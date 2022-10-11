Our bird-watching friends just told us the Vaux’s swifts have been swooping into the chimney at the University of Oregon’s Agate Hall — aka the old Condon school — at 18th and Agate during the fall migration. Their annual migration is almost over, but if you want to try to catch them, drop by ASAP to see the tiny birds circle and then plunge into the chimney for the night. Why a chimney? With no humans around, Vaux’s swifts would use hollow trees, but thanks to us, there are far fewer dead trees and far more chimneys. With the use of fireplaces as a main heating source on the decline, the chimney on the historic building was happily preserved when it was decommissioned. The Lane County Audubon Society has called for the formal adoption of the Agate Hall chimney as important bird habitat, and for the UO to maintain the chimney perpetually.

EUGENE, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO