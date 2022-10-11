ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, NH

Dartmouth Fends Off Columbia in Four-Set Triumph

NEW YORK — The Dartmouth volleyball team remained unbeaten on the road in Ivy League play Friday night in New York with a four-set victory over Columbia. The Big Green, still the only team in the Ancient Eight that has yet to play a five-set match, claimed the first two sets before dropping the third, but bounced back with a strong finish in the fourth to hold off the Lions.
Dartmouth Gives No. 15 Harvard All It Can Handle in Slim 3-2 Defeat

HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth field hockey team was leading or tied for all but 5:20 of Friday's game against No. 15 Harvard, but two of the Crimson goals came in the span of 3:54 of the fourth quarter to help them down the Big Green, 3-2. Dartmouth had an answer after Harvard took its first lead (2-1) with 7:07 on the fourth-quarter clock, as freshman Zoe Schaffer scored her first-career goal in impressive fashion. However, the Crimson answered less than two minutes later for what proved to be the game-winner.
Women’s Soccer Closes Out Homestand with Penn and Colby-Sawyer

Dartmouth (6-4-2, 0-2-1) vs. Penn (3-2-7, 0-1-2) Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022 – 3 p.m. ESPN+ | International Stream | Live Stats | Tickets. Dartmouth (6-4-2) vs. Colby-Sawyer (6-7-2) Date: Monday, October 17, 2022 – 6 p.m. Location: Hanover, N.H. – Burnham Field. All-Time Series: 2-0 Last...
Battle for the Granite Bowl Trophy Comes to Memorial Field

Dartmouth (1-3) vs. New Hampshire (4-2) Granite Bowl Trophy on the Line. Bragging rights for the state of New Hampshire are up for grabs in the Granite Bowl, featuring the only two Division I football teams in the ninth state of the Union. Dartmouth has won the last two meetings, ending a 40-year drought against New Hampshire spanning 20 games in 2016. But the Wildcats come to town with a 4-2 record while Dartmouth is 1-3 after dropping three straight close games.
