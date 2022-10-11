Read full article on original website
Giants’ Eli Manning says what impresses him the most about surprising 4-1 start
The New York Giants are looking good. Sunday featured a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers across the pond, allowing the Giants to improve to 4-1. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning went on the Jim Rome Show to talk about his...
New York Giants could get back one essential offensive piece in Week 6
The New York Giants continue to win football games despite adversity on both sides of the football. A myriad of injuries have held both the offense and defense back, but phenomenal coaching and execution have managed to keep Big Blue close in games, providing an opportunity to walk away with a win. The team currently sits 4–1 on the season, scoring 27 points against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.
A Single Decision Has Transformed the New York Giants From a Fluttering Franchise to a Potential Contender
The Brian Daboll hire is already paying off for the New York Giants. The post A Single Decision Has Transformed the New York Giants From a Fluttering Franchise to a Potential Contender appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Saquon Barkley (shoulder) limited on Wednesday, Giants not concerned
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (shoulder) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 6's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Barkley injured his shoulder in Week 5's win over the Green Bay Packers but was able to return to the game and play an impactful role. The Giants are reportedly not concerned about the injury and Barkley is expected to be good to go for Week 6's clash with Baltimore.
Look: Giants Player Still In London After "Passport Issues"
Some New York Giants players may have wished they could stay in London after upsetting the Green Bay Packers in Week 5. However, that's become a reality for punter Jamie Gillan. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Gillan remains in England due to "passport issues." While the Giants expect him...
Rams OT Joe Noteboom 'Developing' - But Is He Running Out of Time?
The Los Angeles Rams made a significant investment in left tackle Joe Noteboom this offseason, but his early-season struggles seem to have Rams coach Sean McVay growing impatient.
Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly 'open' to returning to Giants
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has apparently not closed the door on a return to the New York Giants this fall. "Do I believe that OBJ is open to returning to the Giants? Yes ... obviously I’m not going to say things that are not informed. I’ll just leave it at that," NFL insider Josina Anderson reported about Beckham during the latest edition of the "Talkin' Ball with Pat Leonard" podcast, according to Bridget Hyland of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com.
Giants injury report: Looks like Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney won’t play vs. Ravens (UPDATE)
UPDATE: When the Giants released their official Thursday injury report, there was one addition, beyond what coach Brian Daboll mentioned before practice: Tight end Tanner Hudson (illness) did not practice. His status for Sunday’s game is unclear. Before Thursday’s practice, Giants coach Brian Daboll offered an injury update, as...
New York Giants Injury Report: Saquon Limited, But No Concerns Regarding Sunday
Giants running back Saquon Barkley is not expected to miss any time due to a shoulder injury suffered last week.
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/13/22)
It is Thursday, October 13, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for the New England Patriots to come to town on Sunday afternoon for a Week 6 game at 1:00 PM EDT at FirstEnergy Stadium. News about the Week 6 injury report headlines the Thursday edition of Browns Nation...
Giants Place Defensive Lineman D.J. Davidson on Injured Reserve
New York Giants rookie defensive lineman D.J. Davidson's 2022 season is over after the Giants' fifth-round selection from Arizona State tore his ACL in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London. Davidson was injured in the third quarter on a punt return play. He was down on...
