Phillies-Braves Game 2 delayed due to weather

The start of Game 2 of the NLDS between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will be delayed. First pitch was scheduled for 4:35 p.m. ET/1:35 p.m. PT, but the weather in Atlanta is pushing back the start time. It's unknown when Game 2 will start. There is a high chance of rain through much of Wednesday afternoon in Atlanta, per FOX 5 Atlanta.
