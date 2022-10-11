Oshi no Ko is going to be making its official anime adaptation debut some time next year, and will be doing so with a massive 90 minute series premiere scheduled for its debut! Kaguya-sama: Love is War series creator Aka Akasaka and Scum's Wish creator Mengo Yokoyari have been working together on Oshi no Ko in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine since 2020, and the series has been a major cult hit with manga fans for its take on the pop idol world. Now the series is getting ready to be introduced to a whole wide world of new fans.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO