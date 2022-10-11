Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Rings of Power Season 2: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more
Rings of Power Season 2 has recently begun production, so here’s everything we know so far, from a possible release date, to its cast, plot, and other details. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is reaching the endgame now for its first season, so fans are both gearing up for the finale, and also wondering what will happen next.
dexerto.com
New League of Legends champion K’Sante revealed: Abilities, release date
League of Legends is getting a new tank top laner in Season 12 — K’Sante. Riot has shared all the details on the Pride of Nazumah, who is set to shake up the meta with a high-skill twist. Here’s what we know about Champion 163, including their abilities and release date.
dexerto.com
Marvel Zombies: Release date window, cast, plot & more
Marvel Zombies is about to rise from the grave into the MCU – so, here’s everything we know so far, from its release date to cast, plot, and other details. Marvel Zombies, a spin-off series from another MCU animated series, What If…? is well in the works, and fans are getting very excited for it.
dexerto.com
New Apex Legends Season 15 teasers hint at upcoming map and Legend
Fresh Apex Legends Season 15 teasers continue to hint at the upcoming season’s map and Legend, as well as pointing to the involvement of the National Alliance of Boreas and referencing the butterfly effect. Apex Legends Season 15 is fast occupying the minds of Respawn’s BR player base, with...
RELATED PEOPLE
dexerto.com
Nessa Barrett releases first album ‘Young Forever’
Singer and TikTok star Nessa Barrett has released her debut album ‘Young Forever,’ featuring tracks like ‘Tired of California.’. 20-year-old Nessa Barrett is a singer who first rose to fame on short-form video platform TikTok. The star now has over 19 million followers on the app, where she shares various videos about her life, often featuring her own music.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go announces new Elite Raids featuring Hoopa Unbound
Pokemon Go has announced a brand new raid type meant to challenge players called Elite Raids, with the first boss being Hoopa Unbound. Raids were one of the flagship features introduced in Pokemon Go when the game launched back in 2017. For the uninitiated, Raid Battles task a group of...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go: How to get the Halloween Pumpkaboo Lantern pose
Pokemon Go players have the chance to get a cute new pose for the Halloween event. However, the Pumpkaboo lantern and spooky animation combo aren’t going to be available without a cost. The month is getting spooky in Pokemon Go, and players are preparing to hunt favorite Ghost-types as...
dexerto.com
How to watch Ludwig’s Mogul Chessboxing event: Fight card, date, more
Ludwig’s highly-anticipated Chessboxing event is only a few weeks away, so, here’s everything you need to know about what’s going down. Influencer boxing events have been on the rise over the last few years, starting out as a way for content creators to settle their beef, before expanding into some actually fighting real fighters and athletes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dexerto.com
Niantic apologizes for Pokemon Go Elite Raid spawn impact on Litwick Community Day
Pokemon Go developer Niantic has apologized to players following outcry over the release of Elite Raids, which negatively impacted the October Litwick Community Day event. Pokemon Go players received an unexpected and unpleasant surprise following the announced return of the Elite Raid challenges. The Raids were set to begin on October 16, with the Eggs appearing on the map 24 hours ahead of hatching. Unfortunately, this release date bumps into the October 15, 2022 date for the Litwick Community Day event.
dexerto.com
Super Mario Bros. movie actors tease Toad and Bowser musical numbers
Super Mario Bros. movie actors Keegan-Michael Key and Jack Black may have just teased musical numbers for both Toad and Bowser. The hype surrounding the Super Mario Bros. movie has only increased following the recent trailer reveal. Still, fans don’t really know what to expect from the Mario movie, given...
dexerto.com
Pokemon TCG collector reveals insane Charizard pull in $50 garage sale binder
A video game and Pokemon card collector found an incredibly rare and valuable Charizard card in a binder at a local garage sale. In a lot of cases, Pokemon TCG collecting is similar to gambling — where customers purchase goods in the hopes that they pull valuable cards amidst the filler.
dexerto.com
Six promising indie games at PAX Australia 2022: Box Knight, Anger Foot, more
Indie games dominated much of the show floor at PAX Australia 2022, giving smaller, predominantly local development teams more space than usual to showcase their latest efforts. From inventive handheld projects to addictive roguelikes, here’s a look at some standouts. Additional reporting by Eleni Thomas. At each and every...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dexerto.com
Apex Legends October 13 update patch notes: Fixes for Devotion skins, Loba Skin, more
Respawn Entertainment pushed out another patch for Apex Legends, this time with fixes for Devotion skins, a Legendary Loba skin, and more. Apex Legends is currently in the midst of its Fight or Fright event, where players can partake in a variety of limited-time events. However, that hasn’t stopped developer...
dexerto.com
Best moveset for Chandelure in Pokemon Go & is it any good?
Chandelure is a fiery and powerful creature in Pokemon Go, but you’ll need to know its best moveset if you want to bring out its full potential. The chandelier-inspired Chandelure has been a fan-favorite Pokemon ever since it debuted in Black & White’s Unova region back in 2010, and it continues to be a popular creature to this day in Pokemon Go.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2’s Junker Queen is female representation in gaming done right
Overwatch 2’s Junker Queen, and the game’s generally diverse hero roster, are inspiring inclusions and an example of just how far the gaming space has come in regards to nuanced and fully-realized female representation and diversity in their characters. As a queer female-identifying gamer, finding video game characters...
dexerto.com
FormaL bashes “horrible” Warzone 2 gameplay after first look
CoD legend Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper shared his early impression of Warzone 2 and was less than impressed. In August, we ranked Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper as the sixth-best CoD player in history. He played an integral role in OpTic’s dynasty run and is considered one of the greatest AR players. FormaL retired from CoD in 2021, returning to his roots as a Halo player.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Oct 13 update boosts low-ranked Competitive players, adds maps: Patch notes
A new Overwatch 2 patch has just gone live on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, bringing in a series of changes to ranked play and putting some missing maps back into rotation. Overwatch 2 has been out just over a week, and despite some major launch issues with DDoS...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 dev explains why Zenyatta needed to be nerfed already
A developer has explained the reason for a nerf in Overwatch 2 that reduces the attack speed Zenyatta gains from Kiriko’s ultimate. As a support hero, Kiriko can often prove vital to the tide of battle. Her ultimate ability especially accentuates this point, given its ability to boost the cooldowns, attack speed, and movement of allies within its area of effect.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access: Release date, rewards, more
In an unprecedented move for the series, Activision has confirmed Modern Warfare 2’s campaign will go live ahead of the game’s full launch, giving players an opportunity to jump in and finish the story early. Here’s what you need to know. For the past two decades, players...
dexerto.com
Twitch star Tyler1 is already chat-banned in Overwatch 2 for five years
Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp once had a notorious rep in the streaming space for his toxicity. The Twitch star hasn’t been able to drop that yet in Overwatch 2, with the star already chat-banned for five years — although it might not be a new suspension.
Comments / 0