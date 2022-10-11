ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambers County, TX

Senior Citizens Project of Chambers County Shuts Down Looking for Nonprofit to Administer Project

By seabreezeeditor
theseabreezebeacon.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Houston

Harris County tax rate vote stalled for third time as law enforcement appear en masse at commissioners court

Law enforcement officers lined the back of the courtroom during the Oct. 11 meeting of commissioners court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County commissioners were unable to vote to adopt a tax rate for the third consecutive meeting as Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle did not appear at the Oct. 11 meeting.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Republican Harris County commissioners extend their boycott, blocking action on taxes for a third meeting

Harris County may be inching closer to a solution of its tax and budget crisis, even though two GOP commissioners boycotted a meeting for a third time on Tuesday. County Judge Lina Hidalgo sees a proposal from Republican Commissioner Jack Cagle as grounds for optimism. It's been a week since Cagle first offered his alternative tax plan to raise $149 million in revenue — compared to the Democratic majority's proposal, which Cagle said would cost taxpayers $257 million.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anahuac, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
County
Chambers County, TX
Chambers County, TX
Government
Community Impact Houston

Houston Cardiovascular Associates leases 40,000 square feet in new medical office in Museum District

The Museo Institute for Medical Arts Building in Houston's Museum District leased the seventh floor to Houston Cardiovascular Associates. (Courtesy CBRE) The Houston Cardiovascular Associates, a cardiological focused medical clinic, leased 40,000 square feet of office space in the new Museo Institute for Medical Arts Building in Houston's Museum Park area. The HCVA will occupy the seventh floor of Museo, a 153,775-square-foot, 10-floor medical office development at 5115 Fannin St., Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

FOX 26 rates Hidalgo attack ad: 'Mostly B.S.'

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Front and center in the race to lead Harris County is a "messaging battle." Judge Lina Hidalgo, in her bid for re-election, has publicly and repeatedly accused challenger Alexandra Mealer of backing the ban on nearly all abortions passed into law by the Texas Legislature. "It’s...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Seniors#Volunteers#Nonprofit Organization#Nutrition#Charity#Administer Project#The Baptist Church
Houston Agent Magazine

Johnson Development opens up hundreds of Houston homesites to builders

Johnson Development plans to release over 1,600 homesites to the market by the end of 2022. The developers currently have 19 active communities — 15 of them in the Houston area — many of which contain open lots that will roll out to builders beginning in October and extending through the end of the year.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

DONALD LEE HALL – White Male, 64 years: Mr. Hall died in the 8000 block of Dunlap Street in Houston, TX on 08/28/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3628. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/95275) PHILLIP GONZALEZ, JR. – White Male, 71 years: Mr....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Houston Pharmacist sent to prison for fraudulent compounding cream scheme

HOUSTON, TX -- A Houston woman has been ordered to federal prison following her conviction of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Kyhati Undavia pleaded guilty Oct. 12, 2021. Today, U.S. District Judge Hanen ordered Undavia to serve 27 months in federal prison to...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
thepostnewspaper.net

2022 Homecoming King and Queen of Santa Fe High School

Congrats to the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen of Santa Fe High School, Zaine Wood and Dakota Mata! The two were honored at halftime of Friday’s homecoming game that saw the Indians defeat Nederland 41-18 to improve their record to 4-2 overall. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor,...
SANTA FE, TX
theseabreezebeacon.com

Chambers County Jail Activity Report published 10.10.2022

There were 44 subjects booked into the Chambers County Jail between October 2 and October 8. These subjects included:. Jose Eduardo Medina, 01/10/1994, of Baytown. Arrested by DPS on October 2 and was charged with possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 between 1 and 4 grams, unlawful carrying weapon, and unlawful carrying weapon.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
WGAU

Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Houston woman sentenced to prison for embezzling from employer

HOUSTON, TX -- A 47-year-old woman residing in Houston has been sent to prison following her conviction of mail fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Noor Clements pleaded guilty Nov. 15, 2021. Today, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes ordered Clements to serve 18 months in federal prison to be...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy