Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
High School Swimming Striding Through SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
ktalnews.com
Pedestrian dies after crash in S. Shreveport
A crash on E. 70th street claimed one person’s life Wednesday night. Around 7:20 p.m. EMS and police received a call to E. 70th St. near Thornhill Ave. Officers say the driver was traveling west on E.70th. The car hit a pedestrian when they stepped out into the street.
KSLA
SFD responds to reported fire at Caddo Middle Magnet
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a school in Shreveport Thursday afternoon about a reported fire. The Shreveport Fire Department was dispatched around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, Caddo Parish dispatch records show. More than a dozen units responded to Caddo Middle Magnet in the 7600 block of Cornelious Lane between Turner Lane and Terrell Drive.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Bossier City, Louisiana
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Bossier City for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Bossier City. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
q973radio.com
Are Shreveport-Bossier Residents NOT Wearing Deodorant Regularly??
The pandemic was both good AND bad for personal hygiene in Shreveport. Maybe you put MORE of an emphasis on washing your hands and face . . . but got a little lax with other stuff, with all that time spent at home. In a new poll, people were asked...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTBS
Overnight storms lead to power outages, trees down
SHREVEPORT, La. - There were scattered reports of trees down and power outages across the region after the storms that rolled through the ArkLaTex late Wednesday and early Thursday. At 10 a.m., just over 1,400 SWEPCO customers were without power, over half in DeSoto Parish.
ktalnews.com
SFD investigates fire at Caddo Middle Magnet
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire at Caddo Middle Magnet Thursday afternoon. Dispatch records show that SFD responded to a fire at the middle school Thursday at 12:20 p.m. Smoke and flames were seen to be coming out of the building at the time of the call.
ktalnews.com
Cold front to bring thunderstorms late Wednesday
Arklatex morning weather webcast, Tuesday, October 11th. After the U.S. saw a sharp drop at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, local hospital officials are anticipating a bad flu season this year. North Shreveport Business Association hosts Mayoral …. For Shreveport voters, the election is right around the corner. On...
KSLA
3 dead in 4 overnight shootings
The driver has remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. 1 escapes house fire on St. Vincent Ave. No injuries were reported. What is the economic impact of State Fair of Louisiana?. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The State Fair of Louisiana starts Oct. 27 and runs through...
RELATED PEOPLE
KTBS
Shreveport church destroyed in early morning fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Springhill Missionary Baptist Church in the 2500 block of Willie Mays Street in Shreveport was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning. The initial call came in shortly after midnight. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames pouring from the building. There were no injuries, and...
Dallas Company Pitches Big Plan for Fairgrounds Field Property in Shreveport
A big plan is being considered for the property where Fairgrounds Field is located. Several sources have told KEEL News about a meeting held this week to talk about a big plan for that area. KTAL is reporting a company called REV Entertainment is considering a proposal to build and manage a multi-million dollar mixed-use facility in Shreveport.
Win Your Way In To The National Black Rodeo Finals In Bossier City, LA
The All New Kiss-FM Is Sending You To Bossier City, LA For The National Black Rodeo Finals!. It's called "The Baddest Show On Dirt" for a reason as thousands will make their way to the Port City/Bossier City area for the Real Cowboys Association's big event which is more than a competition, its a big PARTY you don't want to miss!
ktalnews.com
Allendale shooting victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man shot to death on Tuesday night in Shreveport has been identified. Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 24-year-old SirCharles Hillson, of Shreveport, died at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday at Ochsner LSU Health hospital. He was taken to the hospital shortly after he was found shot multiple times on Patzman Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktalnews.com
DA to seek death penalty for mother, live-in boyfriend accused of killing Houma toddler
After the body of two-year-old Ezekiel Harry was found in a garbage can earlier this year, the Terrebonne Parish District Attorney's Office has announced prosecutors will seek the death penalty for the child's mother and her boyfriend. MORE: https://bit.ly/3EGfrZ9. DA to seek death penalty for mother, live-in boyfriend …. After...
ktalnews.com
Coroner identifies Mooretown shooting victim
SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a shooting victim who was fatally wounded Tuesday night in Shreveport. The coroner says 21-year-old Jaylin Edwards of Shreveport died at 8:56 p.m. at Ochsner LSU due to multiple gunshot wounds sustained 30 minutes earlier on Mandelane Street in Mooretown.
Officials say East Texas teen hospitalized accidentally shot by younger sibling playing with gun
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old who was injured in an accidental shooting was shot by their younger sibling playing with a handgun Wednesday night. Spokesperson Capt. Tyler Owen confirmed how the teen was shot when they suffered a gunshot wound to...
Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, & Bone Thugs Coming To Bossier City
Today is a good day in the SBC. We just got a massive announcement for this December. Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City has announced a gigantic show for Friday, December 2nd, 2022. Yeah, a freakin' Friday. Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony will all be coming to Bossier...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ktalnews.com
New Fair Grounds Field proposal under consideration
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- NBC 6 news is aware of a meeting held on Oct. 10, discussing a proposal for Fairgrounds Field with the leadership of many area churches. The proposal is for Rev Entertainment, based in the Dallas, Texas area, to build and manage a multi-million dollar mixed-use facility at the current site of the Fairgrounds Field. The company manages the Texas Rangers Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
ktalnews.com
Local business owner reacts to fatal shooting outside store
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A local businesswoman is speaking out about gun violence after three fatal shootings in Shreveport. Jaime Willis is the owner of her family business, Pipes Emporium, in Shreveport. Tuesday was an ordinary day for Willis and her staff until about 9:15 p.m. “I was stocking...
Bossier Police Searching For 3 Debit Card Thieves
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these 3 subjects. On August 22, 2022 the victim contacted Bossier Police in reference to her Debit card being obtained and used at 2nd and Charles in Bossier City. Video footage obtained from 2nd and...
Shreveport Line Ave Market Closing- But Don’t Panic
The owners of Maxwell's Market on Line Avenue in Shreveport have made a couple of major announcements. According to a recent Facebook post, the current owners announced they are closing the doors on Friday, October 14th for remodeling, repairs, and maintenance. But they also made another announcement. Notice I said...
Comments / 0