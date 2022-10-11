Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Senators secure $1 million grant for law enforcement
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced they have secured a grant of more than $1 million for law enforcement in the state. The grant, which totals $1,294,662, is coming through the DOJ’s Community Oriented Policing Services to support public safety across the...
boisestatepublicradio.org
The cannabis boom hasn’t reached much of Indian Country. One tribe blames government discrimination
On the day of its grand opening in early July, Wō Poví Cannabis in the Pueblo of Pojoaque, N.M., opened its doors to nearly 500 customers and visitors throughout the day. New Mexico legalized the sale of recreational cannabis this spring, and Wō Poví, which means "medicine flower" in the Tewa language, is the rare tribal cannabis businesses in the state, which is home to almost two dozen pueblos and tribal nations.
963kklz.com
The Darkest Sky In The Country Is in Our Own Nevada Backyard
We live in a city – a whole state – that is known for having some of the biggest and brightest neon lights in the world! But you might not have known this – Nevada is also home to one of the darkest skies in the country.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada treatment center to get millions in funding for treatment
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration has announced a $3.7 million investment to improve healthcare and recovery services in rural Nevada. “In Nevada, we see a growing need to further ensure people in our smaller communities enjoy access to care as close to home as possible,” Ingvoldstad said. “USDA’s Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program was created to support stronger, more resilient healthcare services in throughout rural America and here in Nevada. With today’s investments, the New Frontier Treatment Center in Fallon can broaden their reach to help even more individuals and families on their path to wellness and recovery.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
New report shows northern Nevada rents declining slightly
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from the Nevada State Apartment Association shows rents for apartments in northern Nevada have declined during the past quarter. The report shows a slight decline, as third quarter rents in the Reno-Sparks averaged $1,520 a month, down from $1,550 a month at the end of the second quarter.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada recovers all jobs lost during pandemic
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Data from the Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation shows the state of Nevada has recovered all of its jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Silver State has now reached an all-time high in jobs with 1.4 million, which is 3,000 more jobs than...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Nevada and Idaho jump out in report on rates of prenatal care for pregnant minors
In Nevada, 9.2% of the babies born to girls 17 and younger did not receive prenatal care. That’s the highest percentage in the nation, according to research firm ValuePenguin, which analyzed Center for Disease Control and Prevention data between 2016 and 2020. New Mexico had the fifth-highest rate at...
nevadacurrent.com
Nevada second in September foreclosure filings
Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nevada CCB to accept cannabis consumption lounge applications
The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board will start accepting applications for cannabis consumption lounges Friday at 8 a.m.
Nevada DMV closed today due to internet outage
Nevada DMV and other state offices are closed Friday due to a significant internet outage, according to DMV's Twitter.
KOLO TV Reno
State minimum wage issues tackled in statewide Ballot Question 2
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The local Junk King here in Reno prides itself on being an eco-friendly junk removal service. They recycle when possible. Inside their warehouse items they donate. The owner here says he employs 8 people who can take as little as 20-minutes to remove unwanted items from...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada announces new home care funding; minimum wage increase for field
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced an increase in home care funding, as well as a $15 minimum wage for caregivers as part of his budget. Under the new budget, the Medicaid reimbursement would change from $17.56 an hour to $25 an hour. Currently, the median wage for Nevada’s 13,000 home care workers is $11 an hour, decreasing over the last decade when adjusted for inflation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Reno
Web-based map featuring thousands of miles of trails launches in Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Outdoor enthusiasts now have a new way to explore the Silver State. Outdoor Recreation partners launched “Nevada Trail Finder,” Nevada's first-ever, comprehensive web-based map featuring thousands of miles of recreational trails across the state. A centralized, “one-stop-shop” for...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: October 14, 2022
A look at CWI board elections, Idaho republicans back the democratic attorney general’s candidate, oral arguments over the state's abortion ban and a legal battle over public land that could have ramifications across the Mountain West. It’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho...
boisestatepublicradio.org
A Colorado district attorney on how fentanyl is affecting her city
More than 900 people in Colorado died of a fentanyl overdose in 2021. Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Denver District Attorney Beth McCann about the cases she’s seeing related to fentanyl in her city. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Victims of a Colorado wildfire can choose a green rebuild that's within their budget
In Colorado, a climate-driven disaster is testing a community's resolve on climate change. They had just adopted new green building codes when last year's Marshall Fire hit in the dead of winter, incinerating more than 1,000 homes. Now residents are wondering if they can really afford the tougher, greener homes. Here's Sam Brasch of Colorado Public Radio.
4 Great Burger Places in Nevada
If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
KOLO TV Reno
Question 3 asks: Should Nevada adopt a ‘Ranked Voting’ system?
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Question 3 on the ballot asks the voter to amend the Nevada Constitution to allow for an open primary in the state, and then during the general election apply a ranked voting system for all the U.S Congressional and Senate races, constitutional offices, and state legislative offices. To understand how a ranked voting system works, look to Alaska.
A ‘little’ relief for Las Vegas valley renters: Monthly average price down, vacancies up
Rental prices are down and vacancy rates are up -- both slightly --according to a report released by the Nevada State Apartment Association.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada residents get free admission to Mob Museum Nov. 15
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada residents can check out the Mob Museum for free during a November special event. The Mob Museum announced that it would offer free admission to Nevada residents and buy-one, get-one admission for non-residents on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in honor of Kefauver Day. Kefauver Day commemorates the U.S. Senate investigative hearing into organized crime that took place in the museum’s courtroom in 1950.
Comments / 0