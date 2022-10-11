ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

Pedestrian dies after crash in S. Shreveport

A crash on E. 70th street claimed one person’s life Wednesday night. Around 7:20 p.m. EMS and police received a call to E. 70th St. near Thornhill Ave. Officers say the driver was traveling west on E.70th. The car hit a pedestrian when they stepped out into the street.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SFD responds to reported fire at Caddo Middle Magnet

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a school in Shreveport Thursday afternoon about a reported fire. The Shreveport Fire Department was dispatched around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, Caddo Parish dispatch records show. More than a dozen units responded to Caddo Middle Magnet in the 7600 block of Cornelious Lane between Turner Lane and Terrell Drive.
SHREVEPORT, LA
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Bossier City, Louisiana

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Bossier City for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Bossier City. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Overnight storms lead to power outages, trees down

SHREVEPORT, La. - There were scattered reports of trees down and power outages across the region after the storms that rolled through the ArkLaTex late Wednesday and early Thursday. At 10 a.m., just over 1,400 SWEPCO customers were without power, over half in DeSoto Parish.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

SFD investigates fire at Caddo Middle Magnet

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire at Caddo Middle Magnet Thursday afternoon. Dispatch records show that SFD responded to a fire at the middle school Thursday at 12:20 p.m. Smoke and flames were seen to be coming out of the building at the time of the call.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Cold front to bring thunderstorms late Wednesday

Arklatex morning weather webcast, Tuesday, October 11th. After the U.S. saw a sharp drop at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, local hospital officials are anticipating a bad flu season this year. North Shreveport Business Association hosts Mayoral …. For Shreveport voters, the election is right around the corner. On...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

3 dead in 4 overnight shootings

The driver has remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. 1 escapes house fire on St. Vincent Ave. No injuries were reported. What is the economic impact of State Fair of Louisiana?. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The State Fair of Louisiana starts Oct. 27 and runs through...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport church destroyed in early morning fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Springhill Missionary Baptist Church in the 2500 block of Willie Mays Street in Shreveport was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning. The initial call came in shortly after midnight. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames pouring from the building. There were no injuries, and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Allendale shooting victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man shot to death on Tuesday night in Shreveport has been identified. Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 24-year-old SirCharles Hillson, of Shreveport, died at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday at Ochsner LSU Health hospital. He was taken to the hospital shortly after he was found shot multiple times on Patzman Street.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner identifies Mooretown shooting victim

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a shooting victim who was fatally wounded Tuesday night in Shreveport. The coroner says 21-year-old Jaylin Edwards of Shreveport died at 8:56 p.m. at Ochsner LSU due to multiple gunshot wounds sustained 30 minutes earlier on Mandelane Street in Mooretown.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, & Bone Thugs Coming To Bossier City

Today is a good day in the SBC. We just got a massive announcement for this December. Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City has announced a gigantic show for Friday, December 2nd, 2022. Yeah, a freakin' Friday. Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony will all be coming to Bossier...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

New Fair Grounds Field proposal under consideration

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- NBC 6 news is aware of a meeting held on Oct. 10, discussing a proposal for Fairgrounds Field with the leadership of many area churches. The proposal is for Rev Entertainment, based in the Dallas, Texas area, to build and manage a multi-million dollar mixed-use facility at the current site of the Fairgrounds Field. The company manages the Texas Rangers Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Local business owner reacts to fatal shooting outside store

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A local businesswoman is speaking out about gun violence after three fatal shootings in Shreveport. Jaime Willis is the owner of her family business, Pipes Emporium, in Shreveport. Tuesday was an ordinary day for Willis and her staff until about 9:15 p.m. “I was stocking...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Bossier Police Searching For 3 Debit Card Thieves

The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these 3 subjects. On August 22, 2022 the victim contacted Bossier Police in reference to her Debit card being obtained and used at 2nd and Charles in Bossier City. Video footage obtained from 2nd and...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Line Ave Market Closing- But Don’t Panic

The owners of Maxwell's Market on Line Avenue in Shreveport have made a couple of major announcements. According to a recent Facebook post, the current owners announced they are closing the doors on Friday, October 14th for remodeling, repairs, and maintenance. But they also made another announcement. Notice I said...
SHREVEPORT, LA

