Augusta Free Press

Game Preview: Washington Commanders visit Chicago Bears for Thursday Night Football

The Washington Commanders will look to get their season back on track on Thursday when they visit Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears. Washington (1-4) has lost four straight games after their season-opening win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and pressure is on coach Ron Rivera as time may be ticking. Just within the last week, he said the difference between Washington and the rest of the NFC East is the quarterback, which is no ringing endorsement for Carson Wentz. Might we see Taylor Heinecke before long?
NBC Chicago

Bears Defensive Coordinator Shares Blame for Slow Starts on Defense

Bears DC Alan Williams shares blame for slow starts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ask pretty much anyone around Halas Hall why the Bears failed to stop anything the Vikings threw at them in the first half, and you’ll probably get the same answer: execution. Coaches and players agreed that their plan to contain Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook was solid, they just didn’t make the plays on the field. At halftime, there wasn’t some big overhaul of their gameplan that led to their success in the second half. They just cleaned some stuff up, made minor tweaks, and played better.
profootballnetwork.com

Should You Start Darnell Mooney vs. Commanders? Fantasy Outlook for Bears Wide Receiver

Are you ready for some Thursday Night Football? Fantasy football may not have as much invested into the showdown between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears, but we have you covered for all the fantasy angles of every matchup each week. Let’s dive into whether you should start Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney against the Commanders.
247Sports

Bears vs. Commanders: 5 Keys in Week 6

LAKE FOREST, Ill., — The Chicago Bears fall to 2-3 after a divisional loss on Sunday to the Minnesota Vikings, with a final score of 22-29. After stumbling out of the gates and entering halftime down 3-21, the Bears bounced back in the second half and almost found a way to win. It was an encouraging loss, even if it was still a loss.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears vs. Commanders: How to watch, listen and stream Week 6 prime-time game

The Chicago Bears (2-3) will host the Washington Commanders (1-4) on Thursday Night Football, where Chicago is looking to get back in the win column in Week 6. The Bears are coming off a 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, where there were plenty of reasons to be encouraged. That includes the progression of quarterback Justin Fields, who had his best game of the season against a good Vikings defense.
