Houston, TX

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to likely Odell Beckham Jr. destination

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t played in the NFL since suffering an ACL injury during the Los Angels Rams‘ Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last year. But as he recovers from his injury, he remains one of the most coveted free-agent receivers in the league, and one team has reportedly emerged as the favorite to land him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners

Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians in ALDS Game 1

Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
CLEVELAND, OH
SB Nation

MLB Playoffs: Justin Verlander rocked by Mariners early in ALDS

Justin Verlander has had a very remarkable career, the legend of which has only been added to in 2022. Despite missing most of the last two seasons after undergoing Tommy Jogn surgery, Verlander returned to the Houston Astros’ rotation this year and looked like prime Verlander. His 1.75 ERA in in 175 innings has him in the running for a third career Cy Young Award.
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to significant ALDS news

The New York Yankees were able to take a significant victory in Game 1 of their ALDS series against the Cleveland Guardians. Yankees fans were hoping that they could replicate that success on Thursday in Game 2, but it appears that Mother Nature has other plans. It has been announced...
BRONX, NY
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to cringe ‘House of the Dragon’ ad

Corporate synergy is a necessary evil but some forms of corporate synergy are better than others. And this was not one of them. During Game 1 of the Cleveland Guardians–New York Yankees ALDS series, the TBS crew of Bob Costas, Ron Darling, and Lauren Shehadi did an in-game promo for the HBO series House of the Dragon as both networks are under the Warner Bros. Discovery corporate umbrella. Technically, Darling didn’t have anything to do with the promo but Costas and Shehadi went into a faux-news report about a CGI dragon showing up at the game and reporting that officials were “hopeful that the dragon won’t breathe fire during gameplay.”
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

MLB fans react to goose on field at Padres-Dodgers Game 2

Game 2 of the NLDS series between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers featured a brief pause in action on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium, for an unusual reason. A goose — not a duck, but it fooled many of us initially (including FS1 announcers Adam Amin and A.J. Pierzynski) — was in the outfield during the bottom of the eighth inning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thecomeback.com

Bears coordinator gets very honest about Justin Fields

With a struggling offensive line, lackluster receivers, and perplexing playcalling both this season and last season, it’s safe to say that Chicago Bears‘ second-year quarterback Justin Fields has not enjoyed the easiest transition to the NFL. But coming off what might be his best NFL game yet, the Bears appear to be optimistic.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Offseason outlook: Texas Rangers

The Rangers spent half a billion dollars last winter and still lost 94 games in 2022. The focus was always more on the 2023 season than the 2022 campaign, given the timeline of the team’s top prospects. Still, ownership likely expected better results, as evidenced by the surprising August dismissal of president of baseball operations Jon Daniels — who’d been the third-longest-tenured baseball ops leader in the game. It’s now general manager Chris Young’s ship to steer.
MLB
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to shocking Dan Snyder NFL “mafia” comments

Washington Commanders team owner Dan Snyder is being investigated by a U.S. House Oversight Committee for quite a while over allegations of sexual harassment, misogyny, and financial fraud. After hiding from the allegations on his private yacht in Europe, Snyder finally agreed to testify earlier this year. And now, with his back up against the wall, it looks like he’s threatening the entire NFL.
WASHINGTON, DC

