Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has apparently not closed the door on a return to the New York Giants this fall. "Do I believe that OBJ is open to returning to the Giants? Yes ... obviously I’m not going to say things that are not informed. I’ll just leave it at that," NFL insider Josina Anderson reported about Beckham during the latest edition of the "Talkin' Ball with Pat Leonard" podcast, according to Bridget Hyland of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO