dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Fends Off Columbia in Four-Set Triumph
NEW YORK — The Dartmouth volleyball team remained unbeaten on the road in Ivy League play Friday night in New York with a four-set victory over Columbia. The Big Green, still the only team in the Ancient Eight that has yet to play a five-set match, claimed the first two sets before dropping the third, but bounced back with a strong finish in the fourth to hold off the Lions.
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Gives No. 15 Harvard All It Can Handle in Slim 3-2 Defeat
HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth field hockey team was leading or tied for all but 5:20 of Friday's game against No. 15 Harvard, but two of the Crimson goals came in the span of 3:54 of the fourth quarter to help them down the Big Green, 3-2. Dartmouth had an answer after Harvard took its first lead (2-1) with 7:07 on the fourth-quarter clock, as freshman Zoe Schaffer scored her first-career goal in impressive fashion. However, the Crimson answered less than two minutes later for what proved to be the game-winner.
dartmouthsports.com
Women’s Soccer Closes Out Homestand with Penn and Colby-Sawyer
Dartmouth (6-4-2, 0-2-1) vs. Penn (3-2-7, 0-1-2) Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022 – 3 p.m. ESPN+ | International Stream | Live Stats | Tickets. Dartmouth (6-4-2) vs. Colby-Sawyer (6-7-2) Date: Monday, October 17, 2022 – 6 p.m. Location: Hanover, N.H. – Burnham Field. All-Time Series: 2-0 Last...
dartmouthsports.com
Battle for the Granite Bowl Trophy Comes to Memorial Field
Dartmouth (1-3) vs. New Hampshire (4-2) Granite Bowl Trophy on the Line. Bragging rights for the state of New Hampshire are up for grabs in the Granite Bowl, featuring the only two Division I football teams in the ninth state of the Union. Dartmouth has won the last two meetings, ending a 40-year drought against New Hampshire spanning 20 games in 2016. But the Wildcats come to town with a 4-2 record while Dartmouth is 1-3 after dropping three straight close games.
hockeyjournal.com
College hockey recruiting: Kiernan Poulin commits to UMass
UMass received a commitment from one of the best-skating defensemen in the 2006 birth year this week. Kiernan Poulin of Boston Advantage 16U pledged to follow in the footsteps of his father and coach, Kevin, in playing college hockey for the Minutemen. Poulin, from Norwell, Mass., has been a longtime...
WCVB
Pembroke woman killed when tree falls on car during storm in Tennessee
PEMBROKE, Mass. — A Pembroke, Massachusetts, woman died after a tree fell on her car during a storm in Nashville. Laurel Flaherty, 22, was a first-year law student at Belmont University. Family friends said she was an avid equestrian, who volunteered at a Tennessee nonprofit called "Saddle Up!" —...
vermontbiz.com
Kingsbury breaks 'water' on Mad River withdrawal improvements
Vermont Business Magazine Kingsbury Companies “Broke Water” on a project in Warren, Vermont earlier this summer installing an inflatable dam on the Mad River. The new dam replaces an existing dam owned and operated by Sugarbush Mountain Resort Inc., supporting seasonal snowmaking operations at Lincoln Peak, that has reached its design life and has been damaged by large storms in the past.
What a Warm New England October Could Tell Us About the Upcoming Winter
In the song “Bad Moon Rising,” Creedence Clearwater Revival sings of something ominous around the corner. After speaking with longtime Boston meteorologist Mark Rosenthal about the warm weather we’ve experienced in New England this October, John Fogerty’s melodic warnings have echoed in my ears. One may...
PhillyBite
Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
Bennington County eatery on Yelp’s top New England restaurants list
A Bennington County eatery has made Yelp's Top 100 New England Restaurants list. Moonwink, a Burmese restaurant in Manchester, Vermont, was ranked number 57.
Marylou’s Coffee Expands to Their Most Northern Location but When Will a New Hampshire Spot Open
Whether you like it or not, there is no denying that Marylou's Coffee has grown into one of the fastest coffee brands in New England. It's getting popular...quickly. With a slogan of "best coffee in town," it must be pretty good, or a cocky coffee. Marylou’s first opened in 1986,...
Valley Breeze
Bankrupt developer leaves Deer Run residents on the hook
SMITHFIELD – Residents of Deer Run Estates say they appreciate the town’s effort to finish the project, though those who opted for developer John O’Hearne to build their homes say they are still on the hook mechanic liens and structural issues in their homes. Three residents of...
manchesterinklink.com
NH Broadcasters Awards: Granite Mikes go to WMUR-TV, 104.9 The Hawk as ‘Stations of the Year’
MANCHESTER, NH – Television and radio broadcasters from around New Hampshire gathered in Concord to recognize and celebrate their fellow broadcasters and honor the best of the best in their industry. The Lakes Region made quite the splash this year, with stations and individuals taking home top honors from the 2022 Granite Mike Awards.
‘It’s really hard’: Teen referee says confrontation with parents wasn’t her first
"This wasn't the first incident, so I've just gotten vulnerable," she said. "I want to stay on the ice, but it's really hard."
plymptonhalifaxexpress.com
Halifax mourns youth softball coach
Beloved Halifax youth softball coach Thomas R. “TJ” Bauer, Jr., was struck and killed early Saturday morning while walking on Route I-495 near Plainville. He is believed to have been walking north when he was struck by a Volvo SUV, just north of Exit 36B. The Volvo driver was not hurt.
Stowe Mountain parking passes sell out, but backlash remains
The resort announced a new parking plan in April that will put a dent in skiers' pockets -- while promising them nothing.
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Newport, RI
Founded in 1693, Newport is a small, seaside city in Rhode Island with a lot of history. Trade would take place from Newport to the Caribbean. At present, Newport is well known for hosting the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival. Home to some of the best seafood in the nation, Newport is frequently visited for its beautiful scenery, shopping, and mansions.
ABC6.com
Gas tanker catches fire on highway in Lincoln
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A gas tanker caught fire on the highway in Lincoln early Thursday morning. The fire happened just before 4 a.m. on Route 146 north near the Sherman Avenue exit. Rhode Island State Police said the flames came from the rear driver’s side tire. All...
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
Despite progress, some residents fighting South Coast Rail service
The South Coast Rail is expected to begin service in late 2023.
