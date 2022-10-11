ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellensburg, WA

wildcatsports.com

'Cats Prepare to Face Saints, Wolves

ELLENSBURG, Wash. - The Central Washington University volleyball is set to host the Saint Martin's Saints and the Western Oregon Wolves this weekend as they look to continue their climb in the GNAC standings. First, they'll face Saint Martin's (12-7, 2-7) on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 7:00 p.m. in the...
ELLENSBURG, WA
94.5 KATS

WINTER IS COMING: When We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg

WINTER IS COMING: When Do We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg?. Wouldn't you know it, we just had our first official “cold and nipply” night in Yakima this week. It was so cold (HOW COLD WAS IT?), it made me whip out one of my coats this morning before I headed to work. I am sure other parts of the Yakima Valley have already begun to experience some chilly temps at night, too. Excuse me whilst I whine for a second because I am not ready for the cold weather again! Next thing you know, we’ll have to start turning the heat on inside the house and the car. And then NEXT next thing you know, it will be SNOWING!
ELLENSBURG, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Sunnyside police officer shot on duty returns home

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — UPDATE: 10-12-22 The Sunnyside Police Officer who was shot in the line of duty on October, 10, has returned home after being treated in Seattle. The Sunnyside Police Department and Sunnyside community greeted the wounded officer at the Sunnyside Law and Justice Center on the afternoon of Tuesday, October, 11.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Apple Truck Spills Load at Major Benton Co Intersection

(Mattawa, WA) -- Washington State Patrol says a truck carrying a full load of apples takes a turn too fast and spills its load all over the intersection of Highways 240 and 24 near Mattawa, Benton County Tuesday morning. No one was hurt but authorities were at the scene for hours cleaning things up. Heavy traffic was expected in the area. State Patrol is asking you to avoid the scene for the next few hours while they cleaned things up.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Destructive high-speed crash sparks 100-acre fire near Rock Island

MALAGA - Chelan County sheriff's officials have released more details about a high-speed crash that ignited a large brush fire near Rock Island late Friday. Chelan County Sheriff's Sgt. Lee Risdon says at around 11:15 p.m., a 2013 black Infiniti G37 was traveling at a high rate of speed on the Malaga-Alcoa Highway at milepost 10 when it lost control, going off the roadway for several hundred feet, and careened into a power pole. Sheriff's officials say the crash split the power pole in two sending live wires to the ground, igniting sage.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Packwood Mill Site Sold to Developers

The Packwood Mill, which was closed in 1998 and purchased by Hampton Lumber Company, has been sold to developers. Its new owners will be in Packwood adjacent to the mill site at the Tail Race aqueduct underpass on Friday, Oct. 14, at noon for a meet-and-greet with the public. The sale of the 131-acre lot has big implications for the rapidly developing East Lewis County community, according to Lewis County Senior Long Range Planner Mindy Brooks.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

WSP: One person killed in crash with contents that fell off semi trailer near Orondo

ORONDO - One person is dead after a crash in Orondo on Wednesday afternoon. According to the state patrol, a semi was traveling along Highway 97 when it lost its load. The item that fell off the back of the semi trailer was a large concrete barrier that was 12 feet in length. The pickup truck traveling behind the semi crashed into the concrete barrier killing one of the truck’s occupants. It’s unknown as to how many people were traveling in the pickup truck and which person died.
ORONDO, WA

