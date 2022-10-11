Read full article on original website
How to Make Lemon Custard Magic Cake
Lemon desserts have a place at any table. After all, a punch of lemon pairs well with a wide variety of recipes, including a homemade magic custard cake!. This recipe for lemon custard cake uses just six simple ingredients to produce a cake with surprising results. The baking process for this cake produces three different layers, each with a markedly different texture. Paired with the light addition of lemon, it’s the ideal dessert to serve for any occasion.
thecountrycook.net
Air Fryer Apple Hand Pies
Simple, delicious and only a handful of ingredients, these Air Fryer Apple Hand Pies are bursting with fall flavor and are fairly quick to prepare!. Fall is in the air and when that happens, I start busting out all my fall recipes. I have a lovely green apple tree in my backyard that has finally stared producing fruit. So, of course, I love to come up with fun new ways to use them. These Air Fryer Apple Hand Pies are quickly becoming one of my favorites. I don't even have to turn on the oven! These Hand Pies are filled with a sweet and tart homemade apple filling then they are covered with a simple cinnamon powdered sugar glaze. If you are looking for some amazing Fall treats and want to utilize your air fryer, then you have to make this Air Fryer Hand Pie recipe!
The Daily South
Fried Apple Pies
Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
recipesgram.com
Italian Lemon Cake (15-Minute Recipe)
This Italian lemon cake is so rich and delicious – but very easy and simple to make! You will need just 16 minutes to prepare it, plus around 20 minutes to cook – so, the complete process will take you only 35 minutes. Your family or friends will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:
'Savory Baking' recipes to make this fall
Erin Jeanne McDowell shares recipes and tips from her new cookbook, "Savory Baking: Recipes for Breakfast, Dinner, and Everything in Between."
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Recipe)
This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
Lemon-Ricotta Cake
This light and airy cake gets its texture from whole-milk ricotta in the batter. "I first created this cake by accident, substituting the ricotta I had in my refrigerator for the sour cream that my recipe called for," says 2020 F&W Best New Chef Camille Cogswell of Asheville, North Carolina, who shared her recipe with Food & Wine. "The result was, happily, far superior to the original! Now, this super moist and tender ricotta cake with bright lemon flavor is one of my go-tos; it comes together quickly and easily and is still exceptional even after a few days sitting on the counter. By itself, it's a perfect gift to a friend. Dressed up with soft whipped cream and showered in seasonal fresh fruit, it becomes quite an elegant dinner dessert with minimal effort."
12tomatoes.com
Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Bread
Pumpkin loaf + streusel topping = match made in heaven. I don’t think I’ve met a pumpkin bread that I didn’t like, but do you know what kind of pumpkin bread will make you fall positively in love? One with a cinnamon sugar streusel topping. Think about it — weren’t they always meant to be together? That moist pumpkiny-spiced loaf and a buttery brown sugar crumble? Match made in heaven if you ask me. Or anyone really. This loaf (well, loaves; this makes two) is easy to love and luckily easy enough to make that you can satisfy a craving on short notice.
Simple pumpkin dump cake recipe
The Food Charlatan shared her easy pumpkin dump cake recipe that takes just 10 minutes of active prep time.
Not Your Grandma’s Pumpkin Pie
Not Your Grandma’s Pumpkin Pie With the onset of the cooler temperatures that autumn brings to Montana, can the food-centric holidays we celebrate be far behind? My thoughts turn to the delectable sweets that seem almost de rigueur,...
Real Simple
Apple Pie Skillet Cake
If you bake one dessert this fall make it this apple pie skillet cake. Pantry ingredients, plus a handful of apples, guarantee this easy dessert will come together quickly, which is a good thing because you'll want to make it on the regular. To start, cook down the apples with brown sugar and cinnamon. This not only infuses them with flavor, but also ensures extra moisture is released before the syrupy apples get folded into the simple batter. Honeycrisp apples are our go-to for their crisp texture that holds up in baked goods, but Gala, Jonagold, Braeburn, and Pink Lady are excellent stand-ins that will also retain their shape. Scoops of vanilla or caramel ice cream on top of this skillet cake are not required, but highly recommended.
