"Evergreen" from Omar Apollo's 2022 project has become the biggest hit of the young singer-songwriter's career so far. A snippet of the tattered-and-torn break-up ballad has soundtracked millions of videos on TikTok and landed "Evergreen" a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 (it's peaked at No. 51, so far). The song could get another boost with Apollo's performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, which you can watch above.
Soccer Mommy scores new podcast We Were Three
The New York Times and Serial Productions have announced a new three-part audio mini-series titled We Were Three. Described in a press release as “an intimate look at a family in the aftermath of the pandemic,” it’s hosted by This American Life producer Nancy Updike and scored by the inimitable Sophie Allison (aka Soccer Mommy). All three episodes arrive tomorrow (Thursday, October 13) on all major podcast platforms.
Stormzy announces new album This Is What I Mean
Stormzy, the U.K. rapper who began in the grime underground and became a global hip-hop star, has announced his third studio album, This Is What I Mean. The project is due out November 25 via 0207 Def Jam/Interscope Records. This Is What I Mean was written and recorded during the...
Doechii shares new song “Stressed”
Doechii has shared the studio version of “Stressed,” a song she premiered on Monday (October 10) via a COLORS live show. The new track arrives exactly a month after the release of her remix of Ravyn Lenae’s “Xtasy” and just under three months past SZA’s remix of “Persuasive,” a song from Doechii’s August EP, she / her / black bitch.
Drake’s OVO logo to appear on Barcelona soccer kit for Real Madrid game
Barcelona vs Real Madrid is one of the biggest games in the world soccer calendar and this weekend's match will have an additional point of interest for music fans, with Drake's OVO logo set to appear on the Barca jerseys. The rapper's owl icon will replace the usual sponsor, Spotify, as part of a move by the streaming company to celebrate Drake becoming their first artist to pass 50bn streams.
Nina Hagen announces first album in 11 years, shares “16 Tons” cover
Nina Hagen has announced her 14th studio LP, and her first since 2011’s Volksbeat. Unity is scheduled for a December 9 arrival, and its lead single — a cover of Merle Travis’ “Sixteen Tons” — is out now, accompanied by a visual treatment courtesy of Sebastian Vogt.
Stream Surprise Chef’s delightfully chill Education & Recreation
Australian band Surprise Chef's take on jazz pulls from the classics but keeps things from sounding dusty with a respectful distance between them and their influences. There are shades of Blue Note that run through new album Education & Recreation in the same way that any jazz artist is likely to be influenced by such an outsized presence. However, the quintet's orbit also pulls in '70s film scores and a rap producer-style use of samples resulting in an instrumental album that remains unpredictable throughout.
Silk Sonic won’t compete at the 2023 Grammys
Silk Sonic, who won in four categories at this year's Grammy Awards, have declined to submit their debut album for consideration at the 2023 ceremony, Rolling Stone reports. An Evening With Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's collaborative album, was released in November last year and falls in the October 1, 2021-September 30, 2022 window for next year's Grammys.
