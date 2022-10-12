ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney raises prices for Disneyland, California Adventure one-day tickets

By City News Service
 3 days ago

The cost of visiting Disney's Anaheim theme parks increased again Tuesday, Disney officials confirmed.

The price of a one-day ticket now ranges from $104 to $179, based on the day. Days are separated into seven "tiers,'' with all but the cheapest tiers increasing in price as of Tuesday.

The increases break down as follows:

  • Tier 1: goes from $104 to $114
  • Tier 2: goes from $119 to $129
  • Tier 3: goes from $134 to $144
  • Tier 4: goes from $149 to $159
  • Tier 5: goes from $159 to $169
  • Tier 6: goes from $164 to $179

Park Hopper' tickets, which allow guests to visit Disneyland and California Adventure on the same day, also cost more, with the following increases now in effect:

  • Tier 1: goes from $164 to $179
  • Tier 2: goes from $179 to $194
  • Tier 3: goes from $194 to $209
  • Tier 4: goes from $209 to $224
  • Tier 5: goes from $219 to $234
  • Tier 6: goes from $224 to $244

The least expensive park-hopper ticket will be $169, a new tier.

The cost of multi-day tickets also increased between 9.21% and 11.76%.

The Genie+ pass, which allows guests to bypass the general queue for certain attractions, increased from $20 to $25 when purchased in advance.

Standard parking will still cost $30, but preferred parking in locations closer to trams increased from $45 to $50.

"Disneyland Resort is always planning the next new idea, attraction, and story,'' a Disneyland official said in a statement. "Our tiered ticketing structure offers guests different options to experience that magic throughout the year, including our lowest price point -- which hasn't changed since 2019.''

The lowest one-day ticket cost remains $104 for admittance to Disneyland, but that price is only available on a small number of days per year.

Disney also raised its theme park prices on October of 2021.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.

¿Quieres leer este artículo en español? Haz clic aquí

Neicy Nun
3d ago

why though ?? people stop spending ur money on that place. they being very greedy. that's too much for one person. then if u have two more kids, u broke just paying to get in. shame on y'all, Disney !!!!

Atascadero resident
3d ago

Ridiculous. I worked at Disneyland when I was 19. This was NEVER the intention of Walt Disney. It’s unaffordable for “ normal people “. We have such a “ only the rich can have fun” mentality in this country.

Shannon
3d ago

Parking is THIRTY dollars?!! I remember $10and you didn't have to pay extra to "hop" over to California Adventure. Also, you could show upANY given day and purchase a ticket. Now...everything is done via online AND you have an tomake a reservation inadvance. This all was effective *after* COVID.Doesn't look like l willbe going to Disneyland anytime soon. (overrated)

