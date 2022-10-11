Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Sheriff arrests Four Following Burglary Investigation
On October 11, 2022, at about 9:45 p.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle call at a motel near the 24000 block of I-45 in Spring, Texas. A Deputy quickly arrived on the scene and provided area law enforcement with a description of the suspect vehicles. Responding Deputies located one car, a black and white Dodge Charger with a temporary tag, driving south on I-45, entering Harris County. After a traffic stop was made, four adults were detained without incident.
Harris County tax rate vote stalled for third time as law enforcement appear en masse at commissioners court
Law enforcement officers lined the back of the courtroom during the Oct. 11 meeting of commissioners court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County commissioners were unable to vote to adopt a tax rate for the third consecutive meeting as Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle did not appear at the Oct. 11 meeting.
NAACP Houston demands accountability after jury finds officer not guilty in death of Black woman
Social justice leaders held a press conference to express their outrage over a not guilty verdict handed down Tuesday in the murder trial of Pamela Turner.
Houston Chronicle
New attack ad accuses Lina Hidalgo of funding bike trails over police
Current Democratic Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo was accused in a recent ad by Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer of choosing to fund bike trails over law enforcement, a comparison that had some people online scratching their heads. The ad, which Del Moral Mealer posted on Twitter on Oct. 5, also accuses Hidalgo of defunding the police, among other things.
Harris County law enforcement officers crowd commissioners court, boo Lina Hidalgo over budget battle
Judge Hidalgo ended Tuesday's Commissioners Court meeting early to a chorus of boos from the Harris County Constable's Deputies packing the room.
Port Arthur News
Autopsy: Woman killed at Port Neches RV park was pregnant
PORT NECHES — Preliminary autopsy results of a woman shot and killed by an acquaintance last week show she was pregnant at the time of her death. Laurie Frederick, 29, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest during a disturbance Oct. 5 at Lloyd’s RV Park in Port Neches. The preliminary autopsy findings also show she was shot at close range.
Harris County jury finds Baytown officer not guilty in 2019 shooting death of Pamela Turner
On Tuesday, the jury delivered a not guilty verdict. The Harris County District Attorney's Office said the killing was a tragedy but respects the decision.
fox26houston.com
55-year-old woman worth millions says Harris Co. Probate Court trying to find her incompetent
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Long-time Houstonians have heard many horror stories about alleged corruption and greed playing out in Harris County Probate Courts. If what Monique Mandell is saying is true, her story could be the scariest of all. "I'm paralyzed from the waist down. Maybe with research, I'll find...
theseabreezebeacon.com
Chambers County Jail Activity Report published 10.10.2022
There were 44 subjects booked into the Chambers County Jail between October 2 and October 8. These subjects included:. Jose Eduardo Medina, 01/10/1994, of Baytown. Arrested by DPS on October 2 and was charged with possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 between 1 and 4 grams, unlawful carrying weapon, and unlawful carrying weapon.
All of Southeast Texas under burn bans, what you need to know
BEAUMONT, Texas — Amid drastically dry weather, all of Southeast Texas is under burn bans. The bans are designed to be a preventative measure to reduce the risk of homes and properties catching fire and to protect area residents. Officials in Liberty County issued a burn on Wednesday. Hardin...
94-year-old followed home 14 blocks from bank after money withdrawal admits error made
The victim told ABC13 he was pinned against his car as one suspect grabbed the money out of his pocket and the other suspect stood there with a hammer.
Port Arthur News
Motorists asked to avoid major traffic wreck in the area of Highway 73
The Port Arthur Police and Fire Department are working a major traffic wreck in the area of Highway 73 westbound and Highway 82 southbound. “We are asking that everyone avoid this area if possible due to the roadway being shut down,” city officials said. “We will advise when the...
cw39.com
Man killed after laying in road on Tomball Parkway, gets hit by car, deputies said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A deadly hit-and-run crash on Tomball Parkway and Perry Road on Tuesday night is under investigation. It happened around 11:20 p.m., as Harris County deputies say a man and a woman got into an argument in the car. A witness told deputies the man decided to...
Police release name of man fatally shot by Lumberton officer on Sunday
LUMBERTON, Texas — Police have identified a 62-year-old man who was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a Lumberton Police Officer. Johnny Devin James, 62, of Lumberton, was fatally wounded after he picked up a machete and threatened the officer according to Lumberton Police chief Danny Sullins. Lumberton Police...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Houston Pharmacist sent to prison for fraudulent compounding cream scheme
HOUSTON, TX -- A Houston woman has been ordered to federal prison following her conviction of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Kyhati Undavia pleaded guilty Oct. 12, 2021. Today, U.S. District Judge Hanen ordered Undavia to serve 27 months in federal prison to...
fox26houston.com
FOX 26 rates Hidalgo attack ad: 'Mostly B.S.'
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Front and center in the race to lead Harris County is a "messaging battle." Judge Lina Hidalgo, in her bid for re-election, has publicly and repeatedly accused challenger Alexandra Mealer of backing the ban on nearly all abortions passed into law by the Texas Legislature. "It’s...
Texas Man Lies In Road After Argument With Girlfriend, Gets Run Over
Police are searching for the hit-and-run suspect.
Baytown PD locates 2 bodies believe connected with shooting spree suspect whom officers killed
Baytown police believe the deaths of two people whose bodies were found at an oil field are connected to a 33-year-old shot by officers last week.
Trial begins for Beaumont suspect charged with murder in 2019 death of Port Arthur man
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 24-year-old Beaumont man is now on trial after a 2019 shooting at the Avery Trace Apartments claimed the life of a Port Arthur man. Kylan Deion Bazile is charged with murder in connection with the death of 23-year-old DeShandric Clayton. Clayton was pronounced dead at a hospital after an October 2019 shooting.
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
DONALD LEE HALL – White Male, 64 years: Mr. Hall died in the 8000 block of Dunlap Street in Houston, TX on 08/28/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3628. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/95275) PHILLIP GONZALEZ, JR. – White Male, 71 years: Mr....
