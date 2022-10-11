Read full article on original website
Related
USA Gymnastics to cover mental health visits
NEW YORK — USA Gymnastics is adding additional mental health services for athletes and coaches as part of its new athlete and wellness program, the organization announced Monday. Athletes will receive up to eight mental health visits a year up to $125 per visit, while coaches are eligible for...
Exclusive: 'Bachelor' Star Clayton Echard on Managing His Mental Health in the Mansion and Who Was Most Excited for Him to Join the Franchise
Body dysmorphia is often looked at as a problem primarily affecting women and associated with eating disorders, but that's not always the case. In fact, it affects men and women at equal rates, with one in 50 people experiencing some form of body dysmorphic disorder, or BDD. And while BDD...
Comments / 0