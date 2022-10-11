Read full article on original website
Related
What time, TV channel is Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros ALDS Game 1 today?
Fresh off of their wild card series victory, the Seattle Mariners have a heap of momentum as they get set to face the Houston Astros in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Game 1 of the ALDS gets underway on Tuesday, October 11 at 12:37 p.m. PT/3:37 p.m. ET (2:37 a.m. CT) with a live broadcast on TBS.
KHOU
When the Astros win while you're on the air...
Yordan Alvarez blasted his game-winner Tuesday, KHOU 11 was on the air. Chief Meteorologist David Paul knew something was up when he heard cheering!
Houston Astros Yordan Alvarez's Wife Monica Has An IG Full Of Family Moments With The Star
Cuban baseball star Yordan Alvarez has wowed the Houston Astros team and their fans with his impressive, record-breaking home runs for three consecutive years. However, behind the imposing athlete is a smiling dad and husband, which you can spot on his wife Monica's Instagram account. The supportive spouse frequently posts...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to likely Odell Beckham Jr. destination
Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t played in the NFL since suffering an ACL injury during the Los Angels Rams‘ Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last year. But as he recovers from his injury, he remains one of the most coveted free-agent receivers in the league, and one team has reportedly emerged as the favorite to land him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yankees announcer John Sterling goes viral for Harrison Bader home run call in ALDS Game 1
John Sterling did it again. The voice of New York Yankees baseball on WFAN dropped another signature home run call, with this one coming Tuesday in Game 1 of the American League Division Series vs. the Cleveland Guardians. Outfielder Harrison Bader hit a solo home run to left field in...
Yankees fans rain down insults on Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw: ‘They were personal’
The New York Yankees overcame the Cleveland Guardians 4–1 on Tuesday evening, courtesy of a solid performance from starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and plenty of production on both sides of the ball from Anthony Rizzo. However, there was one storyline tucked behind the score sheet that showcased the hostility...
ALDS Game 1: Astros trail Mariners 4-2 through 3 innings | Live updates
HOUSTON — "Level Up" takes on a new meaning for the Houston Astros on Tuesday. After winning 106 games during the regular season, the 'Stros are back to square one as they take on their division rival, the Seattle Mariners. Tuesday's game is the 20th meeting this year after...
Pete Maravich Played Just 26 Games With the Boston Celtics but Had a Heated Moment With Teammate Larry Bird
Pete Maravich played the final 26 games of his illustrious NBA career with the Boston Celtics. The post Pete Maravich Played Just 26 Games With the Boston Celtics but Had a Heated Moment With Teammate Larry Bird appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
MLB announces start times for all Yankees-Guardians ALDS games | Complete Division Series schedule
Major League Baseball announced Tuesday the start times for every Division Series game. NLDS Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves at 1:07 p.m. ET on FOX. ALDS Game 1: Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros at 3:37 p.m. ET on TBS. ALDS Game 1: Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees...
MLB・
FOX Sports
New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians in ALDS Game 1
Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
MLB Playoffs: Justin Verlander rocked by Mariners early in ALDS
Justin Verlander has had a very remarkable career, the legend of which has only been added to in 2022. Despite missing most of the last two seasons after undergoing Tommy Jogn surgery, Verlander returned to the Houston Astros’ rotation this year and looked like prime Verlander. His 1.75 ERA in in 175 innings has him in the running for a third career Cy Young Award.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to significant ALDS news
The New York Yankees were able to take a significant victory in Game 1 of their ALDS series against the Cleveland Guardians. Yankees fans were hoping that they could replicate that success on Thursday in Game 2, but it appears that Mother Nature has other plans. It has been announced...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to cringe ‘House of the Dragon’ ad
Corporate synergy is a necessary evil but some forms of corporate synergy are better than others. And this was not one of them. During Game 1 of the Cleveland Guardians–New York Yankees ALDS series, the TBS crew of Bob Costas, Ron Darling, and Lauren Shehadi did an in-game promo for the HBO series House of the Dragon as both networks are under the Warner Bros. Discovery corporate umbrella. Technically, Darling didn’t have anything to do with the promo but Costas and Shehadi went into a faux-news report about a CGI dragon showing up at the game and reporting that officials were “hopeful that the dragon won’t breathe fire during gameplay.”
thecomeback.com
MLB fans react to goose on field at Padres-Dodgers Game 2
Game 2 of the NLDS series between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers featured a brief pause in action on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium, for an unusual reason. A goose — not a duck, but it fooled many of us initially (including FS1 announcers Adam Amin and A.J. Pierzynski) — was in the outfield during the bottom of the eighth inning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecomeback.com
Bears coordinator gets very honest about Justin Fields
With a struggling offensive line, lackluster receivers, and perplexing playcalling both this season and last season, it’s safe to say that Chicago Bears‘ second-year quarterback Justin Fields has not enjoyed the easiest transition to the NFL. But coming off what might be his best NFL game yet, the Bears appear to be optimistic.
Offseason outlook: Texas Rangers
The Rangers spent half a billion dollars last winter and still lost 94 games in 2022. The focus was always more on the 2023 season than the 2022 campaign, given the timeline of the team’s top prospects. Still, ownership likely expected better results, as evidenced by the surprising August dismissal of president of baseball operations Jon Daniels — who’d been the third-longest-tenured baseball ops leader in the game. It’s now general manager Chris Young’s ship to steer.
MLB・
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to shocking Dan Snyder NFL “mafia” comments
Washington Commanders team owner Dan Snyder is being investigated by a U.S. House Oversight Committee for quite a while over allegations of sexual harassment, misogyny, and financial fraud. After hiding from the allegations on his private yacht in Europe, Snyder finally agreed to testify earlier this year. And now, with his back up against the wall, it looks like he’s threatening the entire NFL.
Comments / 0