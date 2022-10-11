Read full article on original website
Hudson Cafe to open second restaurant in Northville
The Hudson Cafe, a local restaurant that has been serving the Detroit community breakfast, brunch, and lunch since 2011 is adding a new home in Northville!
The Novi Home & Garden Show With Ryan Logan 2022
If you wanted to freshen up your home and listen to WCSX playing classic rock, then The Novi Home & Garden Show is where you needed to be! Ryan Logan and our promotions crew were at the Suburban Collection Showplace chilling and having a fun time in Novi. We are...
Metro Detroit Meijer markets to offer fresh Avalon International Breads sandwiches, grab-and-go items
DETROIT – Avalon International Breads is expanding into Meijer’s Metro Detroit markets as they find a home as new tenants. The Michigan-based box store company announced that Avalon’s goods can be found at Rivertown Market in Detroit, and at Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak as a dining option for customers.
Win Tickets to see Joanne Shaw Taylor in Concert
Join #1 Billboard Blues Artist Joanne Shaw Taylor and her amazing band as they perform songs from her latest critically acclaimed album “The Blues Album” which was voted #1 Most Played Blues Album of 2021 by the Independent Blues Broadcaster’s Association. Get your tickets here. Joanne will...
City of the Week Quiz – Fenton 2022
Think you know Fenton? Take the City of the Week quiz and find out! Look for COTW on the streets of Fenton all week!. Study up by checking out the City of the Week factoids!
Bottoms up! New cocktail lounge, tasting room seeks city approval to open in Dexter
DEXTER, MI -- Bottoms up! Dexter is now one step closer to having a craft cocktail lounge and tasting room. Following approval, Highline Spirits Tasting Room is hoping to renovate a nearly 2,400 square-foot suite in the former Encore Musical Theatre building at 3126 Broad St, Suite 102. The business also plans to operate with an outdoor area.
Michigan Haunt Launches Behind-the-Scenes Matinee Tours
The season is here for all things spooky and haunted, and you can see that with all the haunts across Michigan in full swing. But, why should all the fun go to those who venture out late at night? Sure, that’s when vampires and ghosts linger, but scary stuff can happen during the day, too, especially around Halloween.
Get Your Weed Pizza Here In Detroit
Who’s ready for some weed pizza in Detroit? Green Peppers, Pepperoni and THC on your slice? Oh it was a matter of time before someone came up with the idea to make “weed pizza” here in Detroit – and Pink Panties Pizza is doing just that.
Tasty Tuesday: Michigan & Trumbull pizza
DETROIT – We’re showcasing the best-of-the-best for National Pizza Month, and this Tasty Tuesday is no different: Check out the offerings at Michigan & Trumbull Pizza in Detroit -- they’re sure to make your mouth water. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player...
MSU PUMPKINFEST 2022
It’s time for Pumpkinfest at MSU Tollgate Farm in Novi. WCSX was there on the beautiful but windy and chilly day to hold it all down. Literally, we forgot to bring some weights and the tent was ready to sail away! But it didn’t stop us from having as much fun as possible.
Jim Belushi is launching his ‘Blues Brothers’-themed cannabis brand in Michigan
Fans can meet the actor and comedian at the Cloud Cannabis Utica dispensary on Friday
Best Michigan Hot Dog Spots
- When it comes to hot dogs in Michigan, there are dozens of options. You're sure to find a favorite from Lafayette Coney Island to American Coney Island to Angelo's Famous Coney Island in Flint. There's also the Starlite Diner & Coney Island in Burton. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette.
City of the Week: 2022 Northville Photo Gallery
Joel presents the Official WCSX City of the Week certificate to Northville Mayor Brian Turnbull!. Doni and Joel are ready for some Cider and Donuts in Northville!. It was a beautiful Fall afternoon in Northville.. A beautiful gazebo in Mill Race Historical Village. What's "alive" in Northville???. One reason why...
After years of setbacks, couple hopes to open vineyard near Ann Arbor in 2024
WASHTNEAW COUNTY, MI -- After more than two years working with Scio Township officials, a 70-acre farm tucked in between Ann Arbor and Dexter is one step closer to becoming a winery and vineyard. Owners Brian and Lori Herron are hoping to create a spot at 6620 Dexter Ann Arbor...
More than 20 celebrities coming to Michigan who you can meet this weekend
NOVI, MI - More than two dozen celebrities will be spending time in Michigan this weekend and you can meet them. There are “Hocus Pocus” and “Doctor Who” reunions and even the “Mistress of the Dark,” herself, will be in town. They are among...
Win Tickets to Classic Seger: Bob Seger’s Greatest Hits Live
With a career spanning over 50 years, and 75 million records sold worldwide including seven multi-platinum, four platinum and two gold album certifications, Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame member Bob Seger And The Silver Bullet Band is one of the best-selling musical acts of all time. Classic Seger is...
Evrod Cassimy Announces New Music and Farewell Concert
“Evrod Cassimy, Morning News Anchor for WDIV-TV Local 4, is leaving the station and the city of Detroit. He’s going out in a big way, giving back to the city he’s called home for the past nine years. With the release of his latest project, “The Life of...
14 Best Restaurants in Westland, MI
Getting to know a new area can be a lot to handle on your own. With the comforts of home left behind, it can be hard to figure out the ins and outs of a new city. Eating out with your family is a great way to visit new places to figure out where your new favorite spots will be. Check out this list of the 18 best restaurants in Westland, Michigan, to figure out which restaurant you should visit first.
Christy McDonald: Why I decided to join WDIV
My 13-year-old daughter found me standing in front of my closet last night. “What are you going to wear tomorrow? It’s kind of like your first day of school!”. I laughed because she was so right. I didn’t have a new outfit or backpack – but I had that same feeling of starting something new, slightly unknown, and very exciting.
