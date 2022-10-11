Read full article on original website
Carson Wentz Injury Update: How Hurt is Commanders QB for Washington at Bears on Thursday?
Carson Wentz does not carry an injury designation for tonight's game at Chicago. But that doesn't mean the Commanders QB is healthy.
Bears Get Huge Injury Update On Injured Defensive Star
The Chicago Bears have a 2-3 record thus far in the 2022 season, but there hasn’t been too much to get excited about. They have yet to see progress from Justin Fields, as the supporting cast around the young starting quarterback has been underwhelming, to say the least. Chicago...
Game Preview: Washington Commanders visit Chicago Bears for Thursday Night Football
The Washington Commanders will look to get their season back on track on Thursday when they visit Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears. Washington (1-4) has lost four straight games after their season-opening win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and pressure is on coach Ron Rivera as time may be ticking. Just within the last week, he said the difference between Washington and the rest of the NFC East is the quarterback, which is no ringing endorsement for Carson Wentz. Might we see Taylor Heinecke before long?
Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 6 game
The Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 6 game, the first game on the Week 6 NFL schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 6 picks, predictions:. Commanders vs. Bears | 49ers...
Commanders dealt brutal Carson Wentz, Jahan Dotson injury news for matchup vs. Bears, but there’s a catch
The Washington Commanders are looking to snap their four-game losing skid on Thursday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. They will have a tough time picking up the win as Carson Wentz and Jahan Dotson work through injuries. The Commanders’ starting quarterback and key wideout appear on the injury report...
Commanders vs. Bears GAMEDAY Preview
While the rest of the NFC East is prevailing, the Commanders (1-4) have the worst record in the NFL.
Bears Defensive Coordinator Shares Blame for Slow Starts on Defense
Bears DC Alan Williams shares blame for slow starts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ask pretty much anyone around Halas Hall why the Bears failed to stop anything the Vikings threw at them in the first half, and you’ll probably get the same answer: execution. Coaches and players agreed that their plan to contain Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook was solid, they just didn’t make the plays on the field. At halftime, there wasn’t some big overhaul of their gameplan that led to their success in the second half. They just cleaned some stuff up, made minor tweaks, and played better.
Should You Start Darnell Mooney vs. Commanders? Fantasy Outlook for Bears Wide Receiver
Are you ready for some Thursday Night Football? Fantasy football may not have as much invested into the showdown between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears, but we have you covered for all the fantasy angles of every matchup each week. Let’s dive into whether you should start Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney against the Commanders.
Ugliness resurfaces among NFL ownership class, and it isn't all from the Commanders' Daniel Snyder
As memorable quotes go, a veteran NFL team owner telling ESPN, "That's not true. All the owners hate Dan," is an all-timer. It came in response to an assertion in a lengthy ESPN story, where Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder said that the NFL is a mafia and all franchise owners loathe each other.
Bears vs. Commanders: 5 Keys in Week 6
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — The Chicago Bears fall to 2-3 after a divisional loss on Sunday to the Minnesota Vikings, with a final score of 22-29. After stumbling out of the gates and entering halftime down 3-21, the Bears bounced back in the second half and almost found a way to win. It was an encouraging loss, even if it was still a loss.
Bears vs. Commanders: How to watch, listen and stream Week 6 prime-time game
The Chicago Bears (2-3) will host the Washington Commanders (1-4) on Thursday Night Football, where Chicago is looking to get back in the win column in Week 6. The Bears are coming off a 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, where there were plenty of reasons to be encouraged. That includes the progression of quarterback Justin Fields, who had his best game of the season against a good Vikings defense.
Former Eagles OT, Cowboys' Jason Peters returns to Philly for SNF clash
If anyone understands the magnitude of the Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys rivalry, it's Jason Peters. The Cowboys, and their 40-year-old offensive tackle, will travel to Philly and face off against the Eagles in a much-anticipated game on Sunday Night Football. This time around, the matchup will look – and feel – a bit different for Peters.
