Comics

ComicBook

Hunter x Hunter Anime Is Reportedly Returning With a New PV

Hunter x Hunter is on a high these days, and it won't be much longer before the series returns to center stage. After several years, the manga is slated to return to publication later this month, and creator Yoshihiro Togashi has kept readers updated on that comeback. And if a new report is right, then the Hunter x Hunter will make a special return in tandem with the manga.
COMICS
ComicBook

Oshi no Ko to Make Anime Debut Next Year With Super Long Premiere

Oshi no Ko is going to be making its official anime adaptation debut some time next year, and will be doing so with a massive 90 minute series premiere scheduled for its debut! Kaguya-sama: Love is War series creator Aka Akasaka and Scum's Wish creator Mengo Yokoyari have been working together on Oshi no Ko in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine since 2020, and the series has been a major cult hit with manga fans for its take on the pop idol world. Now the series is getting ready to be introduced to a whole wide world of new fans.
COMICS
digitalspy.com

Doctor Who's Billie Piper returns as Rose in brand new audio adventure

Former Doctor Who star Billie Piper is returning to her role as Rose Tyler for a brand-new audio adventure. Piper, who originally played the companion in a regular capacity in 2005 and 2006, has joined the cast for Rose Tyler - The Dimension Cannon: Other Worlds, a three-part audio drama by Big Finish Productions.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Doom Patrol Season 4 Sets December Premiere Date — Watch Musical Teaser

If you thought Doom Patrol‘s infamous were-butt battle of Season 3 was a lot to process, just wait until you see what Season 4 has in store for the cheeky little creatures. (Here’s a hint: “Shipoopi!”) Yes, a tightly-choreographed ensemble of were-butts performs a toe-tapping number from The Music Man in the first teaser for the HBO Max series’ upcoming fourth season, as unveiled Sunday during the show’s panel at New York Comic Con. Doom Patrol returns on Thursday, Dec. 8 with the first two episodes of Season 4. One episode will then premiere every Thursday through Jan. 5. Six additional episodes...
TV SERIES
Collider

Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation

Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
MOVIES
Polygon

Barbarian will soon stream on HBO Max

Zach Cregger’s horror film Barbarian is coming to streaming services just in time for Halloween. The movie will be released on Oct. 25 on HBO Max. The digital release will happen alongside a 4k Ultra HD release, which will include bonus scenes, behind-the-scenes footage, and additional commentary, per Variety.
TV & VIDEOS
dexerto.com

Rings of Power Episode 8 finale trailer teases Sauron identity reveal

Who is Sauron in Rings of Power? Well, the trailer for Episode 8 – the finale of the first season – hints we’ll find out soon, and teases who it might be. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon’s mega-budget foray into the Second Age of Middle-earth, is about to reach the end of Season 1.
TV SERIES
dexerto.com

Stranded: Alien Dawn – Release date, platforms, gameplay

Stranded: Alien Dawn is a planet survival sim where you manage a marooned group of survivors. Here’s everything you need to know about the game including the release date, platforms, and more. Haemimont Games is a studio that has been making city-building strategy games for over two decades now.
VIDEO GAMES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Bones Vet Joins Snowfall, Inside Amy Schumer Trailer and More

Bones vet Tamara Taylor will help Snowfall say goodbye, with an undisclosed role in the FX drama’s sixth and final season, our sister site Deadline reports. When the final-season announcement was made in April 2022, star/producer Damson Idris in a statement, “I couldn’t imagine telling this story anywhere but at FX. II’m incredibly proud of the history we have all made. Especially the impact Snowfall has had on the culture. Very rarely does a TV show get to the sixth-season mark and saying goodbye to Franklin Saint will be heartbreaking. But the family and relationships I’ve made on this journey will...
TV SERIES
dexerto.com

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 2 review: Anya finally gets her hero moment

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 2 continues the adventure introduced in the first episode, building on plot elements and teasing the inevitable climax to come. Spy x Family Season 2 has been off to a great start, with the first episode starting the season off running. The plot points continue in Spy x Family Season 2 episode 2, with the immediate threat of world war looming over the horizon.
TV SERIES
dexerto.com

Revenant mains want Apex Legends Shadow Royale-inspired buff

Revenant usually falls toward the bottom of Apex Legends character tier lists, but players discovered a perfect buff for his Ultimate ability. Apex Legends launched with eight characters in 2019. In three years, the roster expanded to 22 total legends to choose from. Inevitably, with more options at your fingertips, some legends fell to the wayside in favor of other, more powerful options.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Does Elden Ring support ray tracing?

Elden Ring is a visually impressive game with mind-blowing vistas, but does FromSoftware’s magnificent RPG support ray tracing?. Since its release back in February of 2022, Elden Ring has received an overwhelming amount of praise thanks to its magnificent world, incredible bosses, and an array of interesting weapons to equip.
VIDEO GAMES

