Chambers County, TX

12NewsNow

Beaumont man indicted for intoxication manslaughter after Jefferson County deputy was hit, killed while mowing lawn

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 38-year-old Beaumont man could soon face trial after a Jefferson County deputy was hit and killed while mowing his lawn in July. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Michael David Miller on an intoxication manslaughter charge Wednesday. Miller is charged in connection with the death of James Lee, 71, of Hamshire.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

DONALD LEE HALL – White Male, 64 years: Mr. Hall died in the 8000 block of Dunlap Street in Houston, TX on 08/28/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3628. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/95275) PHILLIP GONZALEZ, JR. – White Male, 71 years: Mr....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Crime & Safety
newtoncountynews.net

Homeowner Holds Suspect at Gunpoint During Burglary

The Newton County Sheriff’s Department received a call Sunday night at 9:58 p.m. regarding the burglary of a residence. The homeowner reported that they were holding the suspect at gunpoint awaiting the Sheriff’s deputies arrival. The homeowner saw the suspect enter his well house and walk away with...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Autopsy: Woman killed at Port Neches RV park was pregnant

PORT NECHES — Preliminary autopsy results of a woman shot and killed by an acquaintance last week show she was pregnant at the time of her death. Laurie Frederick, 29, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest during a disturbance Oct. 5 at Lloyd’s RV Park in Port Neches. The preliminary autopsy findings also show she was shot at close range.
PORT NECHES, TX
12NewsNow

Person struck by car along College St. Tuesday night

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are still investigating after a person was injured Tuesday night after being struck by a car late Tuesday night on College St west of Interstate 10. Beaumont Police and EMS responded to the accident in the 4500 block of College St near 23rd ST near the O'Reilly Auto Parts and M&D Supply before 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Eastbound traffic was briefly shutdown.
BEAUMONT, TX
mocomotive.com

Fatal shooting of Splendora man tied to disagreement, arrest warrant says

According to the arrest warrant issued for Stephen Roger Edwards, he asked that the man later slain and a female friend bring a third man to a location off Lost Lake Drive in New Caney to settle a disagreement. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/New-Caney-man-charged-with-murder-following-brawl-17499288.php.
NEW CANEY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says

Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
THE WOODLANDS, TX

