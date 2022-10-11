ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reveals Alabama’s one serious weakness

The Alabama Crimson Tide may be undefeated so far this season, but that definitely doesn’t mean that all of those games have been pretty, with the team losing the turnover battle in four of the team’s six wins this season. While the excessive number of turnovers hasn’t cost the team a game yet this season, head coach Nick Saban knows it could in the future.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Odds released for Matt Rhule’s next college job

Matt Rhule is widely expected to return to the collegiate level after he was fired as head coach of the Carolina Panthers, and oddsmakers are already trying to predict where he will end up. According to the latest odds from SportsBetting.ag, Nebraska is the most likely landing spot for Rhule....
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
State
Texas State
Lawrence, KS
Football
City
Lawrence, KS
State
Oklahoma State
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
thecomeback.com

Former Ohio State star quarterback faces serious drug charges

It looks like one former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback is in trouble with the law once again as Art Schlichter has reportedly been charged with possessing cocaine after an apparent overdose. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Schlichter was found unresponsive inside a central Ohio hotel room at about 3:45...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Chiefs Fan News

Kansas City Chiefs fans were displeased by a controversial roughing the passer penalty that cost the team a takeaway in Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. They responded to the questionable call with classless behavior directed at the opposing team. Fans threw beer cans at Raiders players as...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

College football game moved from Missouri to Alabama

Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alabama A&M were getting ready to play one another this Sunday in the St. Louis River City HBCU Football Classic when it was announced that the game will be played in Alabama instead. Wednesday, the schools announced that “based on unfulfilled contractual obligations by the organizers of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Ex-Ohio State All-American stealing practice footage

There was a time, as short as it was in 2021, where fans and opponents of the Ohio State Buckeyes could get actual inside information from Buckeye Scoop, a once-upon-a-time credentialed media outlet. The gravy train ended, however, when Ohio State’s football program caught Buckeye Scoop co-owners, former All-American offensive...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leger Douzable
Person
Kevin Barry
On3.com

CBS Sports releases updated bowl, College Football Playoff projections ahead of Week 7

With half of the regular college football season in the rearview, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has released his updated bowl projections going into Week 7. After Week 6 games, Palm made just one tweak to the New Year’s Six slate, replacing Utah with USC in the Rose Bowl. The CFP picture remains unchanged with the current top-4 teams in the nation taking up the spots in the Peach and Fiesta Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to coach’s wild claim

The Nebraska Cornhuskers got a big road victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights over the weekend in front of what was supposed to be a sellout crowd at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. But Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph has his doubts about the crowd size. According to...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Jayhawks#College Football#American Football#The Tcu Horned Frogs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the 10 worst teams in college football, according to CBS Sports

Deservedly so, the best college football teams in the country get the most national attention. Winning brings good things with it and as we learned with Colorado’s Karl Dorrell, not doing so can cost you your job. There’s also an argument to make that being bad — and even historically bad — attracts a few eyeballs as well. Both ends of the spectrum are fun to discuss, although we all know which side fans prefer to be on. Here at about the midway point of the season, CBS Sports writer Tom Fornelli dropped his bottom 25 college football rankings, bringing even more...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes’ absurd record ending Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes have been a juggernaut ever since he took over as the team’s starting quarterback in 2018, which has led to the organization accumulating a stunning record over the years. Kansas City has been favored in every game at home...
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

2024 phenom Tia Milloy commits to Patty Gasso, Sooners

NORMAN, Okla. — Tell me you haven’t heard this before. The rich just keep getting richer. Patty Gasso and the Sooners picked up another elite commitment Monday evening. This time, it’s from 2024 middle infielder Tia Milloy, out of Redmond (Wash.) High School. “I am so excited...
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
On3.com

INTEL: Recruiting update for four-star Zayden High

Zayden High is the No. 55 player in the 2023 On3 Consensus. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 12.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks playing for the JL3 program during Nike’s Peach Jam. He also knocked down 1.0 three per game during the event. High seemingly burst out of nowhere...
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Preseason Big 12 Men's Basketball Poll Released

For the second time in three years, Baylor was chosen by the league’s head coaches to win the Big 12 men’s basketball regular season title. The Bears were also the preseason favorite in 2020-21 and went on to win both the Big 12 and NCAA championships. Baylor received...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Kentucky basketball staffer charged with DUI, found covered in vomit

As if Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari has enough to deal with, now there are reports out of Lexington that one of his staffers was charged with a DUI after he was found drunk and covered in vomit according to reports. Associate athletic director Chris Woolard is the staffer...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy