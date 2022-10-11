Senior Citizens Project of Chambers County Shuts Down Looking for Nonprofit to Administer Project

Read full article on original website
Related
theseabreezebeacon.com
Part I of II The Cost of Crime in Chambers County… with Prosperity/Growth, Comes Crime
As stated in the 2023 budget chart presented by Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia and County Auditor Aaron Thomas last week, the total 2023 budget of $96.5 million is a 6.2% decrease of the total 2022 budget. But, despite the decrease in the total budget, funding expenses for safety and law enforcement have gone up 10%.
Harris County tax rate vote stalled for third time as law enforcement appear en masse at commissioners court
Law enforcement officers lined the back of the courtroom during the Oct. 11 meeting of commissioners court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County commissioners were unable to vote to adopt a tax rate for the third consecutive meeting as Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle did not appear at the Oct. 11 meeting.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Republican Harris County commissioners extend their boycott, blocking action on taxes for a third meeting
Harris County may be inching closer to a solution of its tax and budget crisis, even though two GOP commissioners boycotted a meeting for a third time on Tuesday. County Judge Lina Hidalgo sees a proposal from Republican Commissioner Jack Cagle as grounds for optimism. It's been a week since Cagle first offered his alternative tax plan to raise $149 million in revenue — compared to the Democratic majority's proposal, which Cagle said would cost taxpayers $257 million.
5 transportation updates in The Woodlands area: Gosling Road, Hwy. 242, Robinson Road
Two projects are under construction along Gosling Road. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) Construction is underway on a project to widen Gosling Road from two to four lanes with a raised median between West Rayford Road and Creekside Forest Drive in the Creekside Park area. Timeline: second quarter 2021-fourth quarter 2022. Cost:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston Cardiovascular Associates leases 40,000 square feet in new medical office in Museum District
The Museo Institute for Medical Arts Building in Houston's Museum District leased the seventh floor to Houston Cardiovascular Associates. (Courtesy CBRE) The Houston Cardiovascular Associates, a cardiological focused medical clinic, leased 40,000 square feet of office space in the new Museo Institute for Medical Arts Building in Houston's Museum Park area. The HCVA will occupy the seventh floor of Museo, a 153,775-square-foot, 10-floor medical office development at 5115 Fannin St., Houston.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston’s Solid Waste Management Department clarifies messaging about collection delays, says they’re ‘nothing new’
The director of Houston's Solid Waste Management Department said recent posts on its Facebook page mischaracterized its ability to collect yard waste this week and might have caused confusion among impacted city residents. An Oct. 7 post, along with a pair of subsequent posts early this week, said a staffing...
Single Female looking for a furever home...
Pearland Police Department is at City of Pearland - Animal Services. PIO Officer Jaso stopped by the City of Pearland Animal Services this morning and had the chance to hang out with a 4-year-old Pit Bull Terrier, NINA!
fox26houston.com
FOX 26 rates Hidalgo attack ad: 'Mostly B.S.'
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Front and center in the race to lead Harris County is a "messaging battle." Judge Lina Hidalgo, in her bid for re-election, has publicly and repeatedly accused challenger Alexandra Mealer of backing the ban on nearly all abortions passed into law by the Texas Legislature. "It’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houston Agent Magazine
Johnson Development opens up hundreds of Houston homesites to builders
Johnson Development plans to release over 1,600 homesites to the market by the end of 2022. The developers currently have 19 active communities — 15 of them in the Houston area — many of which contain open lots that will roll out to builders beginning in October and extending through the end of the year.
New attack ad accuses Lina Hidalgo of funding bike trails over police
A spokesperson for Hidalgo's campaign denied the claims.
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
DONALD LEE HALL – White Male, 64 years: Mr. Hall died in the 8000 block of Dunlap Street in Houston, TX on 08/28/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3628. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/95275) PHILLIP GONZALEZ, JR. – White Male, 71 years: Mr....
Woodlands Online& LLC
Houston Pharmacist sent to prison for fraudulent compounding cream scheme
HOUSTON, TX -- A Houston woman has been ordered to federal prison following her conviction of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Kyhati Undavia pleaded guilty Oct. 12, 2021. Today, U.S. District Judge Hanen ordered Undavia to serve 27 months in federal prison to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox26houston.com
55-year-old woman worth millions says Harris Co. Probate Court trying to find her incompetent
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Long-time Houstonians have heard many horror stories about alleged corruption and greed playing out in Harris County Probate Courts. If what Monique Mandell is saying is true, her story could be the scariest of all. "I'm paralyzed from the waist down. Maybe with research, I'll find...
fox26houston.com
Roughly 60-year-old water pump fails; 2 Texas towns left days without water
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - People living in Hull and Daisetta, Texas have been without drinking water for more than four days. "Most people don’t know who to yell at right now, because we don’t have water," said Lillian England. "We’re looking at a week at least of nothing but yuck."
thepostnewspaper.net
2022 Homecoming King and Queen of Santa Fe High School
Congrats to the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen of Santa Fe High School, Zaine Wood and Dakota Mata! The two were honored at halftime of Friday’s homecoming game that saw the Indians defeat Nederland 41-18 to improve their record to 4-2 overall. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor,...
theseabreezebeacon.com
Chambers County Jail Activity Report published 10.10.2022
There were 44 subjects booked into the Chambers County Jail between October 2 and October 8. These subjects included:. Jose Eduardo Medina, 01/10/1994, of Baytown. Arrested by DPS on October 2 and was charged with possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 between 1 and 4 grams, unlawful carrying weapon, and unlawful carrying weapon.
Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Houston woman sentenced to prison for embezzling from employer
HOUSTON, TX -- A 47-year-old woman residing in Houston has been sent to prison following her conviction of mail fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Noor Clements pleaded guilty Nov. 15, 2021. Today, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes ordered Clements to serve 18 months in federal prison to be...
Click2Houston.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound lanes on the Gulf Freeway near Hughes Road in Galveston Co. closed after crash
HOUSTON – The main lanes headed southbound on I-45 near FM-517 in Galveston County are currently closed due to a traffic incident. It is unclear how many cars were impacted in the accident, however, it appears a truck was on its side, according to Transtar Houston. Officials say there...
Bellaire High School principal to retire effective January, lawyer tells ABC13
The 30-year Houston ISD educator was suddenly reassigned five months ago as the probe began, which was a move students walked out of class for in protest.
Comments / 0