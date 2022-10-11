Read full article on original website
11-Year-Old Robert Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Sunday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Beaumont man indicted for intoxication manslaughter after Jefferson County deputy was hit, killed while mowing lawn
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 38-year-old Beaumont man could soon face trial after a Jefferson County deputy was hit and killed while mowing his lawn in July. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Michael David Miller on an intoxication manslaughter charge Wednesday. Miller is charged in connection with the death of James Lee, 71, of Hamshire.
Click2Houston.com
It happened here: See spots in Houston where notorious crimes occurred, remembering the darkness that endures
HOUSTON – Houston has its share of modern-day crimes that we’ll always remember, but if you reach back into so-called simpler times, the same bizarre cruelty surfaces, from a child torturer in the Heights to a serial killer dumping women onto a desolate League City field. It tragically really happened here.
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
DONALD LEE HALL – White Male, 64 years: Mr. Hall died in the 8000 block of Dunlap Street in Houston, TX on 08/28/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3628. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/95275) PHILLIP GONZALEZ, JR. – White Male, 71 years: Mr....
Click2Houston.com
2 men punch employee in face during dine-and-dash attempt at Baybrook Mall restaurant
HOUSTON – ·Houston police are searching for two men who allegedly dined and dashed at a restaurant located inside Baybrook Mall and assaulted an employee. On Oct. 6 around noon, officers said the two men entered the restaurant located in the 700 block of Baybrook Mall and sat down at a table and ordered two meals and drinks.
newtoncountynews.net
Homeowner Holds Suspect at Gunpoint During Burglary
The Newton County Sheriff’s Department received a call Sunday night at 9:58 p.m. regarding the burglary of a residence. The homeowner reported that they were holding the suspect at gunpoint awaiting the Sheriff’s deputies arrival. The homeowner saw the suspect enter his well house and walk away with...
Click2Houston.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound lanes on the Gulf Freeway near Hughes Road in Galveston Co. closed after crash
HOUSTON – The main lanes headed southbound on I-45 near FM-517 in Galveston County are currently closed due to a traffic incident. It is unclear how many cars were impacted in the accident, however, it appears a truck was on its side, according to Transtar Houston. Officials say there...
Port Arthur News
Autopsy: Woman killed at Port Neches RV park was pregnant
PORT NECHES — Preliminary autopsy results of a woman shot and killed by an acquaintance last week show she was pregnant at the time of her death. Laurie Frederick, 29, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest during a disturbance Oct. 5 at Lloyd’s RV Park in Port Neches. The preliminary autopsy findings also show she was shot at close range.
Police release name of man fatally shot by Lumberton officer on Sunday
LUMBERTON, Texas — Police have identified a 62-year-old man who was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a Lumberton Police Officer. Johnny Devin James, 62, of Lumberton, was fatally wounded after he picked up a machete and threatened the officer according to Lumberton Police chief Danny Sullins. Lumberton Police...
Person struck by car along College St. Tuesday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are still investigating after a person was injured Tuesday night after being struck by a car late Tuesday night on College St west of Interstate 10. Beaumont Police and EMS responded to the accident in the 4500 block of College St near 23rd ST near the O'Reilly Auto Parts and M&D Supply before 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Eastbound traffic was briefly shutdown.
94-year-old followed home 14 blocks from bank after money withdrawal admits error made
The victim told ABC13 he was pinned against his car as one suspect grabbed the money out of his pocket and the other suspect stood there with a hammer.
Baytown PD locates 2 bodies believe connected with shooting spree suspect whom officers killed
Baytown police believe the deaths of two people whose bodies were found at an oil field are connected to a 33-year-old shot by officers last week.
Port Neches Police investigating after cyclist was hit, killed by vehicle Wednesday night
PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches Police are investigating after a cyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night. It happened around 7:40 p.m., Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine told 12News. A vehicle was traveling south on FM366 just south of Hogaboom Road, and a cyclist was riding in the middle of the outside southbound lane.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Port Arthur (Port Arthur, TX)
The Port Arthur Police reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday nights. The officials stated that a man was declared dead after being hit [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
theseabreezebeacon.com
Part I of II The Cost of Crime in Chambers County… with Prosperity/Growth, Comes Crime
As stated in the 2023 budget chart presented by Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia and County Auditor Aaron Thomas last week, the total 2023 budget of $96.5 million is a 6.2% decrease of the total 2022 budget. But, despite the decrease in the total budget, funding expenses for safety and law enforcement have gone up 10%.
mocomotive.com
Fatal shooting of Splendora man tied to disagreement, arrest warrant says
According to the arrest warrant issued for Stephen Roger Edwards, he asked that the man later slain and a female friend bring a third man to a location off Lost Lake Drive in New Caney to settle a disagreement. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/New-Caney-man-charged-with-murder-following-brawl-17499288.php.
Single Female looking for a furever home...
Pearland Police Department is at City of Pearland - Animal Services. PIO Officer Jaso stopped by the City of Pearland Animal Services this morning and had the chance to hang out with a 4-year-old Pit Bull Terrier, NINA!
houstonpublicmedia.org
Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says
Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Mystery solved: Owner of purse from 1950s unearthed in Texas finally identified
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — The original owner of a purse that had been missing for more than 60 years has been identified. Recently dug up under the floorboards of a former stage at the old League City School building, not too far from Houston, Texas, was a small purse belonging to someone with the name “Beverly Williams.”
WAPT
A Texas teacher disappeared, and her car was found in New Orleans. New photos of her have emerged
NEW ORLEANS — New photos have emerged of the Texas school teacher who went missing in New Orleans on Sept. 22. Recent photographs show Michelle Reynolds, 48, walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway on Sept. 23 around 4 p.m. The photo shows the exact clothing, hairstyle and...
