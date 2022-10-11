ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambers County, TX

mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff arrests Four Following Burglary Investigation

On October 11, 2022, at about 9:45 p.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle call at a motel near the 24000 block of I-45 in Spring, Texas. A Deputy quickly arrived on the scene and provided area law enforcement with a description of the suspect vehicles. Responding Deputies located one car, a black and white Dodge Charger with a temporary tag, driving south on I-45, entering Harris County. After a traffic stop was made, four adults were detained without incident.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County tax rate vote stalled for third time as law enforcement appear en masse at commissioners court

Law enforcement officers lined the back of the courtroom during the Oct. 11 meeting of commissioners court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County commissioners were unable to vote to adopt a tax rate for the third consecutive meeting as Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle did not appear at the Oct. 11 meeting.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

New attack ad accuses Lina Hidalgo of funding bike trails over police

Current Democratic Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo was accused in a recent ad by Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer of choosing to fund bike trails over law enforcement, a comparison that had some people online scratching their heads. The ad, which Del Moral Mealer posted on Twitter on Oct. 5, also accuses Hidalgo of defunding the police, among other things.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Autopsy: Woman killed at Port Neches RV park was pregnant

PORT NECHES — Preliminary autopsy results of a woman shot and killed by an acquaintance last week show she was pregnant at the time of her death. Laurie Frederick, 29, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest during a disturbance Oct. 5 at Lloyd’s RV Park in Port Neches. The preliminary autopsy findings also show she was shot at close range.
PORT NECHES, TX
theseabreezebeacon.com

Chambers County Jail Activity Report published 10.10.2022

There were 44 subjects booked into the Chambers County Jail between October 2 and October 8. These subjects included:. Jose Eduardo Medina, 01/10/1994, of Baytown. Arrested by DPS on October 2 and was charged with possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 between 1 and 4 grams, unlawful carrying weapon, and unlawful carrying weapon.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jobs
Woodlands Online& LLC

Houston Pharmacist sent to prison for fraudulent compounding cream scheme

HOUSTON, TX -- A Houston woman has been ordered to federal prison following her conviction of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Kyhati Undavia pleaded guilty Oct. 12, 2021. Today, U.S. District Judge Hanen ordered Undavia to serve 27 months in federal prison to...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

FOX 26 rates Hidalgo attack ad: 'Mostly B.S.'

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Front and center in the race to lead Harris County is a "messaging battle." Judge Lina Hidalgo, in her bid for re-election, has publicly and repeatedly accused challenger Alexandra Mealer of backing the ban on nearly all abortions passed into law by the Texas Legislature. "It’s...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

DONALD LEE HALL – White Male, 64 years: Mr. Hall died in the 8000 block of Dunlap Street in Houston, TX on 08/28/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3628. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/95275) PHILLIP GONZALEZ, JR. – White Male, 71 years: Mr....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

