Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies Announce NLDS Game 1 Starting Lineups
Here's a look at how the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will line up for game one of the National League Division Series Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park in Atlanta. Ranger Suarez and Max Fried will take the mound in hopes of giving their teams a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-five series.
Watch: Braves mascot parachutes into Truist Park ahead of playoff game vs. Phillies
The "Phillie Phanatic" may be one of the most recognizable mascots not only in Major League Baseball, but all of sports. With the Philadelphia Phillies traveling to face the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday afternoon though, it was the Phanatic's NL East rival mascot in Atlanta -- "Blooper" -- who stole the show.
NBC Sports
Phillies-Braves game times this weekend at Citizens Bank Park
Times are finally out for Games 3, 4 and 5 of the Phillies’ National League Division Series against the Braves. Game 3 Friday, the Phillies’ first home playoff game since 2011, starts at 4:37 p.m. Game 4 Saturday at Citizens Bank Park begins at 2:07 p.m. Game 5...
3 Braves most to blame for tough Game 1 against Phillies
The Braves postseason experience is not off to a good start. After a bit of a layoff, Atlanta looked rusty, whether Brian Snitker will admit it or not. The day Braves are back, and at the worst possible time. Atlanta had its horse on the mound in Game 1 —...
FOX Sports
Phillies-Braves Game 2 delayed due to weather
The start of Game 2 of the NLDS between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will be delayed. First pitch was scheduled for 4:35 p.m. ET/1:35 p.m. PT, but the weather in Atlanta is pushing back the start time. It's unknown when Game 2 will start. There is a high chance of rain through much of Wednesday afternoon in Atlanta, per FOX 5 Atlanta.
Fans cheer on Atlanta Braves ahead of Friday’s playoff game
MARIETTA, Ga. — Atlanta Braves fans are rallying to support their team as it heads to Philly. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in Glover Park in Marietta, where the celebration for the Braves began. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The team faces the...