12tomatoes.com
Tangle Britches Cookies
There are some things that never change, such as the deliciousness of fried dough. Today most of us know these treats as donuts, funnel cakes, elephant ears, and fry bread. But, along the East Coast there is a long standing tradition of making little fried cookies called tangle britches (or sometimes tangle breeches). When cut and fried into a tangled mess they were said to resemble a pile of tangled up britches (or pants). These simple treats have also been associated with the Amish, a group well known for their lavish desserts and love of hearty comfort food.
The Daily South
Apple Dumplings With Bourbon-Caramel Sauce
You've made apple pie, you're sick of apple cakes, but you still want to make a delicious apple dessert that uses the best of the fall apples. Our solution? Apple Dumplings. This easy baked apple dessert starts with store-bought pie dough, and with a bit of pinching makes juicy old-fashioned apple dumplings with a new school twist: Bourbon-Caramel Sauce. The bourbon adds hints of vanilla to the sweet and slightly bitter caramel sauce. These dumplings are best served hot out of the oven with a cold scoop of vanilla ice cream, but even eaten on their own, they're a gooey, warm bundle of fall that isn't just another pie.
12tomatoes.com
Gremolata Potatoes
My favorite side dishes of all time are usually potato-based. Mashed, fried, whipped, baked- they’re all so perfect. And, they take on the flavors of pretty much whatever you pair them with. Combine them with the Italian sauce gremolata and you’ve got a super tasty and very fresh tasting dish.
12tomatoes.com
Colonial Innkeeper’s Pie
It’s pie, it’s cake… it’s sure delicious. You might see the name Colonial Innkeeper’s Pie and think that this is an old traditional recipe dating back a couple of centuries. It’s not. It is old, if you consider a late ’50s Betty Crocker recipe to be old. So vintage, but not quite colonial. To be fair, it’s not really all that much of a pie either… It’s actually vanilla cake baked into a crust that’s lined with chocolate and then it’s all topped off with chopped pecans. You might have seen it called Pennsylvania Dutch Funny Cake, you might have seen it called just Innkeeper’s Pie, or you might have never even heard of it at all but no matter how familiar you are with it, you can be sure that it’s one absolutely delicious dessert!
12tomatoes.com
Angel Pecan Pie
When you think of pecan pie, you probably think of the sweet and sticky pecan halves lined up in a flaky crust but Angel Pecan Pie is very different type of pecan pie. See, there’s no traditional pastry crust and the filling doesn’t contain any pecans at all… because they’re right there in the crust! (There’s also cracker crumbs and whipped egg whites and a few other fun tricks. You’ll see.)
The Daily South
Southern Butter Rolls
In the Pantheon of Southern baked goods, Southern Butter Rolls might rise to the top due to the ingenuity and resourcefulness it probably took to make these: They are one part biscuit and one part cinnamon rolls, and they're baked in a supremely simple sauce that turns beautifully rich and custardy when cooked.
Real Simple
Creamed Spinach Casserole
Look no further for an easy creamed spinach recipe that everyone will love. A supermarket shortcut is the secret to this Thanksgiving side dish that is ready in just 30 minutes. Herb and garlic soft cheese, such as Boursin, imparts lots of flavor with minimal effort. It melts beautifully into an onion and garlic mixture before thawed frozen spinach and a handful of parmesan are stirred in. Be sure to really squeeze the spinach dry after thawing to avoid a watery casserole. The sprinkling of buttery cracker crumbs on top is just the cherry on top.
12tomatoes.com
How To Get Crispy Turkey Skin Without The Deep Fryer
Every American has seen a commercial or glanced at those magazine covers in the checkout aisle, and they all have the same image — a golden turkey with perfectly crispy skin. Since we don’t live in a Norman Rockwell painting, we sadly can’t rely on visual effects to get these stylized results. And while you might think this turkey skin is perfected through some magical means, you’d be surprised to find out that you don’t have to butter up a bird and dip it into a deep fryer. Getting crackling, crispy golden skin requires only two ingredients, and I’m sure you already have them in your home.
macaronikid.com
Chewy Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookies
It's National Dessert Day, and we tried an amazing new recipe courtesy of Cambrea Bakes. These pumpkin cookies are perfectly spiced and filled with all the best fall flavors, making them the perfect dessert for the season. Guaranteed to be your family's newest fall favorite!. INGREDIENTS. 1 cup unsalted butter...
