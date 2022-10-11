Read full article on original website
Mystery of how an urn containing the ashes of a man who was cremated in South Australia ended up on a Queensland beach
A mum on her morning beach walk picking up litter was shocked to find an urn containing the ashes of a man who died in 2014 more than 2,000km away. Chantal Clarke, 55, said she discovered George Esztergomy's urn in Broadwater, on the Gold Coast, in the wet sand near her home on Tuesday.
Little India is Singapore's coolest district for 2022 – ranked as #19 Coolest Neighbourhood in the World
Our coolest street of the year might be Everton Road, but for the all-mighty accolade of Singapore’s coolest neighbourhood? It’s none other than no-frills district Little India. We’ve also just released a full-fledged list of all the coolest neighbourhoods in the world, and Little India has ranked a solid #19 – beating other edgy neighbourhoods like Hong Kong’s Wan Chai and Melbourne’s Fitzroy.
It’s official: this is the world’s coolest neighbourhood right now
The coolest neighbourhood in the world isn’t just the one that’s conventionally cool. Sure, independent coffee roasters, boutique vintage shops and farm-to-table restaurants are interesting enough. But stuff like community, history and innovation? In our eyes, that kind of stuff is what really makes an area cool. This...
Tourism Australia unveils its new mascot in ‘Ruby Roo’
Tourism Australia has revealed its new mascot ‘Ruby Roo’, that aims to bring in a new wave of international travellers. The new animated character is naturally a kangaroo called ‘Ruby Roo.’ The mascot is voiced by renowned Australian actor Rose Byrne. The quirky roo was unveiled...
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Expat is left fighting for life after an ambulance racing to an emergency accidentally runs him over in Sydney as his family rushes from Ireland to be with him in hospital
A man fighting for life after being hit by an ambulance in Sydney's inner-city has been identified as an Irish expat. Eion Sweeney, 32, from the north Irish town of Clonmany, was walking along Elizabeth Street in Surry Hills around 12.15am Sunday when an emergency vehicle on its way to an urgent call struck him at an intersection.
Dad exposes the 'staggering' cost of visiting the beach in Australia: 'Turns out the best things in life aren't always free'
A father has exposed some of the 'eye-watering' fees Sydneysiders are having to fork out just to enjoy a day out at the beach. Parking rates at some of the Harbour City's most popular beaches have skyrocketed in recent years. At Manly, in the northern beaches, those who want to...
Jeremy Clarkson told to shut his farm’s restaurant and cafe
Jeremy Clarkson has been ordered to shut down his restaurant and cafe less than three months after saying he had found a planning loophole that would allow them to open. The broadcaster is appealing against the enforcement notice served on his Oxfordshire farm, Diddly Squat, where he has been involved in a long-running planning dispute with the council.
Rental Opportunity of the Week: A Flat So Bad It Will Make You Quit London
What is living in London like? Hell. Here’s proof, beyond all doubt, that renting in London is a nightmare. What is it? I wonder, does London have any allure anymore? I always used to dream of London, as a kid: I was born in London and heard fantastical stories about what a shimmering, sprawling, intricate city full of life it was, and I craved to crawl back towards it. This, I thought, was the city where you made friends with people who went on to do wonderful things.
Top surgeon jumps to the defence of Dr Charlie Teo after he was restricted from performing his 'miracle' surgeries in Australia
A world-leading neurosurgeon has jumped to the defence Dr Charlie Teo to describe him as world-class as he fights to end restrictions on operating in Australia. For the last 15 months, Dr Teo has been unable to operate without written approval from a fellow surgeon due to restrictions placed on him by the Medical Council of NSW after the body received three complaints.
How Paris is planning to let people swim in the Seine by 2025
It wasn’t that long ago that Paris had a reputation for… let’s say, being un petit peu mucky. Cigarette butt-covered streets, endless dog poop and piles of uncollected bins were classic Parisian stereotypes. And the murky Seine? Well, it was said to be brimming with E.coli. A quick dip could find you bound to the loo – or worse – for days. The Seine is still actually still so dirty you’re legally not allowed to swim in it.
London’s coolest neighbourhood has been revealed in our global poll
Every year, Time Out canvasses our truly global network to decide which are the hippest bits of the greatest cities on the planet. We ask editors, writers, social-media types and photographers. We also hear from more than 20,000 city dwellers around the world. The result is our World’s Coolest Neighbourhoods list: the 51 postcodes (or local equivalents) that you should be homing in on.
Sydney Harbour Bridge, Australia (with Map & Photos)
The Sydney Harbour Bridge or Sydney Bridge is one of the two most famous monuments in the city and is located next to the symbol of the city, the Sydney Opera House. In this post you will find a little more information before you visit it. History of the Sydney...
‘Smile’ Widens With Huge Overseas Increase As It Nears $100M Global – International Box Office
Paramount’s Smile is positively grinning ear-to-ear as the horror pic from director Parker Finn saw a wild 19% upswing in holdovers at the international box office in its second frame. The weekend gross was $17.5M in 61 markets for a $40M offshore cume and $89.9M global to date. The overseas increase is quite literally gobsmacking — even this year’s mega-holder Top Gun: Maverick, also from Paramount, eased (though very slightly) in its sophomore frame. We’re hearing word of mouth is propelling this pic, not a particular holiday/weather scenario. The only new opening market this frame was Korea, where Smile debuted at No....
Bali bombings: Australian families angered over graphic video at ceremony
Graphic footage of the Bali bombings has been played at a ceremony marking its 20th anniversary, upsetting survivors and relatives of the dead. Hundreds gathered on the Indonesian island late on Wednesday to remember the 202 people killed in the attacks. One victim's relative said he felt "sick" when the...
Posh ice cream, craft beer in vogue as Chinese downsize their love of luxury
SHANGHAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chinese consumers are typically known for lavish spending on high-end handbags, clothes and accessories that sustain Western luxury brands. This year, however, economic ill winds have sapped much of their urge to splurge and it's the littler luxuries in life - artisanal food and drinks as well as smart trendy appliances - that have caught their eye.
You can now visit the rarely opened Reikanji Temple in Kyoto for autumn leaves
Autumn is officially here. In a few weeks, scenic parks, temples and nature attractions across Japan will turn red and yellow, with people making their way to the best autumn destinations in the country. One of the top go-to spots for koyo (autumn colours) this year is Reikanji Temple in...
Hidden London Underground Tours
London Transport Museum has a new 2022 season of its ever-popular Hidden London tours of unseen parts of the capital’s vast transport network, including some new places they’ve never visited before. They take place on selected dates between October 12 and December 30. Highlights include tours of Charing...
Tense moment Anthony Albanese gets into a heated exchange with NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet over Sydney's $874 million football stadium
A heated conversation between Anthony Albanese and Dominic Perrottet has ended with the Prime Minister demanding the NSW Premier tear down a sign at Sydney's Allianz Stadium calling it the 'Home of the Sydney Roosters'. The pair were filmed at a charity cricket game at Kirribilli House on Thursday where...
