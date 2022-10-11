Read full article on original website
Local charities get in on Inverness Country Jam
The first Inverness Country Jam is partnering with some local charitable organizations to sell VIP tickets to the October event. The VIP tickets are for a single day of the three-day Sunny Cooter music festival and will not be sold on the event’s website https://invernesscountryjam.com.
HOT CORNER – PET GROOMERS
I’m calling about the mobile pet groomer that was requested by someone in Sound Off (Thursday, Oct. 13, Page A7). It’s All Critters 352-585-4795. I use them for my three dogs. She also has a shop in Inverness across from the Baptist church on (U.S.) 41. A very nice lady, she has a nice couple of girls working in the shop and they do a great job.
Two Rivers Festival promises great tunes, food on Saturday
Bring your dancing shoes and appetite as Dunnellon welcomes nine bands and around a dozen food trucks at the annual Two Rivers Music Festival & Food Truck Rally on Saturday. The festival takes place from 5 to 10 p.m. Oct. 15, along East Pennsylvania Avenue, and Bostick Street and at Ernie Mills Park in Dunnellon.
Inverness to consider opening residential roosts to chickens
Lea Cruz looked on her tablet at the picture of the chicken coop she wanted to buy. It was not cheap but told the Chronicle it was an investment in her and her husband’s health.
52nd annual Cedar Key Seafood Festival set for this weekend
CEDAR KEY — Arguably one of Cedar Key’s largest events during the calendar year makes its return this weekend. The 52nd annual Cedar Key Seafood Festival, organized by the Cedar Key Lions Club, takes place Saturday and Sunday and will feature food (cooked by locals), live entrainment, arts and crafts vendors, a parade and much more.
Teen’s Night Out: Halloween Edition
The City of Inverness Parks & Recreation welcomes all local teens for a Teen’s Night Out: Halloween Edition at the Depot Pavilion on Thursday, Oct. 20. All upcoming sixth through tenth grade teens will get a wristband upon entry that will include free food, music with DJ Trae, games, and activities from 5:30-7 p.m.
Ingoglia tells chamber audience he will fight for business
Republican Blaise Ingoglia told attendees at Friday’s Chamber of Commerce luncheon he intends to work hard for small businesses in Citrus County. “I know first-hand what the business community is going through, especially now,” said Ingoglia, chief executive officer for Hartland Homes in Spring Hill.
Business Spotlight: A Woman and Family Place
Hello! My name is Sally Martinez. I am the new family nurse practitioner at A Woman and Family Place in Chiefland. I received my Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Florida in 2001, as well as my Master of Science that same year. Go Gators! I received my Doctorate of Nursing in 2020 from Chamberlain University.
Citrus County airboat captains assist North Port with city's Hurricane Ian rescues
Just hearing the question from Citrus County local Gary Bartell Jr. raised Adam Inlow’s spirits as the North Port Fire Rescue firefighter of 18 years was trying to save his hometown city from Hurricane Ian’s deadly wrath.
Citrus County Clerk of Courts reminds public of domestic violence resources
In recognition of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Citrus County Clerk of Courts wants to remind county residents of its resources for those affected by violence within the home. “Domestic violence does not discriminate,” Clerk of Courts Angela Vick said in a news release. “Anyone can be a...
Levy County Commission clarifies evacuation options at latest meeting
BRONSON — The most recent Levy County Commission meeting opened with a moment of silence for the victims of Hurricane Ian as well as for the lives lost to cancer. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Much of the discussion revolved around Hurricane Ian and its devastation of South...
Construction of CFEC Fiber-to-the-Home Broadband Network begins: Providing gigabit-speeds at an affordable price to nearly 11,000 in Phase 1
CHIEFLAND — Construction of Central Florida Electric Cooperative’s 100 percent fiber-optic network, which will provide low-cost, high-speed internet and phone services to local communities through Fiber by Central Florida, has officially begun with make-ready engineering crews starting work in the Chiefland area on Oct. 3. Make-ready construction is expected to follow starting on Dec. 1 before fiber construction finally begins on March 1, 2023.
LHS student facing charges for brandishing knife on bus
According to the Citrus County School District, a Lecanto High student brandished a small knife on his bus Thursday, Oct. 13, on the way to school and showed it to another student. The student who was shown the knife told a teacher, the district said in a statement. School administrators,...
City approves plans for 250-unit subdivision
WILLISTON — Williston City Council has taken the first step in approving plans for the Berkley Oaks subdivision project, which will create almost 250 homes in close proximity to Williston Airport. The first reading and public hearing of the plan was approved by the board during the Oct. 4...
SCORE: Once again, we dodged a bullet
Watching the “cone of uncertainty” of Hurricane Ian only emphasized the meaning of “uncertainty.” It started out headed towards Perry, then over the next few hours was moved south to Chiefland, Cedar Key, Crystal River, Tampa and ultimately to Fort Myers. Several of those earlier “uncertain”...
FHP: Floral City man involved in Hernando County collision; one critically injured
A Citrus County man became involved in a four-vehicle crash in Hernando County that critically injured one motorist and also wounded two others. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the 7:30 a.m. collision on Wednesday, Oct. 12, occurred at the intersection of U.S. 98 and Lake Lindsey Road in the Brooksville area.
2022 Williston Middle High School Homecoming Court
Pictured is the 2022 Williston Middle High School Homecoming Court along with the candidates for King and Queen. The school has celebrated Homecoming throughout this week.
Paul Grogan Board of County Commissioners Candidate District 2
The Citrus County Chronicle conducted interviews with local candidates for Citrus County Commission, District 2. Paul Grogan, the No Party Affiliate candidate for Citrus County Commission, District 2, sits down with John Murphy, the Chronicle's Digital Strategy and Director of Weekly Newspaper Operations. Citrus County Chronicle Election Website: https://www.chronicleonline.com/news/elections/
Superseding indictment stacks another federal firearm charge against Hernando man
A Hernando man already facing federal gun charges was accused again of a similar offense. A grand jury on Tuesday, Oct. 11, returned a superseding indictment formally charging 29-year-old Timothy James Roberts with an additional count of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
Blaise Ingoglia Republican State Senate, District 11
The Citrus County Chronicle conducted interviews with local candidates for Senate in District 11. Blaise Ingoglia, the Republican candidate for Senate in District 11, sits down with Rob Burns, from the Chronicle's digital marketing team. Citrus County Chronicle Election Website: https://www.chronicleonline.com/news/elections.
