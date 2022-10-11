ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Tigers DFA Drew Hutchison (again), claim Twins infielder off waivers

Drew Hutchison has been designated for assignment by the Detroit Tigers for fourth and possibly final time. The 32-year-old right-hander had the second-most innings of any Tigers’ pitcher in 2022 (105 1/3). In 28 appearances, including 18 starts, he went 3-9 with a 4.53 ERA. Hutchison struck out 68 and walked 42.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Red Sox claim catcher off waivers from Twins

As the 2022 MLB Divisional Series began on Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox made a pair of moves with their eyes on 2023. Catcher Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins, according to the team's transaction log. To make room for him on the roster, outfielder Abraham Almonte was designated for assignment.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Yardbarker

Yankees Place Ex-Red Sox On Postseason Roster To Aid World Series Pursuit

Could a former member of the Boston Red Sox contribute to the New York Yankees' playoff run?. The Yankees released their 26-man roster for their American League Division Series matchup against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, with a familiar face listed. Former Red Sox and current Yankee utility man Marwin...
BOSTON, MA
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign New Safety

Two roster spots opened up for the Minnesota Vikings after injuries sent rookies Lewis Cine and Ty Chandler to injured reserve in the last week. On Tuesday, the team added rookie safety Theo Jackson to the roster, who was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the 6th Round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Dolphins Name Starting QB vs. Vikings

While the injury statuses of Miami Dolphins QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were up in the air this week, head coach Mike McDaniel has made a decision at QB1 for Week 6. When the Minnesota Vikings arrive town, the Dolphins will showcase rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson. Pro Football Focus’...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Cave
Yardbarker

Twins lose 3 players to waivers, 2 others cut from roster

The Twins lost three players on the waiver wire Tuesday. Outfielder Jake Cave was claimed by the Orioles, infielder Jermaine Palacios was claimed by the Tigers, and catcher Caleb Hamilton was claimed by the Red Sox. The Twins also removed two pitchers from the 40-man roster: Devin Smeltzer and Jhon Romero.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Orioles#Major League
FOX Sports

New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians in ALDS Game 1

Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Fixed 2 Massive Things in Week 5

The Minnesota Vikings are not infallible — far from it — but they did fix two naughty tendencies against the Chicago Bears in Week 5. Heading into the Bears matchup, Minnesota wildly lagged via 3rd Down conversion on offense and redzone efficiency. For at least one game, the Vikings fixed the glitch.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Crawfish Boxes

The Astros’ 26-man ALDS Roster

The 26-man roster chosen to oppose the Seattle Mariners contains a few mild surprises. No left-handed reliever. Will Smith was left off the roster. Rookies David Hensley and Hunter Brown are in. Reliever Phil Maton is out. The Astros went with only 12 pitchers for this 5-game series. Here is...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Carlos Correa signals intent to opt out of Twins deal

From the moment Carlos Correa signed a short-term, opt-out-laden deal with the Twins back in March, it’s felt like a foregone conclusion that he’d take the first opt-out provision in that contract and return to free agency this winter. Unsurprisingly, Correa revealed in an interview with El Nuevo Dia’s Jorge Figueroa Loza that he plans to do just that.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners announce ALDS roster

The Mariners announced their roster for their ALDS matchup against the division-rival Astros, keeping the exact same group that they used against the Blue Jays in the wild-card round. Right-Handed Pitchers. Logan Gilbert (Game 1 starter) Left-Handed Pitchers. Catchers. Infielders. Outfielders. With the M's moving from a best-of-three series into...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy