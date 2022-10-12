Disney raises prices for Disneyland, California Adventure one-day tickets

The cost of visiting Disney's Anaheim theme parks increased again Tuesday, Disney officials confirmed.

The price of a one-day ticket now ranges from $104 to $179, based on the day. Days are separated into seven "tiers,'' with all but the cheapest tiers increasing in price as of Tuesday.

The increases break down as follows:

Tier 1: goes from $104 to $114

Tier 2: goes from $119 to $129

Tier 3: goes from $134 to $144

Tier 4: goes from $149 to $159

Tier 5: goes from $159 to $169

Tier 6: goes from $164 to $179

Park Hopper' tickets, which allow guests to visit Disneyland and California Adventure on the same day, also cost more, with the following increases now in effect:

Tier 1: goes from $164 to $179

Tier 2: goes from $179 to $194

Tier 3: goes from $194 to $209

Tier 4: goes from $209 to $224

Tier 5: goes from $219 to $234

Tier 6: goes from $224 to $244

The least expensive park-hopper ticket will be $169, a new tier.

The cost of multi-day tickets also increased between 9.21% and 11.76%.

The Genie+ pass, which allows guests to bypass the general queue for certain attractions, increased from $20 to $25 when purchased in advance.

Standard parking will still cost $30, but preferred parking in locations closer to trams increased from $45 to $50.

"Disneyland Resort is always planning the next new idea, attraction, and story,'' a Disneyland official said in a statement. "Our tiered ticketing structure offers guests different options to experience that magic throughout the year, including our lowest price point -- which hasn't changed since 2019.''

The lowest one-day ticket cost remains $104 for admittance to Disneyland, but that price is only available on a small number of days per year.

Disney also raised its theme park prices on October of 2021.